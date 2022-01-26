WHITE RIVER JCT. — Fair Haven boys basketball junior Sawyer Ramey has had many special performances in his three years playing for the Slaters, but his effort Wednesday night at Hartford takes the cake.
Ramey went for a career-high 41 points, knocking down six 3s and 13 free throws in a 74-61 Fair Haven win.
"It was the best defense I've seen on him all season and he answered the bell," said Slaters assistant coach Luke Vadnais.
The game was tied 28-28 at the half, but Fair Haven took control in the third outscoring the Hurricanes 23-9. Hartford responded with a nice run in the fourth, but the Slaters held them off.
Sam Barber had 17 points for Fair Haven, including some big buckets in the second half. Brandon Eastman added eight points and was great on the boards, battling with Hartford big man Jacob Seaver.
Seaver had 20 points to lead the Canes and Tarin Prior had 19.
Fair Haven (7-0) is at Granville on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WRV 57, Mill River 39
SOUTH ROYALTON — The Mill River boys basketball team played well in the second half, but the hole they dug in the first half was insurmountable, losing to White River Valley 57-39 Wednesday night.
The Wildcats jumped up to a 30-point lead at halftime, before the Minutemen flipped the script in the second half.
"They jumped on us pretty quick, but I liked the fight we showed in the second half," said Mill River coach Ben Smith.
Ryan Smith led the Minutemen with 14 points, followed by Solon Farmer and Nate Hoague with seven.
Hoague has done the bulk of the scoring for Mill River this season, so it was a welcome sign that others were stepping up.
"People are going to have to step up for us to have success," Smith said.
Austin Tracy led White River Valley with 15 points, followed by Dominic Craven and Brayden Russ with 11 apiece.
Mill River (1-7) hosts Mount Abraham on Saturday.
LTS 76, West Rutland 17
DORSET — Long Trail has hopes of a Division IV championship and it cruised past the rebuilding West Rutland boys basketball team 76-17 Wednesday night.
J.D. Redding had 20 points to lead the Mountain Lions, followed by 18 from Tomasz Koc.
Thomas Connolly led the Golden Horde with six points.
"We're just trying to sharpen up and the basics and get better," said Westside coach Ali Mitchell.
West Rutland fell to 0-12 with the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.