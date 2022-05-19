It has been a rainy week in Vermont. Thursday was no different.
Most of the local high school sports slate was wiped out on Thursday due to inclement weather.
Events that were called off were Brattleboro at Rutland baseball and softball, Green Mountain at Leland & Gray baseball and softball, Woodstock at Rutland boys tennis, Rutland at Woodstock girls tennis, Rivendell at MSJ baseball, Hartford at MSJ girls tennis, Mount Anthony at Fair Haven softball, White River Valley at Proctor softball, Proctor at Arlington baseball, White River Valley at Mill River baseball, West Rutland at Mill River softball, Springfield at Woodstock baseball.
The White River Valley-Mill River baseball game and White River Valley-Proctor and West Rutland-Mill River softball game were moved to Friday. The Arlington-Proctor baseball game will not be made up.
The Green Mountain-Leland & Gray baseball and softball games were moved to Monday.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Midd honors
MIDDLEBURY — Eight members of the Middlebury College women's lacrosse team earned Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) All-Region honors.
Erica Barr, Jane Earley, Erin Nicholas and Hope Shue were tabbed to the Pilgrim Region First Team, while Grace Getman, Lily Riseberg, Emma White and Kylie Wilson earned second-team praise.
Barr anchors one of the top defenses in the country and is among conference leaders in draw controls (64), ground balls (38) and caused turnovers (32).
Earley is first in the conference in goals (65) and is second with 79 points. Earley eclipsed the 50-goal mark for the second time in a season and has 164 career points.
Nicholas has posted 31 points (24G, 7A) and 42 draw controls. Nicholas has 157 career draw controls, ranking her fourth on Middlebury's all-time list.
Shue is ranking second on the team with 44 goals and third in points (49).
The Panthers (18-1) play the University of Chicago in an NCAA Tournament game on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Kohn Field.
