SHARON — Isabel Greb and Jenna Davine had three goals apiece and also did a nice job of distributing the ball. Greb had two assists and Davine one in the Proctor girls soccer team's 7-0 win against Sharon Academy on Tuesday.
Emily Burns got into the book with her first varsity goal.
The Phantoms built the lead to 4-0 by halftime.
Cadence Goodwin collected four saves in earning the shutout for the 7-1 Phantoms.
Proctor hosts Long Trail on Monday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Woodstock 3, Springfield 0
SPRINGFIELD — The Woodstock girls soccer team has Division III state championship aspirations. The Wasps earned a 3-0 win against Springfield on Tuesday.
Chloe Masillo scored twice in the win, both coming in the second half. Fiona Piconi had a goal for Woodstock in the first half.
Springfield's best opportunity came on a penalty kick that went off the crossbar.
Cosmos coach Ray Curren felt his team stood up pretty well to the 4-1 Wasps. After Springfield went down 2-0 midway through the second half, the Cosmos controlled the run of play for a stretch.
Kylie Nadeau had 10 saves for Springfield and Emilia Murchie shined defensively, having not played in the back before.
Springfield (3-4) is at Otter Valley on Friday.
H.S. GOLF
Bomoseen match
CASTLETON — The Fair Haven golf team hosted its first home match in many years on Tuesday at Bomoseen Golf Club, competing with Otter Valley and Long Trail.
The Otters' Matt Bryant and LTS's Alyssa Gallo were the medalist for their respective genders, both shooting a 41 in the nine-hole match.
For Otter Valley, Jackson Howe shot 45, Jacob Tripp shot 50, Jordan Beayon shot 55 and Anna Lee shot 60.
For Long Trail, JD Redding was a stroke off the medalist pace at 42 and Kirk Smith shot 49.
For Fair Haven, Sawyer Ramey led the way at 45. Maddie Egan shot a 57, Colton DeLong shot 62 and Adain Robertson shot 67.
BOYS SOCCER
Long Trail 3, MSJ 2
DORSET — The Mount St. Joseph boys soccer team didn't come out on the winning end of Tuesday's game at Long Trail School, falling 3-2, but MSJ coach Josh Souza is seeing the pieces come together.
"It was probably one of the best games we've played," Souza said. "We possessed and we switched fields and we put a lot of things together. It was a heartbreaking loss, but we're seeing a team that cares."
The Mounties had a 2-0 lead at the half. Narven Paul assisted on an Owen Hackett goal and Paul scored MSJ's second goal, getting a pass from Ryan LaForest and scoring from around the 18-yard box.
Rain played a big factor in the game, just as it did for many games across the southern half of the state.
The Mounties (3-4) look to bounce back on Saturday, playing West Rutland at Mill River Union High School.
MAU 5, OV 0
BRANDON — The Mount Anthony boys soccer team cruised to a 5-0 win against Otter Valley at Markowski Field on Tuesday.
Five different Patriots scored, as Evan Eggsware, Collin Bevin, Peter McKenna, Luke Rizio and Sebastian Romero found the back of the net. Silas Rella-Neill had three assists and Eggsware had one.
It was a busy day for OV goalkeeper Isaiah Wood, making 16 saves. MAU keeper Lucas Lincourt made one save.
MAU (6-1) hosts Woodstock at the Southern Vermont College field in Bennington on Saturday at 4 p.m. Otter Valley (3-2) is at Hartford on Thursday.
Green Mt. 0, WRV 0
CHESTER — The Green Mountain boys soccer team played White River Valley to a 0-0 tie Tuesday afternoon.
The Chieftains (1-4-1) are at Bellows Falls on Friday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Windsor 4, Springfield 0
SPRINGFIELD — The Windsor field hockey team blanked Springfield 4-0 on Tuesday.
The Cosmos (0-5) are at Brattleboro on Thursday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Slater home meet
CASTLETON — Fair Haven hosted its first cross country meet on the beautiful Castleton University course for the first time in five years and Ava Shull represented the host school well by winning the girls race.
Otter Valley's Luke Calvin was the first to cross the finish line in the boys race.
Shull and Calvin each established a course record.
"I am not going to let this end. We are going to hold this race here every year," Fair Haven coach Randy Shutter said.
MEN'S SOCCER
Westfield 2, Castleton 0
WESTFIELD, Mass. — The Castleton University men's soccer team was blanked by Westfield State 2-0 Tuesday night.
Carter Hebert scored both goals for Westfield.
The Spartans (3-3-2) is at Western Connecticut State on Saturday.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Emerson 1, Castleton 0
BOSTON — The Castleton University women's soccer team was in Bean Town Tuesday night, falling to Emerson College 1-0.
The Lions scored the game's lone goal in the first half with Brittney Righetti finding the back of the net.
The Spartans had four shots on goal, one of which coming from Fair Haven alumna Megan Ezzo.
Reigning Little East Conference Goalie of the Week Alex Benfatti made 21 saves to keep CU afloat in the loss.
Castleton (3-7) hosts Western Connecticut State on Saturday.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Skidmore 4, CU 2
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Skidmore scored two late goals to edge Castleton 4-2 in field hockey on Tuesday.
Scoring for Castleton were Amelie Steinel and Emily Harris. Kaitlin Bardellini picked up an assist.
The 5-4 Spartans are still perfect (3-0) in the Little East Conference.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Norwich 3, Castleton 0
NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University women's volleyball team swept Castleton University on Tuesday, winning 25-14, 25-4, 25-16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.