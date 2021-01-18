Proctor’s Conner McKearin and Twin Valley’s Izaak Park have become fierce rivals on the soccer pitch and basketball court, but they’ll be teammates in this year’s Lions Cup soccer game on July 17 in Hanover, New Hampshire..
The full boys and girls Twin State rosters were released on Monday.
McKearin was the top scorer on the Phantoms’ roster with 18 goals.
The full Vermont boys Lions Cup team is: Dylan Haskins, Peoples; Isaiah Schaefer-Geiger, Jules Gershman, Stowe; Sam Hogg, Jake Manley, Burlington; Duncan Chamberlain, Burr and Burton; Kevin Lyon, Stefan Digangi, Essex; Chance Rose, Milton; Leo Riby-Williams, Montpelier; Izaak Park, Twin Valley; Will Paulson, BFA-St. Albans, Ben Sampson, Henry Bijur, CVU; Hayden Adams, Harwood; Riley Barton, Leland and Gray; Adrien Monks, Will Hauf, Mount Mansfield; Conner McKearin, Proctor; Gardner Auchincloss, Tommy Zschau, St. Johnsbury; Adolphe Alfani, Colchester; Tommy O’Leary, South Burlington, Carder Stratton, White River Valley.
The Vermont boys head coach is Middlebury’s Reeves Livesay and the assistants are Leland and Gray’s Chris Barton, Peoples’ Angie Faraci and MMU’s Dustin Hess.
As previously reported, Fair Haven’s Emma Ezzo and Megan Ezzo and Rutland’s Kendra Sabotka were named to the Vermont girls team.
The Vermont girls coaches are Shawntel Burke, Dustin Corrigan, Rob Moran and Renee Pattee.
“There were no specific tryouts for this year’s game so the coaches had to reach out to fellow coaches throughout the state to fill the roster out based on positional needs and in season performance,” said Mount Anthony boys soccer coach and Vermont Soccer Coaches Association President Mike Molloy.
There will not be a “camp” prior to the game. There will be one day of practice for both teams taking place at a location, day, and time still to be determined.
SKIING
SMS skiers dominate
CRAFTSBURY COMMON — Stratton Mountain School is one of the premier ski schools in the state and that was on full display during the Craftsbury Rodrigues Cup at Craftsbury Outdoor Center on Saturday.
SMS skiers won three of the four races, with Ben Ogden winning the men’s race, Alayna Sonnesyn winning the women’s race and Fin Bailey taking the Under-16 boys race.
Ogden’s win was by a comfortable margin in the four-lap men’s race. He finished in 22:10, which was 49.1 seconds faster than Craftsbury Green Racing Project’s Finn Sweet.
SMS teammate Jack Lange was seventh in 24:23.1 and Mathias Boudreau-Golfman finished just outside the top 10, in 11th with a time of 25:13.9.
Other southern Vermont finishers were: Janne Koch (SMS, 15th), Gunnar Caldwell (SMS, 21st), Brady Geisler (Rutland, 29th), Peter McKenna (MAU, 31st) and Philip Mahar (Rutland, 33rd).
Sonnesyn was dominant in the four-lap women’s race, her time of 25:47 bested second-place Alexandra Lawson, of Craftsbury, by 1:17.4.
Middlebury College’s Charlotte Ogden finished ninth with a time of 28:32.6.
SMS’s Liza Bell was 15th, while teammates Anna Lehmann and Stine Koch were 19th and 20th respectively.
Stratton’s Sage Freeman was 23rd and Mount Anthony’s Maggie Payne finished out the southern Vermont contingent in 30th.
In the U16 two-lap boys race, SMS’s Bailey won with a time of 12:42.2. Teammate Wyatt Teaford gave him a nice fight, finishing 19.6 seconds back in second.
Twin Valley’s Luke Rizio battled hard for fourth place, but finished 0.2 seconds behind Green Mountain Valley School’s Tabor Greenberg, so he had to settle for fifth in 13:47.6.
SMS’s Micah Bruner wasn’t far behind, taking sixth with a time of 13:48.3. Teammate David Shycon was another southern Vermont in the top 10, placing eighth.
Other southern Vermont finishers were: Chip Freeman (SMS, 14th), Ollie Swabey (SMS, 16th), Finn Payne (MAU, 20th), Quinn Uva (Woodstock, 21st) and Gil Cavalieros (SMS, 27th).
Mansfield Nordic’s Virginia Cobb won the two-lap U16 girls race in 15:32.2 Cobb outlasted SMS’s Miley Bletzer who finished in 15:42.8.
The Putney School’s Sadie finished ninth in 17:16.4. West River Nordic’s Zola Bruner was 15th, Chittenden Nordic’s Erin Geisler was 17th and Woodstock’s Jane Stout was 18th.
Nick takes first
YAROSLAVL, Russia — Shelburne’s Megan Nick ended a three-year American win drought in FIS World Cup aerials action on Sunday.
Her full double full was enough to secure her the top spot on the podium with a score of 89.88. She bested Belarus athlete Alla Tsuper by 0.6 points. American teammate Kaila Kuhn finished on the podium in third.
U.S.’s Ashley Caldwell finished fifth with a score of 84.60, Megan Smallhouse was sixth and Dani Loeb was 10th.
Winter Vinecki rounded out the American contingent in 18th.
In Saturday’s aerials opener, Caldwell finished second with a score of 96.23. Vinecki was fourth and Kuhn was seventh.
Nick was 13th with a score of 76.23, while teammates Smallhouse and Loeb were 20th and 21st respectively.
In Saturday’s men’s aerials event, U.S.’s Justin Schoenefeld was fourth with a score of 108.60, Eric Loughran was eighth and Quinn Dehlinger was 14th.
The trio missed out on the top 10 on Sunday. Loughran had the best finish in 12th.
The U.S. finished third in the aerials team scores on Sunday, behind Russia and Switzerland.
Women’s Alpine skiers competed in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia over the weekend.
Burke Mountain Academy alumna Mikaela Shiffrin finished sixth in both giant slalom races. On Saturday, she finished in 2:14.08, which was 2.10 seconds off the time of winner Marta Bassino, of Italy.
Shiffrin’s rivals atop the World Cup standings, Michelle Gisin and Petra Vlhova finished third and fourth respectively. Bassino passed Shiffrin in the overall standings, pushing Shiffrin into fourth.
Burke alumna Nina O’Brien finished 13th on Saturday, while AJ Hurt didn’t qualify for the finals.
Bassino also won Sunday’s race, besting Gisin by 0.66 seconds.
Behind Shiffrin’s sixth place finish, O’Brien once again finished 13th and Hurt didn’t finish her first run.
Men’s Alpine skiers were in Flachau, Austria for a pair of slalom races.
Green Mountain Valley School’s Benjamin Ritchie and his three American teammates didn’t qualify for the finals on Saturday or Sunday.
