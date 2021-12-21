SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Rutland girls basketball team got into the win column, beating previously unbeaten South Burlington 40-21 Tuesday night.
“The defensive effort was great right from the get go,” said RHS coach Nate Bellomo. “We’ve been talking about coming out strong in the first quarter and we did that.”
Kathryn Moore had a game-high 17 points, followed by Karsyn Bellomo with nine.
Miranda Hayes had eight points for the Wolves.
Rutland (1-3) hosts St. Johnsbury on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FHU 39, Middlebury 19
MIDDLEBURY — The Fair Haven girls basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season to beat Middlebury 39-19 Tuesday night.
“I was really happy with the energy all game,” said Slaters coach Kyle Wilson. “Everyone contributed meaningful minutes.”
Tegan Hoard and Kate Hadwen played critical defensive roles covering the Tigers’ Eli Sellers, holding her to six points.
Fair Haven led by six at the half, but dominated in the second half, only allowing four points.
Offensively, sophomore Lily Briggs paced the Slaters with 14 points. Isabelle Cole had 11, while Hadwen and Ashley Carvey added four apiece.
Fair Haven (3-1) is at Woodstock on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Windsor 65, Thetford 35
WINDSOR — Windsor got contributions from many places in dismantling Thetford 65-35 on Tuesday night.
Peyton Richardson had 19 points and four steals, Reese Perry had an impressive double-double with 14 points and 19 rebounds, Elliot Rupp added 13 points and four steals and Karen Kapuscinski chipped in with eight points and eight rebounds.
Other girls hoop scores
There were a couple close games in girls basketball on Tuesday night with Northfield edging White River Valley 35-32 and Colchester just getting by Lamoille 52-50.
In other girls basketball action around the state, Mount Mansfield toppled Burr and Burton 58-46, BFA-Fairfax trimmed Milton 40-32, Hartford defeated Oxbow 44-31 and Peoples Academy had its way with Stowe, 54-25.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arlington 45, MRU 35
NORTH CLARENDON — A first-half deficit was the bugaboo for the Mill River boys basketball team for the second straight game as the Minutemen fell to Arlington 45-35 Tuesday night at Dean Houghton Gymnasium.
The Eagles outscored Mill River 14-4 in the second quarter to open up a significant lead at the half.
Mill River got the lead down to seven in the third, but ran out of gas in the fourth.
“I was happy with how we got back into the game,” said MRU coach Ben Smith.
“We just didn’t hit shots tonight.”
Nate Hoague led the Minutemen with 17 points, followed by Ryan Smith with seven.
Mill River (0-2) is at West Rutland on Thursday.
Twin Valley 70, WR 15
JACKSONVILLE — The Twin Valley boys basketball team got hot shooting the ball and cruised past West Rutland 70-15 Tuesday night.
“We were competitive in the first quarter,” said Westside coach Ali Mitchell. “Twin Valley shot the ball really well from the outside and they have some size.”
Noah Dornburgh knocked down eight 3s and had a game-high 28 points.
West Rutland had a balanced offensive attack.
The Golden Horde (0-3) host Mill River on Thursday.
Other boys hoop scores
In other boys basketball games on Tuesday night, St. Johnsbury outlasted Essex 32-20 and Enosburg clipped neighboring rival Richford 48-42.
GIRLS HOCKEY
BFA-St. Albans 7, RHS 1
St. ALBANS — The Rutland girls hockey team ran into one of the best teams in the state in BFA-St. Albans and fell 7-1. The score wasn’t indicative of the competitiveness of the game, according to RHS co-coach Katherine Pate.
“That was a hard fought 45-minute game. It was a fantastic game by Rutland girls,” Pate said.
The Comets scored on a power play late in the first and led 3-1 heading into the third period.
The Ravens’ lone goal, in the second period, was by Addison Hubert, assisted by Elizabeth Cooley and Izzy Crossman.
Sierra McDermott was tested much more than she’s been in the previous three Rutland wins and made 28 saves.
Rutland (3-1) wraps up its five-game road trip next Wednesday at CVU with a 6:45 p.m. puck drop at Cairns Arena.
SOCCER
VT Green FC
On Tuesday, Vermont Green Football Club announced it has signed Adam Pfeifer as Head Coach and Sporting Director for the club’s inaugural season in USL League 2. He will begin coaching duties immediately.
The Norwich University men’s soccer coach brings a high level of experience both as a player and a manager.
In 2021, Pfeifer led the Norwich Cadets to a 14-3-1 overall record and into the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Championship, his third final in six seasons at the helm. His overall record at Norwich stands at 64-18-15.
Prior to Norwich, Pfeifer served as assistant coach for two seasons at Middlebury College under head coach David Saward, and Associate Head Coach at Northeastern University for eight seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.