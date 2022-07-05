A trio of local baseball games were postponed on Tuesday due to rain.
The Lakes Region-Brattleboro Post 5 American Legion baseball game was postponed on Tuesday.
The game was moved to July 18.
The Rutland 12U all-star team had its opening district tournament game at Brattleboro postponed and the Rutland 10U all-star team had its game at Bennington stopped in the the second inning.
Both of those Little League tournament games were moved to Thursday.
TENNIS
Kaye hired
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College has announced the hiring of Tristan Kaye as the assistant men's tennis coach. Kaye comes to Middlebury after serving as a high performance travel coach at the Kass Tennis Academy in Columbus, Ohio for the last six months.
Kaye, an All-American tennis player, graduated from Kenyon College in 2017 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science.
"We are thrilled to have Tristan join our Middlebury tennis family," said head coach Andrew Thomoson. "Tristan brings a history of success on the courts as an All-American and NCAA Doubles National Champion as well as coaching experience at the highest levels having coached and traveled with WTA, ATP, and elite level ITF junior players. His passion for tennis and eye for the game will benefit our program greatly and we look forward to seeing the wonderful impact he will make."
"I feel humbled to be joining the Middlebury coaching staff and I'm really looking forward to working with Andrew," stated Kaye. "The camaraderie that Bob and he have created is apparent and everyone has a desire to push one another to improve. Andrew's passion for coaching as well as his attention to detail immediately impressed me. I'm excited to learn and grow under his leadership. The program's history speaks for itself, consistently competing for NESCAC and national titles. The guys on the team seem like a great, tight-knit group who work hard and want to get better."
