SPRINGFIELD — Proctor baseball coach Jeff Patch had high praise for the pitchers' duel that took place Thursday afternoon between the Phantoms' Jacob Patch and Springfield's Logan Roundy.
"It was the best pitchers' duel I've been a part of in six years at Proctor," said coach Patch.
Jacob Patch tossed a no-hitter in a 2-0 victory for Proctor against the Cosmos. Patch struck out 15 batters, while a pair of errors and a walk kept him away from a perfect game.
Roundy was dominant in his own right, striking out nine and allowing just two hits, both to Cam Cannucci.
Coach Patch compared it to the pitchers' duel between Otter Valley's Jordan Beayon and Fair Haven's Carson Babbie earlier in the season, a game where Beayon threw a no-hitter himself.
Proctor pushed across a run in the fifth on a passed ball and Lucas Merrill drove in Cannucci on a groundout in the seventh.
The Phantoms (6-2) is at Arlington Tuesday. Springfield (3-7) hosts Rivendell on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
OV 4, GM 3
BRANDON — The Otter Valley baseball team served Green Mountain its first loss, topping GM 4-3 Thursday afternoon.
A passed ball in the sixth inning broke a 3-3 tie and the Otters held on from there.
Caleb Whitney pitched for Otter Valley, striking out six batters, while allowing no earned runs. Tanner Swisher notched 10 strikeouts in five innings of work for Green Mountain.
Luca Polli led Otter Valley with a 2-for-3 day with a RBI.
The Otters (5-5) are at Burr and Burton Saturday, while Green Mountain (9-1) is at Mount St. Joseph on Saturday.
MAU 8, FH 0
BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony baseball team stayed hot with an 8-0 win against Fair Haven on Thursday.
The Slaters hung with MAU, as the Patriots only led 2-0 going into the fifth.
Carson Babbie pitched five innings for Fair Haven, striking out five, and Tyler Niklasson pitched the final inning for Fair Haven.
Connor Hannan pitched a complete game for MAU, allowing just four hits. Josh Worthington, Carter Thompson and Aaron Whitman had two hits apiece for the Patriots.
Fair Haven fell to 5-5.
Rivendell 12, WR 2
ORFORD, N.H. — The West Rutland baseball team fell to a surging Rivendell Academy squad 12-2 on Thursday.
The win was the Raptors' third in a row.
The Golden Horde struggled with errors, making eight miscues. Grady Johnson was an offensive bright spot with a double.
Westside (5-6) hosts Twin Valley on Tuesday.
Arlington 16, Poultney 1
ARLINGTON — Poultney lost via the mercy rule, 16-1, to Arlington.
The Blue Devils remain winless.
"I just wish the kids would go out and play some baseball and have some fun," Poultney coach Brian DeBonis said. "They are trying to be last year's team and they just need to have fun."
The Blue Devils' next chance to break through comes on Saturday at Twin Valley.
Woodstock 14, MR 1
(5 innings)
WOODSTOCK — The Mill River baseball team fell to Woodstock 14-1 in five innings under the lights on Thursday.
Phil Severy scored the Minutemen's lone run.
Mill River (0-8) is at Leland & Gray on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
RHS 17, Springfield 1
(5 innings)
The Rutland softball team won its second straight game, topping Springfield 17-1 in five innings on Thursday at Northeast Field.
RHS pitcher Kayla Olszewski carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning, but Lexi Tewksbury broke it up on a bunt single. Olszewski fanned nine Cosmos in her outing.
Kayla Stevens had two hits, including a triple to lead Rutland. Cassidy Langlois had a double and single, while Alivia Morris had two hits.
Rutland (3-5) is at Mount Anthony on Saturday at 11 a.m., while Springfield (2-9) hosts Bellows Falls on Saturday at 7 p.m.
MR 9, Woodstock 1
NORTH CLARENDON — Olivia Graham was in the zone for the Mill River softball team as the Minutemen cruised to a 9-1 win against Woodstock Thursday afternoon.
Graham struck out 14 batters and allowed just two hits and two walks. Her Wasps counterpart Jordan Allard struck out 10, but struggled with command walking 13 batters.
Cheyenne Hoyle had a double for Mill River, while Ariel Olson, Alexis Secoy and Casey Tiff had a single.
Mill River (4-2) is at Leland & Gray on Saturday.
OV 18, GM 6
(5 innings)
BRANDON — The Otter Valley softball team jumped on Green Mountain early and won 18-6 in five innings on Thursday.
The Otters plated eight runs in the first and five in the second to take control.
"We got back to the way we like to play," said OV coach Kelly Trayah.
Otter Valley led 18-2 going into the fifth, but Abby Williams blasted a grand slam for GM in the inning to reach the final score. Williams had two of Green Mountain's six hits.
Sierra Cormany did well in the circle for the Otters, pitching to contact and striking out two. Brie Howe-Lynch struck out a pair for GM as well.
Otter Valley improved to 6-3, while Green Mountain dropped to 4-6.
Westside 22, TV 10
(5 innings)
WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland softball team cruised to a 22-10 win against Twin Valley on Thursday.
Arianna Coombs hit two home runs for the Golden Horde, while Emma Sevigny and Kennah Wright-Chapman tripled. Aubrey Beaulieu pitched for Westside.
West Rutland (8-1) hosts White River Valley on Tuesday.
MAU tops FH
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven softball team took a forfeit loss to Division I powerhouse Mount Anthony on Thursday.
The Patriots led 22-0 in the third inning, but the Slaters ran out of players, so Fair Haven coach Bill Jones called the game.
The Slaters fell to 2-6, while MAU improved to 8-2.
UNIFIED
RHS 62, Midd 32
The third-seeded Rutland Unified basketball team cruised to a 62-32 win against Middlebury in the opening round of playoffs on Thursday.
RHS led 38-19 at the half. Jordan Capen had a career-high 31 points, followed by Justin Broome's 14, Anthony Sabino's 10 and Shelby Wortman's 10.
Rutland plays Burr and Burton in the next round on Wednesday.
Bratt 72, OV 39
BRATTLEBORO — The top-seeded Brattleboro Unified basketball team ended Otter Valley's season with a 72-39 win on Thursday.
The Colonels took the lead on the first basket and held it the whole way.
OV's Alyssa Wade was a defensive standout, before she had to exit due to injury in the fourth quarter. She led the Otters with 14 points.
Madison Mitchell followed with eight points and Peyton Chisamore had seven. Chisamore was also strong on the boards.
Tanner Derepentigny had four points, while Jacob Pockett, Dylan Lear and Jeremiah Shaw had two points.
For Brattleboro, Ashley Cleveland and Ben Stauffer both had 14 points.
Springfield 32, MRU 22
SPRINGFIELD — The Mill River Unified basketball team's season ended on Thursday at the hands of Springfield 32-22.
The fourth-seeded Cosmos play top-seeded Brattleboro in the next round.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rutland 6, MSJ 1
Mount St. Joseph salvaged something from its home match on the Whites courts as Lauryn Charron got a win for the Mounties in the No. 5 singles slot, topping Chelsea Pond 6-2, 6-4.
The rest of the day belonged to Rutland High. Anna Gallipo won at the No. 1 singes 6-0, 6-1 over Elizabeth Williams and Arrika Patorti was just as dominant, defeating Laney Hussak by the same score.
Emma Barclay also won in straight sets in No. 3 singles, 6-1, 6-1 over Tash Forrest.
Sadie Lewis rolled 6-0, 6-0 over Sydney Stout.
Rutland was also dominant in doubles play. Brianna Greene and Molly Lucas won at No. 1 doubles for RHS, 6-2, 6-2, and Brooke Schaffer and Addi Blanchard also took care of business, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 2 doubles.
Rutland (8-2) is at Brattleboro on Saturday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Randolph 12, OV 7
RANDOLPH — The Otter Valley boys lacrosse team hung with Randolph, but the Galloping Ghosts pulled away late to win 12-7.
Chase Cram had three goals to lead the Otters, while Thomas Politano had two. Ben Marks and Malachai Sheldrick added one apiece.
Damon Wood made 15 saves for the Otters and kept them afloat.
Otter Valley (0-9) is at BFA-Fairfax on Saturday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
EastConn 8, CU 0
MANSFIELD, Conn. — Castleton softball took on top-seeded Eastern Connecticut in the second round of the Little East Conference playoffs Thursday afternoon, falling 8-0 to the hosts.
Olivia Joy started in the circle for the second straight day, allowing a pair of runs across four innings before Alexis Rogers and Katie Gallagher were both unable to get out of the fifth en route to the run-rule loss. At the plate, Hannah Mosher and Alexandra Brouillette were the lone Spartans to register hits, with several other would-be base knocks getting robbed by impressive defensive plays by the Warriors.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Rice to Skidmore
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Rutland's Cooper Rice, who just completed his season as a forward with the North American Hockey League's Amarillo Wranglers, will be playing his college hockey for Skidmore College.
