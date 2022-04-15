NORTH CLARENDON — The Proctor softball team got the bats rolling and a dominant effort in the circle, beating Mill River 17-1 in the Phantoms' season opener Friday afternoon.
Cadence Goodwin, who is taking over as Proctor's No. 1 pitcher this year, threw a one-hitter, striking out nine and walking seven batters.
Casey Patch had the lone Minutemen hit, a single. Mill River pitcher Alexis Secoy had two strikeouts and nine walks.
Angel Traverse had four hits for Proctor, including two triples and a double. Zoe Reynolds had four singles, Isabel Greb was a home run shy of the cycle and Laci French had two doubles.
SOFTBALL
Poultney 18, GM 15
POULTNEY — The Poultney softball team got into the win column, beating Green Mountain 18-15 in a game all about offense Friday afternoon.
Kaylah Bennett went 3-for-4 with three doubles for the Blue Devils and Laura Winter was 2-for-4 with two doubles.
Abby Williams went 3-for-5 and Riley Paul went 2-for-4 for the Chieftains.
Poultney pitcher Kate DeBonis struck out four and walked six batters. GM pitcher Brie Howe-Lynch struck out seven and walked one.
Midd 27, Fair Haven 14
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven softball team got down early and could not fight their way back against Middlebury, falling 27-14 on Friday.
"We are going to be OK. We just have to be able to come back when we dig ourselves a hole," Fair Haven coach Bill Jones said.
Jones used three pitchers — Ashley Carvey, Lindsey Lynch and Tori Raymond — and all struggled with their control.
"We have up a lot of walks and they just capitalized," Jones said.
Veronica Redondo had two hits and Mercedes Cathcart a double to lead the 1-1 Slaters at the plate.
Westside 17, LG 4
TOWNSHEND — The West Rutland softball team made quick work of Leland & Gray, ending the game after five innings via the mercy rule, 17-4.
Peyton Guay pitched the first two innings and then turned the ball over to Gabby Griffith.
"Our defense was pretty good and everyone got in the game," Westside coach Laurie Serrani said.
Guay had a triple for the Golden Horde.
The victory hiked the Horde's record to 2-0.
BASEBALL
Springfield 17, Proctor 2
PROCTOR — Springfield pitcher Sam Presch had great opening day start for the Cosmos, setting the tone for a 17-2 win against Proctor Friday afternoon.
Presch pitched four innings and left having given up no hits. Logan Roundy came on to pitch after and was strong as well.
Presch struck out six batters and his counterpart Jacob Patch had five strikeouts in three innings of work.
Carson Clark had a two-run home run for Springfield.
"It was a shot," said Phantoms coach Jeff Patch.
Proctor is a young club and started four eighth graders. Eighth-graders Chase Razanouski had his first varsity hit and had a diving catch. Aaron Brock and Connor Sweet both had their first varsity hits as well.
Proctor (0-1) is off until April 28 when they host Green Mountain. Springfield (1-0) is at White River Valley on Tuesday.
BBA 6, Otter Valley 1
BRANDON — The Otter Valley baseball team ran into a tough Division I Burr and Burton Academy club in the Otters' opener on Friday and fell 6-1.
Trevor Greene pitched well for BBA, picking up the win. The Bulldogs allowed just two hits.
Otter Valley pitcher Fraser Pierpont was strong, but some early unearned runs did the Otters in.
"We didn't make enough plays behind him," said OV coach Mike Howe.
Howe did point out that Jordan Beayon played well defensively for Otter Valley at third base. Beayon had a double and came on in relief of Pierpont as well.
Otter Valley's other hit was an infield single by Luca Polli.
Coleman Reese had two hits and two steals for BBA. Seb Dostal had three hits, while Max Brownlee and Greene had two hits.
Fair Haven 16, Midd 3
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven baseball team opened up its season in style, beating Middlebury 16-3 in five innings Friday afternoon.
The Slaters scored eight runs in the first inning to take control from the jump.
Ethan Kelley had a great first outing in the white and navy blue, going four innings with seven strikeouts, scattering four hits. Alex Patch pitched the fifth inning.
Kelley and Trey Lee had two hits apiece, including a double. Matt Heibler had two RBI singles and Joe Buxton had an RBI triple.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CU, UMD split
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — The Castleton University baseball team split a doubleheader with UMass Dartmouth Friday afternoon, winning 6-4 and then falling 12-7 in the nightcap.
In the first game, Castleton erased a 4-1 deficit heading into the sixth inning, scoring a run in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Evan Keegan's first home run of the season, a three-run shot in the seventh, proved to be the game-winner.
Keegan went 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Rutland's Reece de Castro drove in the other two runs. Trevor Corlew got the win in relief for the Spartans, while Owen Phelps had the save.
Castleton led 7-1 after four innings in the second game, but then the wheels fell off. UMD scored three in the fifth, four in the sixth and four in the seventh to cruise past the Spartans.
Four players had multi-hit games for the Corsairs in the nightcap. Evan Keegan drove in two in the loss for Castleton.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Castleton swept
MANSFIELD, Conn. — The Castleton University softball team saw its four-game win streak come to an end Friday afternoon as sixth-ranked Eastern Connecticut State handed the Spartans their first conference losses at Clyde Washburn Field, 9-0 and 6-1.
In the opener, it was a five-run fourth inning that broke it open for EastConn.
Castleton had eight hits in the loss with two coming from Proctor alumna Allie Almond.
CU catcher Jamie Boyle homered in the second game, but that was the lone run Castleton mustered in a game where it had just three hits.
COLLEGE COMMITS
Mount St. Joseph center Jake Williams has committed to play men's basketball at Emmanuel College in Boston.
Fair Haven's Nick Carrabino has committed to play men's soccer at Colby-Sawyer College in New London, New Hampshire.
