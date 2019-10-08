WESTMINSTER — What a difference a couple of Pughs make.
Lucas Pugh had a hat trick and Jared Pugh two more goals in Springfield's 5-2 victory over Bellows Falls in Southern Vermont League soccer Tuesday.
They've been injured but in playing on Tuesday they directed the middle of the field, distributed the ball and led communication.
"They're just outstanding," said coach Victor Cucullo after his team improved to 4-6-1.
Five goals was a season high for the Cosmos.
Lucas Pugh was all over the field, playing defense, midfield and attack. Jared Pugh is the central attacking midfielder.
Cosmos keeper Max Leninski had four saves.
BF fell to 3-8.
The Cosmos will host White River Valley on Friday.
Rivendell 2, Green Mountain 1
ORFORD, N.H. — Defensive breakdowns contributed to Green Mountain's 2-1 loss at Division IV strongboy Rivendell in boys soccer Tuesday.
Elias Stowell-Aleman scored for the D-III Chieftains, who fell to 7-4. Skyler Klezos made seven saves in the GM nets.
FIELD HOCKEY
Burr and Burton 4, Rutland 0
Kate Crabtree had a pair of goals and Burr and Burton avenged a loss to Rutland with a 4-0 victory in Southern Vermont League field hockey on Tuesday.
BBA led 2-0 at the half and went on to improve to 6-6.
Rutland fell to 5-5-1.
"(Burr and Burton) hustled really well and their passing game was on," said Rutland coach Karen Poljacik.
"We are not in sync right now. We've got to start playing better as a team. We're just in our heads right now."
Efremia Geralis and Kelsey McMahon also scored for BBA, the former on a penalty stroke.
Hannah Callen had 10 saves in the BBA cage and Jess Ebbighausen had four for Rutland.
Rutland faces another tough assignment at Hartford on Friday. The teams already split two games this year.
GIRLS SOCCER
Leland & Gray 3, Green Mountain 1
TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray girls soccer team continued its winning ways by beating Green Mountain on Tuesday to elevate its record to 9-2.
"We didn't come out with our usual fire but we played just well enough to get the job done," L&G coach Lucas Bates said.
The Rebels outshot GM 25-4 but they found it was not easy to solve goalie Alex Hutchins.
"She was outstanding," Bates said of Hutchins.
The Rebels scored twice in the first half. Arin Bates notched the first with Abby Towle getting the assist. Hannah Landers got the next one and the Rebels took a 2-0 lead to halftime.
Sarah Warnecke cut the lead in half for the Chieftains but Izzy Ameden got the pad goal for the Rebels.
There's no rest for the Rebels. They are at Bellows Falls on Wednesday.
BR 1, Sharon 0 (OT)
LUDLOW — Riley Paul got the golden goal 57 seconds into overtime to lift Black River to a 1-0 win over Sharon Academy on Tuesday. Jordan Devereux had the assist.
Hailey Pierce made seven saves in earning the shutout.
"A couple of her saves were fantastic saves," Black River coach Howie Paul said.
The victory takes the Presidents' record to 4-5 and coach Paul believes with another win his team can secure a home playoff game.
The Presidents visit Mount St. Joseph on Saturday at 11 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Giffin, Heintz win
SPRINGFIELD — It was a Mill River sweep in the weekly Southern Vermont League cross country action hosted by Springfield High on Tuesday. Brogan Giffin clocked 16:23 to win the boys race and Annika Heintz's time of 20:08 was good enough to place first in the girls competition.
The team winners were the Hartford girls and Woodstock boys.
Boys Top 10
1. Brogan Giffin, Mill River, 16:23; 2. Riley Shepherd, Woodstock, 17:05; 3. Pao Carol, Hartford, 17:36; 4. Aaron Mitchel, Hartford, 17:56; 5. Colen Robertson, Bellows Falls, 18:35; 6. Mateo Bango, Woodstock, 18:39; 7. Bradley Stone, Bellows Falls, 18:49; 8. Joseph Cijka, Otter Valley, 18:51; 9. Parker Todd, Otter Valley, 18:55; 10. Zedd McNaugten, Woodstock, 18:56.
Boys Team Results: 1. Woodstock 41, 2. Hartford 55, 3. Bellows Falls 72, 4. Springfield 136, 5. Green Mountain 139.
Girls Top 10
1. Annika Heintz, Mill River, 20:10; 2. Olivia Bernier, Green Mountain 22:29; 3. Bea Wendling, Hartford, 22:36; 4. Anna Ondre, Springfield, 22:40; 5. Molly Hodsden, Bellows Falls, 23:07; 6. Ashley Bartlett, Bellows Falls, 23:12; 7. Maddy O'Brien, Springfield, 23:49; 8. Katie Trombley, Hartford, 23:53; 9. Morgan Myers, Woodstock, 23:57; 10. Laurel King, Green Mountain, 24:12.
Girls Team Results: 1. Hartford 73, 2. Otter Valley 104.
MEN'S SOCCER
Westfield 1, Castleton 0
WESTFIELD, Mass. — Jason Haji's first-half goal and Tyler Diotalevi's 10 saves carried Westfield over Castleton in men's soccer, 1-0, Tuesday.
Westfield is 3-7 and Castleton, which fell to 3-9, got five saves from Alex Fernald.
COLLEGE GOLF
Castleton's Ojala NAC
Player of the Week
WATERVILLE, Maine — For the second time this season, Castleton University men's golfer Nicholas Ojala has been named the North Atlantic Conference Golfer of the Week.
Ojala started the week with a two-day score of 158 (78-80) at the Elms College Blazer Invitational, before he opened play at the University of Southern Maine Fall Classic with a four-over 75, sitting in a tie for third place just one stroke off the lead. He followed that up with a second-round 75 as well to finish with a two-day score of 150.
It is the third week in a row a Castleton golfer has claimed the Golfer of the Week award, as Ojala won following the Castleton Invitational, while Jacob Erwin earned the honors last week after winning individual medalist honors at the MCLA Invitational.
Castleton will compete in the NAC Championships at Waterville Country Club in Waterville, Maine, this Saturday and Sunday.
