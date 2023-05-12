PROCTOR — The Proctor softball team got its bats going in the fifth inning and cruised to a 12-5 win against Long Trail Friday afternoon.
Rhi Lubaszewski had a big offensive day with an inside the park home run and a triple, driving in four runs. Isabel Grab was 3-for-4, including a double.
Cadence Goodwin had another strong outing for Proctor. She struck out 10 and allowed five hits. She had a great batterymate in Greb, who made some sound defensive plays, according to Phantoms coach Tom Lubaszewski.
Proctor (5-3) is at Twin Valley on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Hartford 14, OV 8
WHITE RIVER JCT. — In a battle of Southern Vermont League B Division contenders, the Hartford softball team bested Otter Valley 14-8 at Maxfield Sports Complex on Friday.
The Otters led 8-6 in the sixth inning, but some miscues in that frame allowed the Hurricanes to post eight runs to help secure the victory.
The top of OV's lineup, with Mackenzie McKay, Ryleigh LaPorte, Sydney Gallo, Bryn Blanchard and Randi Lancours, did a bunch of damage at the plate, according to Otters coach Kelley Trayah.
Otter Valley fell to 6-4, while Hartford improved to 6-2.
BASEBALL
Bratt 12, FH 6
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven baseball team dropped a 12-6 contest to Division I Brattleboro Friday afternoon.
Alex Patch allowed six runs in 2 1/3 innings of work. Joe Buxton worked into the six, allowing three runs, and Tyler Niklasson also allowed three runs for the Slaters.
Fair Haven did the bulk of its damage in the fifth inning, where it scored five runs.
Fair Haven fell to 5-6.
BOYS LACROSSE
MAU 11, Rutland 9
BENNINGTON — A slow start did the Rutland boys lacrosse team in, falling to rival Mount Anthony 11-9 on Friday afternoon at Vets Home Field.
MAU jumped out to a 6-1 advantage in the opening quarter.
Rutland played much better from there, but the early deficit was too much to overcome.
Noah Bruttomesso had there goals to pace RHS, followed by a pair from Riley Rodrigue. Ben Burton, Jacobb Downs, Ethan Wideawake and Ryan Cassarino all scored once.
Rutland (3-7) hosts BFA-St. Albans on Tuesday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
UMB 13, CU 1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton University baseball team was eliminated from the Little East Conference Championship Tournament Friday, suffering a 13-1 loss by UMass Boston.
Hunter Perkins led the offense with a pair of doubles, scoring the lone Castleton (18-22) run of the afternoon with Ryan Lawrence getting the RBI. Reece de Castro went 2-for-4 with a double as Brandon Ramirez also logged two hits.
Starting pitcher Aubrey Ramey had a two-inning day as reliever Joseph Voli went the furthest of all four arms with 2 1/3 frames of work. Adam Winchell took the mound for three outs as Stephen Coffey closed the sixth, retiring two of the final three batsmen with one strikeout.
The Beacons (24-17) reached on just two free bases, but amassed 16 hits and forced three miscues to plate runners in five of six offensive halves.
Midd 7, Colby 6
WATERVILLE, Maine — The Middlebury baseball team mounted a late comeback in the opening game of the NESCAC Championship weekend, scoring two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, to rally past Colby 7-6 on Friday afternoon.
The Mules plated five runs in the top of the first to take control, but the Panthers chipped away, scoring two in the sixth and three in the seventh to make the score 6-5.
Middlebury completed the comeback in the bottom of the ninth. Mitchell Schroeder leveled the score 6-6, leading off with a booming home run to left-center field.
Sammy Smith walked, Andrew Gough singled and Lucas Flemming was intentionally walked to load the bases. Smith crossed home plate and clinched the 7-6 victory on a walk-off balk.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
CU ousted
MANSFIELD, Conn. — The Castleton University softball team's season came to an end on Friday in the Little East Conference tournament.
The fourth-seeded Spartans (20-16) emphatically won their first game of the day, 11-1 against No. 5 Rhode Island College, but fell to No. 2 seed UMass Dartmouth 10-1. The loss was their second of the tournament, resulting in their elimination.
In the opening game, seven different players had multiple hits for Castleton in a 16-hit game. Samera Rideout and Allie Almond both had there hits, while Miranda Fish drove in three runs.
Olivia Joy allowed just two hits for Castleton in a complete-game effort.
In the second game, the Spartans had just five hits and scored their lone run in the fifth inning on a Kate LaPan groundout that plated Hannah Mosher. Mosher had a double in the loss.
GOLF
Killington Jr. event
BRASELTON, Ga. — The American Junior Golf Association will return to Killington for the 12th annual Golf Performance Center Killington Junior Golf Championship. Green Mountain National Golf Course will once again host the 54-hole national junior golf tournament, June 19-22, with 132 boys and girls (ages 12-19) competing.
In 2023, Leonardo Vieira of San Leandro, California emerged victorious, with a tournament score of 214, one-over par. Lucas Politano, of Brandon, finished fifth. Sarah Shao of Glen Brook, New Jersey won the Girls Division in 2022 with a tournament score of 210, three-under par.
An AJGA Qualifier for entry to the tournament will take place at Green Mountain National Golf Course on Monday, June 19. The event will be an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
First and second round tee times on Tuesday, June 20 and Wednesday, June 21 will be from 7–8:50 a.m. and 11:40 a.m.–1:30 p.m. off the No. 1 and 10 tees at Green Mountain National Golf Course.
Following the second round on Wednesday, June 21, the tournament fields will be cut to a minimum of 50% of each field (boys and girls). Final round tee times on Thursday, June 22 are projected for 7–9 a.m. with the awards ceremony taking place after the conclusion of final round play at approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 22.
