POULTNEY — Whitehall came over the border into Vermont and pinned a 54-36 loss on Poultney in a high school basketball game played on Capman Court on Wednesday night. Poultney was led by Donald Olden with 14 points and Ryan Simons with 8 points.
The Blue Devils fall to 1-3 and are scheduled to host Proctor on Friday.
The Railroaders improved their record to 3-2. In other boys basketball action on Wednesday night, Lamoille reached the .500 mark (3-3) by beating Lake Region 58-50. The Rangers fell to 0-4. Windsor defeated Thetford 56-34. Harwood rolled past Lyndon 46-28.
In girls high school basketball play on Wednesday night, White River Valley raised its record to 5-3 by defeating Mid-Vermont Christian 50-28 and Twinfield toppled Craftsbury 34-18.
The Hazen girls basketball team clipped Winooski 36-28 to even its record at 3-3. In the battle of Exit 7, Williamstown outlasted Northfield 39-32. In another girls game, it was North Country 44, Missisquoi 29.
FOOTBALL
Richards resigns
ESSEX JCT. — The Division I state champions are without a coach.
After directing Essex to the Division I state football championship in his only year at the helm of the Hornets, Richards stepped down.
According to a story by Alex Abrami in the Burlington Free Press, Richards cited a difference in philosophy with the administration in disciplining athletes as the reason for his departure.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM 60, UNH 37
DURHAM, N.H. — The University of Vermont women’s basketball team cruised past the University of New Hampshire on Wednesday night, 60-37 to raise its record to 7-6.
Josie Larkins had 17 points and Anna Olson 14 to lead Vermont in scoring. Emma Utterback added eight points to go with a team-high four assists.
Vermont hosts Hartford on Saturday at 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Cats honored
AMESBURY, Mass. — First year forward Evelyne Blais-Savoie was named Pro Ambitions Rookie of the Month and senior defenseman Maude Poulin-Labelle was named Hockey East Player of the Month, as announced by the conference Tuesday afternoon.
Named Pro Ambitions Rookie of the Week on November 29 and December 13, Blais-Savoie takes home her first monthly honor after helping Vermont to a 2-2-0 record with two goals and one assist in four games in December.
She scored the game-winning goal in a tilt that saw Vermont earn its first win over Boston College since 2009 and ended the first half of the season with points in three straight games.
Poulin-Labelle became the Vermont’s all-time leader in scoring for a defenseman, tallying her 66th point in the month of December.
She racked up four assists and five points in a two-game set at New Hampshire, earning the scoring crown with two assists on both Vermont goals in a 5-2 setback before erupting for a goal and two assists, including setting up the game-winner, in a 6-3 victory for the Catamounts the next night.
She leads Vermont in scoring this season with six goals and 11 assists for 17 points in 18 games. She is currently tied for fifth amongst all defenseman in scoring in the NCAA.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CU basketball
BOSTON — The Castleton University women’s and men’s basketball games scheduled for Wednesday at UMass Boston were postponed.
Lyndon postponed
LYNDON — The men’s basketball game between SUNY Canton and Northern Vermont University-Lyndon that had been scheduled for Tuesday then rescheduled for Wednesday was again been postponed.
A new game date is yet to be announced.
SMC changes
COLCHESTER — The Saint Michael’s College athletics schedule has changed for a few teams this week and next due to established institutional and conference COVID-19 health protocols.
SMC’s women’s basketball’s game set for Wednesday at Northeast-10 Conference foe Bentley University was initially postponed to Jan. 13, but that is now part of a string of three additional postponements. The Purple Knights have postponed their games scheduled for Saturday at the University of New Haven, next Tuesday at home against The College of Saint Rose, and next Thursday at Bentley. Makeup dates have yet to be determined.
The SMC women’s ice hockey team’s next three contests have all been postponed.
The Purple Knights had been slated to visit Franklin Pierce University for a Saturday-Sunday set this weekend and host Sacred Heart University Tuesday, but those games were postponed. Potential makeup dates have not been revealed.
