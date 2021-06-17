EUGENE, Ore. — Vermont native Elle Purrier St. Pierre is looking to lock up a spot on the United States women’s track and field team for the upcoming Tokyo Summer Olympics.
Purrier is set to compete in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, beginning on Friday in Eugene, Oregon, aiming to qualify for the 1500-meter run in Tokyo.
Friday is the first round of competition in the women’s 1500, starting at 7:03 p.m. EST. The semifinals are set for Saturday at 9:40 p.m. and the finals are on Monday 8:05 p.m.
The Richford High alumna must finish in the top three to lock up a spot on the Olympic team.
The events will air on NBC’s family of networks.
GIRLS LACROSSE
SB 17, BFA-St. Albans 6
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The No. 2 seed South Burlington girls lacrosse team locked up its second consecutive Division I state championship, besting No. 4 BFA-St. Albans 17-6 on Wednesday.
The Wolves were in control throughout and took an 8-3 lead into the half. They continued to tack on goals throughout the second half to beat the Comets going away.
South Burlington finished its championship season with a 15-2 record.
AUTO RACING
D-Bowl points
WEST HAVEN — Following last weekend’s action at Devil’s Bowl Speedway the weekly points battle in the Sportsman Modified division has significantly tightened up.
Vince Quenneville led heading into last week’s action by 30 points, but his lead is down to two points over Demetrios Drellos.
Drellos had a win and fifth-place finish in Saturday’s twin-20s.
Quenneville has 333 points, while Drellos has 331. Elmo Reckner sits in third with 281 points, followed by Justin Comes and Tanner Siemons.
Johnny Bruno maintains his lead in the Rookie of the Year standings through eight races, with 227 points.
Austin Comes’ lead was narrowed slightly in the Limited Sportsman division, but he’s still up by 50 points over Evan Roberts.
Comes has 333 points, while Roberts has 283. John Gosselin is in third with 271 points, last week’s winner Troy Audet is in fourth and there’s a tie between Beau Reeves and Anthony Ryan for fifth.
In Super Stocks, Chris Murray (343 points) inched his lead to 16 points over Paul Braymer, following Murray’s fourth win of the season on Saturday. Chuck Bradford and Mark Norris are in a tight race for fourth, while Ron Alger sits in fifth.
Bradford is up by 90 points in the Rookie of the Year standings.
Daryl Gebo came into last week’s race down by seven points to Chris Sumner, but a top-10 finish from Gebo on Saturday shook up the standings.
Gebo (301 points) now holds a 10-point edge over Sumner with Craig Kirby on Sumner’s heels just three points behind. Chris Conroy and Tim Simonds round out the top five.
Gebo has a massive advantage in the Rookie standings.
In the 500cc Mini Sprints, Ray Hanson (389 points) holds a 29-point lead over Kamden Duffy. Kaidin White, Austin Chaves and Gage Provencher round out the top five.
Matt Tanner has the lone win the Sprint Cars of New England division, giving him a three-point edge in the standings over Will Hull.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway returns to action on Saturday at 7 p.m. with the annual “Topless Night” Father’s Day Weekend special event; the Sportsman Modified and Limited Sportsman classes will race “topless” without roofs for a vastly different look and feel. All other weekly classes will also be on the card.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NU HoF class
The Norwich University Athletic Hall of Fame Selection Committee announced the inductees for Norwich University’s Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021 on Wednesday.
Nine individuals, as well as the 2010-11 women’s ice hockey team, will be inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame on Sept. 26 as part of Norwich University’s “Welcome Back to the Hill” 2021 Homecoming festivities.
This year’s homecoming for the first time will feature two Hall of Fame induction ceremonies as the Class of 2020 will also be formally inducted Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.
The individuals being honored are Cindy Fortin, Christine Daniels Giannone, Geoff Hensley, Sharon House, Michael Dan Mori, Robert Goodman, Chris Munn, Ken Steblin and Tony Mariano.
