SOUTH HERO — The Quarry Valley Wolverines won the Vermont high school bass fishing state championship over the weekend, prevailing over 18 other teams with West Rutland High School’s Hunter Skaza and Proctor’s Jacob Patch in the boat.
Burr and Burton Academy placed second.
The state championship held on Lake Champlain required some strategy and Skaza and Patch executed the plan perfectly.
“We went up there a couple of times this summer and we tried to use our electronics,” Wolverine coach Jeff Patch said.
Their is a six-fish limited and the Quarry Valley team’s average fish was an impressive 3.8 pounds.
Skaza and Jacob Patch, Jeff’s son, made it a clean sweep of the season, winning both Vermont Principals’ Tournaments. They also were the champions of the Fall Classic on Lake Champlain on Sept. 19.
“Winning both of those tournaments is incredible,” Jeff Patch said.
The coming weekend will see the top 10 Vermont teams squaring off against the top 10 high school teams from New Hampshire on Lake Champlain in the Twin State Tournament.
Jeff and Jacob both learned to love fishing growing up in Proctor on the town’s Beaver Pond.
Jeff is also the Proctor High School baseball coach so he hopes this is not the last state title he and Jacob get to share this school year.
But first things first, New Hampshire’s top high school bass fishing teams are coming to Lake Champlain this weekend and state pride is at stake.
GIRLS SOCCER
Fair Haven 4,
Springfield 1
SPRINGFIELD — Brittney Love scored two first-half goals to help propel the Springfield girls soccer team to a 4-1 victory over Springfield under the lights of Brown Field on Monday night.
Ari Cioffi scored for the Cosmos and the score stood 2-1 at halftime.
“She is such a good player,” Fair Haven coach Teri Perry said of Cioffi.
Isabella Carrara and Madison Perry scored for the 8-2-1 Slaters in the second half.
The Cosmos’ record dips to 4-5-1.
Proctor 11, Twin Valley 0
PITTSFORD — Maggie McKearin, Jenna Davine, Isabel Greb and Emma Palmer scored two goals apiece to power the 10-0 Proctor girls soccer team to an 11-0 victory over Twin Valley on Monday.
Laci French and Dez Traverse had goals and the other score was an own goal.
Proctor goalie Angel Traverse only had to make one save.
The Phantoms are at Mount St. Joseph on Thursday and then face MSJ again on Saturday at Taranovich Field as part of the Jimmy T Showcase.
GM 5, Sharon 0
CHESTER — Green Mountain cruised in this one, outscoring Sharon Academy 5-0 and outshooting them 20-4.
Kim Cummings led the Chieftains with three goals and Grace Tyrrell had the others.
Riley Paul was the distributor for the Chieftains with three assists.
Green Mountain will take a 6-5 record to Windsor on Friday.
Spaulding 1, No. Country 0
NEWPORT — In a meeting two of the stronger girls soccer teams on the state, Spaulding edged North Country 1-0 in overtime on Monday.
The win boosts the Crimson Tide’s record to 9-2. The Falcons fall to 7-3.
BBA 1, Essex 1
MANCHESTER — The Essex and Burr and Burton girls soccer team’s battled to a 1-1 tie on Monday.
The result left BBA with a record of 6-4-2 and Essex at 3-6-1.
CVU 8, Brattleboro 0
BRATTLEBORO — The long trip south did not faze the CVU girls soccer team which rolled to an 8-0 win over Brattleboro to stay unbeaten (8-0-2) and drop the Colonels to 2-8-1.
Harwood 4, Montpelier 0
DUXBURY — The Harwood girls soccer team kept its unbeaten (9-0-1) season intact on Monday by blanking Montpelier 4-0.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Benfatti honored
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Alex Benfatti of the Castleton women’s soccer team earned Little East Conference Goalkeeper of the Week following back-to-back shutouts. The junior made 10 saves in a 1-0 victory over New England College before recording five in a scoreless tie with Eastern Connecticut State.
Ranking second in the conference, Benfatti has racked up 80 saves this season and has four shutouts to show for it, which tops all LEC goalkeepers.
Benfatti has earned five wins on the season and boasts an impressive 1.06 goals against average. This marks her second Goalkeeper of the Week honor.
Castleton women’s soccer returns to action Wednesday, Oct. 13, hosting Keene State at 7 p.m.
