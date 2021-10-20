BENNINGTON — The Rutland High School girls soccer team’s nine-game winning streak finally came to an end on Wednesday night with a 1-0 loss at Mount Anthony. It also ended an incredible string of nine straight shutouts by Rutland.
Elyse Altland had the goal for Mount Anthony in the first half.
“Their goalie (Lexi Gerow) played a fantastic game,” Rutland coach Lori McClallen said.
Gerow was under heavy fire all night as the Ravens outshot the Patriots 16-4.
“We had a ton of corner kicks and we put them all right on net,” McCallen said.
Rutland ends the regular season with a 10-4 record and awaits the Division I playoff pairings.
The Ravens have already won the Southern Vermont League title.
Camryn Kinsman had a direct kick that Karsyn Bellomo nearly volleyed in, just one of many near misses for the Ravens.
“We did not play our best in the first half. We dominated the second half but their goalie and defense was great,” McClallen said.
She believes the first-round opponent in the playoffs will be “someone from up north” but thanks to Ravens’ body of work, the road will run to Rutland’s Alumni Field.
GIRLS SOCCER
Colchester 2, St. J 0
ST. JOHNSBURY — The Colchester girls soccer team, coached by Rutland High graduate Jeff Paul, continued to solidify its seed for the Division I playoffs by blanking St. Johnsbury on Wednesday, 2-0.
The Lakers improve their record to 9-1-3 and the Hilltoppers fall to 5-8.
BOYS SOCCER
Sharon 9, Proctor 0
SHARON — The Proctor boys soccer team saw its record dip to 5-5-2 with a 9-0 loss to Sharon Academy on Wednesday and will play a makeup game at home against Mount St. Joseph on Saturday at 4 p.m. to complete the regular season.
WRV 5, West Rutland 1
SOUTH ROYALTON — The White River Valley boys soccer team climbed over the .500 mark (6-5-2) by beating West Rutland 5-1 on Wednesday.
Westside fell to 0-13.
Essex 3, CVU 0
ESSEX JCT. — In a battle of Division I boys soccer titans on Wednesday, Essex got the best of CVU, beating the Redhawks 3-0.
Essex stays unbeaten (11-0-2) and CVU falls to 8-3-2.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Castleton 4, Salem St. 3
CASTLETON — Emily Harris continued her torrid scoring pace, knocking in two goals for Castleton University in its 4-3 victory over Salem State in Little East Conference field hockey action on Wednesday night.
Kaitlin Bardellini and Kim McCarthy also scored for the Spartans.
Castleton’s record goes to 6-9 and 4-5 in the LEC.
Salem State fell to 6-7 and is also 4-5 in the league.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Cobleskill 3, Castleton 1
COBLESKILL, N.Y. — SUNY Cobleskill defeated Castleton 3-1 in women’s volleyball on Wednesday night by grinding out a 25-22 win in the fourth set.
Hailey Martinovich had 16 kills, Cailin Moskow four aces and Wade McKenzie 16 digs to lead Castleton
Castleton hosts UMass Dartmouth on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Little East Conference action.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Spartans honored
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Castleton University women’s soccer team was honored with the 2020-21 Team Pinnacle Award, announced by United Soccer Coaches Wednesday afternoon. It marked the first Team Pinnacle designation in program history.
Castleton was one of just 18 programs to receive the honor. The list included both men’s and women’s teams nationwide. In order to qualify, teams must hold either the Platinum, Gold, Silver, or Bronze version of the Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award, hold a Team Academic Award, and post a winning percentage of .750 or higher.
The 2020-21 Spartans went 4-1 in a shortened spring season while maintaining success in the classroom, posting a team grade point average higher than 3.0 to earn the academic honor. The group received Silver in the Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award, exhibiting fair play and adherence to the rules of the game.
Castleton was the only Little East Conference member to claim the accolade
MEN’S BASKETBALL
3-on-3 clinic
The Castleton University’s men’s basketball staff will be holding 3 on 3 basketball skills clinic Sunday mornings beginning in November and running through January at Glenbrook Gym.
The clinics are open to any boys or girls from K-8th grade.
Space is limited, and we do have an early bird registration offer, so please email Paul.culpo@castleton.edu for more information and to reserve a spot.
