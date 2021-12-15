BRATTLEBORO — It would be tough to script a better start to the season for the Rutland girls hockey team.
The Ravens’ offense exploded for nine goals for the second straight game, besting rival Brattleboro 9-1 Wednesday night.
Alyssa Kennedy had a hat trick to lead Rutland. Izzy Crossman scored twice, while the Ravens got single goals from Makenna Hubert, Abby Stoodley, Anna Gallipo and Addison Hubert.
Sydney Wood was unselfish, dishing out three assists. Stoodley and Molly Abatiell both had two assists and Crossman had one.
Sierra McDermott wasn’t tested a ton in goal for Rutland, making two saves.
“I love the way the girls are moving the puck and have contributions from the entire lineup,” said Ravens co-coach Katherine Pate. “The girls are working hard, getting pucks deep and using their speed into the corners for some hard fought battles.”
Rutland (2-0) is at Hartford on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Barwood Arena.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Midd 63, OV 57
MIDDLEBURY — The Otter Valley boys basketball team got production from its veterans and younger guys, but came out on the losing end 63-57 Wednesday night.
The game was back and forth throughout with the teams trading leads. The Otters cut the Tigers lead to five in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get over the hump.
Penn Riney was a force on the block with 32 points for Middlebury.
“He’s a big post player and he killed us down there,” said Otter Valley coach Mike Stark.
Elijah Tucker-Bryant led the Otters with 16 points and freshman Logan Letourneau scored 13 points in his high school debut.
Senior Hayden Bernhardt and freshman Drew Pelkey both added seven points.
According to Stark, turnovers were super costly for Otter Valley.
The Otters host 2-0 Proctor on Friday at 7 p.m. in Brandon.
WRESTLING
OV fares well
BENNINGTON — Coach Cole Mason had a lot to feel good about after Wednesday night’s competition at Mount Anthony. His Otters defeated Springfield and Burr and Burton Academy and even won four of the matches against perennial state champion Mount Anthony.
“We competed,” Mason said.
Otter Valley’s Tucker Babcock went 3-0 on the night with a forfeit and two pins.
OV’s Derek Li won his match in the heavyweight division and teammate Sam Martin went 3-0 in the 220-pound class.
Caleb and Isaac Whitney each went 2-1 for the Otters.
The Otters will travel to Granville, New York for a large tournament that will also include Springfield, Fair Haven, Burr and Burton and numerous New York State programs.
“It should be a very good tournament,” Fair Haven coach Scott Shaddock said.
MEN’S HOCKEY
UVM defender tabbed
MUNICH – University of Vermont first-year defenseman and Edmonton Oilers third round draft pick Luca Münzenberger was announced Wednesday morning to the 25-player roster for the Germany National Junior Team.
Münzenberger and his teammates will represent Germany at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship set for Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, from Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 5, 2022.
Germany will compete in Group A of the tournament with Canada, Finland, Czech Republic, and Austria. The Germans will open the tournament on December 26 facing Finland and fellow UVM first year Joel Määttä at 12 p.m. (ET) The top-four teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals on Sunday, January 2. All games of the 2022 World Junior Championship will air live in the United States on the NHL Network.
Last year at the World Juniors Münzenberger played in five games, including 108 minutes of action for Germany who placed sixth overall. This season for the Catamounts Münzenberger has played in 15 games recording two assists.
COLLEGE TRACK
Bair honored
BOSTON – University of Vermont track & field junior Jake Bair has been named America East Male Track Performer of the Week following his strong opening meet Saturday at Dartmouth. The conference announced its weekly award on Tuesday.
The America East weekly honor is the first of the Buffalo, New York native’s career.
Bair picked up a key 16 points to help the Vermont men earn a shared victory in the season’s first meet. The junior opened the 2021-22 indoor campaign with a 400-meter victory at Leverone Field House in Hanover, New Hampshire.
The junior posted a time of 49.84 seconds for the top spot in the sprint. Bair also added a runner-up finish in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.56 seconds. His adjusted time of 22.17 seconds is the fastest 200-meter dash in America East this season.
Bair and the Catamounts return to action after Winter Break, when it makes the short trip down Route 7 for the Middlebury Winter Classic on Saturday, January 15. The meet begins at 11 a.m. in Virtue Field House.
FIELD HOCKEY
Midd awards
MIDDLEBURY — Sophomore Katie George and senior Erin Nicholas of the Middlebury College field hockey team were named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) All-American First Team as announced by the organization on Tuesday.
The duo led the Panthers to their fourth-straight national championship, becoming the first team to ever achieve the feat.
George earns NFHCA First Team All-American honors for the first time in her career after being selected as a third-team honoree in 2019. She was tabbed to the all-region first team for the second-consecutive year, finishing the year second on the team with 37 points (17G, 3A).
Nicholas received All-American First-Team honors for the third time in her career.
