KEENE, N.H. — West Rutland’s Brooke Raiche became the 17th player in Castleton University women’s basketball history to reach 1,000 points in Wednesday’s night’s 46-44 loss to Keene State in Little East Conference action at Spaulding Gym.
Elise Magro led Castleton with 18 points. Raiche followed with 14 and Gwyn Tatton added eight.
Tatton was also largely responsible for the Spartans’ 40-36 edge on the boards. She pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds.
Brattleboro’s Hailey Derosia led Keene with 12 points.
The Owls used an 11-0 run at the beginning of the fourth quarter to gain the upper hand.
A jumper by Magro finally ended the Owls’ run.
Rutland High’s Rylee Burgess, a Keene State freshman, had a solid game with nine points and three rebounds.
Castleton falls to 1-3 and 0-3 in the Little East. Keene is 1-1.
The Spartans have another Little East game on Saturday at Rhode Island College at 1 p.m.
NORDIC
RHS boys third
WOODFORD — Brattleboro and Mount Anthony have been battling for supremacy in Southern Vermont League boys Nordic skiing for years and that’s remained the case this year.
During Wednesday’s skate event at Prospect Mountain, it was the Colonels coming out on top, besting MAU by eight points. Rutland finished third.
The Ravens were once again led by Brady Geisler, who finished the boys race in sixth with a time of 15:08.
Other top 20 finishers for RHS were Owen Dube-Johnson (11th), Phil Mahar (15th), Karver Butler (16th) and Caleb Dundas (18th). Sam Kay was just outside the top 20 in 21st.
Liam Murphy was the lone Otter Valley boy to compete in the varsity race. He was 36th.
Brattleboro’s Nolan Holmes won the boys race, beating out MAU’s Peter McKanna by three seconds for the top spot. Tenzin Mathes, Finn Payne and Sam Freitas-Eagan rounded out the top five.
Annabelle Mahar was the lone Rutland finisher in the girls race, taking 11th in 19:56.
Otter Valley had a pair of female skiers in the event. Kelsey Adams was 24th and Sarah Calvin 27th.
The Patriots’ Maggie Payne won the race over teammate Eden White, Brattleboro’s Katherine and Sylvie Normandeau and MAU’s Sadie Korzec.
MAU beat out Brattleboro for the girls team win.
Next up is the boys SVL championships next Wednesday, Feb. 24 and girls league championships next Saturday, Feb. 27.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MSJ time change
The time of Thursday’s boys high school basketball game between Burr and Burton and Mount St. Joseph at MSJ has been changed to 4:30 p.m.
WORLDS
U.S. team 6th
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — The FIS World Ski Championships rolled on Wednesday with the mixed team parallel competition.
The U.S. team of Paula Moltzan, Nina O’Brien, AJ Hurt, River Radamus and Luke Winters took sixth, behind Norway, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.
On Thursday, the women will have their giant slalom race, while the men have qualifying for the giant slalom on Friday.
In the women’s race, O’Brien, Moltzan, Hurt and Mikaela Shiffrin will compete for the U.S. Shiffrin won the Alpine combined race earlier in the week.
Freestyle team
A pair of Killington Mountain School skiers were named to the team that will represent the U.S. at the 2021 FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships in Kazakhstan, March 8 to 11.
KMS’s Hannah Soar and Alex Lewis both made the cut and will compete in moguls events at the World Championships.
Soar has had a really strong World Cup season up to this point. She is coming off a second-place finish in a dual moguls event on U.S. turf at Deer Valley Resort in Utah on Feb. 5. The day before that she was ninth in the moguls event.
She’s finished in the top 10 of every World Cup final she’s competed in this season and this will be her World Championship debut.
After coming back from an injury, Lewis has been impressive on the World Cup circuit as well. At Deer Valley, he had a 16th-place finish in dual moguls and 19th in moguls. This will also be his first World Championship appearance.
The rest of the moguls team includes: Kai Owens, Tess Johnson, Jaelin Kauf, Jesse Andringa, Nick Page, Dylan Walczyk and Brad Wilson.
Due to an injury, Andringa will be unable to compete.
Shelburne’s Megan Nick will compete for the U.S. in the aerials discipline at Worlds. Nick, who be competing in her first World Championships, has had quite the World Cup season, placing first in two aerials events. She has yet to finish outside the top-25 in any event this season.
The rest of the aerials team includes: Chris Lillis, Justin Schoenefeld, Eric Loughran, Quinn Dellinger, Ashley Caldwell, Kaila Kuhn and Winter Vinecki.
Shymbulak Mountain Resort will host both aerials and moguls competitions.
RUNNING
Vermont City Marathon
The Vermont City Marathon is making its return on Oct. 24, as a live, in-person event.
On the marathon’s website, they said, “Our focus will be creating an event in October where marathoners and relay runners can safely conquer 26.2 miles in a new, two-looped course that includes many of the highlights runners have loved about our course for over 30 years.”
With many 2020 entrants having deferred to 2021, they will not be immediately accepting new registrations for the October race, but this could change later in the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.