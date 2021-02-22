BENNINGTON — Rutland breezed to an 83-45 victory over Mount Anthony at Kates Gym on Monday night in a Southern Vermont League boys basketball game.
Evan Pockette led the Ravens with 23 points and Noah Depoy had 18, followed by Eli Pockette and Jack Coughlin with 12.
Evan Pockette nailed a 3-pointer to end the first quarter in a 20-7 Rutland lead. That would be part of a 21-0 run allowing the Ravens to take a 49-17 lead to the locker room.
“The nice thing about this team is that they are all unselfish and they can shoot the ball,” Rutland coach Mike Wood said. “We moved the ball well and got open shots.
“We also had good pressure on the ball and created chaos, getting steals and points in transition.”
Gavin Johnson had 15 points and Braeden Billert 13 to lead the Patriots.
MAU played better in the second half, but the Ravens were well-ahead.
Rutland (2-0) hosts Burr and Burton on Thursday.
Green Mt 61, Sharon 17
CHESTER — Green Mountain swamped Sharon Academy 61-17 in a boys basketball game at Nason Gym on Monday night to run its record to 4-0.
Sawyer Pippen led the Chieftains with 14 points and Jack Boyle followed with 13. Everett Mosher had 11 and Ty Merrill chipped in 10.
The Chiefs put that unbeaten mark on the line on Thursday at White River valley.
“That should be a better test,” GM coach Brian Rapanotti said.
Proctor, Arlington
ARLINGTON — Proctor coach Jake Eaton was disappointed to have his game canceled against Arlington in an already short season.
“The kids were disappointed,” he said.
The Long Trail-Poultney game was also canceled Monday night.
BBA 53, Otter Valley 50
MANCHESTER — Otter Valley is right on the brink of winning games lately and when the Otters do get on the right side of the scoreboard, it is apt to do wonders for the psyche.
The latest near-miss was a a 53-50 decision at Burr and Burton Academy on Monday night.
Madox Mathews led BBA with 13 points.
Parker Todd had a game-high 15 points for the Otters and Hayden Bernhardt added 11.
“The last two games we have put ourselves in position to win,” Otter Valley coach Mike Stark said. “We battled.”
The Otters will try to break through on Thursday when they host Mount St. Joseph.
BF 90, Windsor 85
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls pulled out a high-scoring win against Windsor Monday night, going to 3-1 on the season.
Jameson Nystrom led all scorers with 27 points and Jon Terry had 23.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Harwood 5, Rutland 4
Harwood erased an early four-goal deficit against the Rutland girls hockey team Saturday to earn their first victory of the season.
Louisa Thomsen scored the game-winning goal late in the final period on an assist by Hailey Brickey. Teammate Jordan Hunter made 35 saves in goal to help HU hold the Ravens scoreless during the final two periods.
Thomsen recorded a hat trick, while Brickey scored twice. Clara Griffin notched one assist for the Highlanders.
Elizabeth Cooley, Sydney Wood, Addison Hubert and Alyssa Kennedy scored first-period goals for Rutland. Goalie Arrika Patorti made 28 saves for the Ravens, who led 4-0 after the first period and carried a 4-1 advantage into the final period.
Rutland hosts Missisquoi on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Spartan Arena.
BOYS HOCKEY
Rice 3, Rutland 2
A power play goal late in overtime pushed Rice past the Rutland boys hockey team Saturday afternoon.
“We battled. It was a well-played game by both teams,” said RHS coach Mike Anderson.
The Green Knights jumped on the Ravens quick with two goals in the first two and half minutes.
Dillon Moore scored for Rutland later in the period. Freshman Aiden Good knotted the score, netting his first varsity goal on an assist from Moore and Micaiah Boyle.
Maguire Baker played well in goal for the second straight game for the Ravens.
Rutland (0-2) hosts South Burlington on Saturday.
COLLEGE SKIING
Monday races
WARREN — Castleton University’s Petra Veljkovic had a strong showing in Alpine slalom races at Sugarbush Resort on Monday.
In the morning race, Veljkovic finished 17th with a time of 1:29.87, which was 4.38 seconds off the winning time of 1:25.49 by Britt Richardson. Carissa Cassidy and University of Vermont’s Justine Clement were second and third.
Matilda Gutke was the only other Spartan finisher in 50th.
Veljkovic finished 16th in the afternoon race with a time of 1:29.54. Gutke finished in 37th. Richardson was once again won the race.
The Castleton men were at Smuggler’s Notch and Christopher Kerven finished in 21st with a time of 1:42.15 in the slalom race. Teammate Christian Meyer finished 40th. UVM’s Declan McCormack won the race in 1:37.14.
NORDIC SKIING
Bill Henchey Memorial
CRAFTSBURY — Some of the best Nordic skiers in the state competed in the Bill Henchey Memorial races over the weekend at Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
Craftsbury skiers swept the podium in the women’s 15k skate. Caitlin Patterson won the race in 40:44.6, followed by Margie Freed and Callie Young.
The top Stratton Mountain School skier in the women’s race was Charlotte Ogden, who finished 15th.
Mansfield Ski’s Julia Thurston won the under-16 7.5k skate race in 23:26.1, followed by Stratton’s Miley Bletzer and Craftsbury’s Amelia Circosta. Chittenden Nordic’s Erin Geisler was 17th.
Craftsbury’s Anna Schulz won the women’s Masters 15k skate.
Craftsbury dominated in the men’s 20k skate as well. Adam Martin was the top finisher, with three teammate behind him. Startton’s Jack Lange was eighth, while Rutland High’s Brady Geisler finished 33rd. RHS’s Phil Mahar also competed.
Statton’s Fin Bailey won the U16 7.5 skate and Craftsbury’s Jeff Tucker won the men’s Masters race.
WORLDS
Shiffrin nabs 3rd
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — Burke Mountain Academy alumna Mikaela Shiffrin finished her 2021 FIS World Ski Championships run with a third-place finish in Saturday’s slalom.
Shiffrin finished in 1:41.48, behind Austria’s Katharina Liensberger and Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova.
Green Mountain Valley School’s Ben Ritchie was 13th in the men’s slalom on Sunday with a time of 1:49.23.
The cross country World Championships gets started on Wednesday in Oberstdorf, Germany.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.