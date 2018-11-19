PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Castleton University women’s basketball sophomore Brooke Raiche was named the Little East Conference Player of the Week following a 2-0 week for the Spartans, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon.
Raiche helped the Spartans move to 4-0 on the season, averaging 26.5 points per game while posting a career-high 31 points in a Wednesday road win against NVU-Lyndon. The sophomore guard shot 12-of-17 from the floor in that outing, including a 3-for-5 mark from 3-point land. Twelve of her points came in the fourth quarter as she led Castleton out of a six-point deficit with less than four minutes to play.
In Saturday’s home opener against NVU-Johnson, Raiche came through again with 22 points on 6-of-14 shooting and 8-of-9 at the free-throw line.
In total, Raiche shot 58.1 percent from the field, 62.5 percent from three and 92.3 percent at the free-throw line. She added 7.0 rebounds per game, 1.5 assists per game and 1.5 steals per game on the week.
The 2017-18 North Atlantic Conference Rookie of the Year and two-time NAC Rookie of the Week a season ago, she becomes the first Castleton basketball player honored by the LEC.
Castleton returns to action on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. when it hosts Middlebury at Glenbrook Gymnasium.
CSJ falls to Thomas
WATERVILLE, Maine — Molly Carroll poured in a game-high 17 points Sunday to lead the Thomas College women’s basketball team to a 65-59 victory over College of St. Joseph.
Nakeeya Goodman-Boddie had 15 points and Daija Black 11 to lead CSJ.
CSJ is at Fisher on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Tyson on fire
WATERVILLE, Maine — Rutland High graduate Noah Tyson went 8-for-11 from 3-point range and Matt Hanna was an assist shy of a triple-double for the Colby College men’s basketball team in a 115-79 win over University of Southern Maine on Sunday at Wadsworth Gymnasium.
The Mules (2-0 overall) won the three-team tourney after beating University of Maine at Presque Isle on Friday night. The Huskies dropped to 2-1 overall.
Tyson, making a major impact already as a freshman, had a game-high 24 points, pulled down seven rebounds, had two assists, two steals and two blocked shots. Tyson had 21 points on 7-for-10 shooting from long range and six rebounds in the first half.
