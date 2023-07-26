BRANDON — Rutland Country Club has a history filled with great golfers. The next generation seems to be just as strong.
RCC had multiple champions in Wednesday’s Vermont Golf Association Junior Tour event at Neshobe Golf Club. Teegan Duffy claimed the girls 15-18 title, while Ronan Duffy and Oliver Graves were part of a three-way tie in the boys 10-14 division with Lake Morey’s Henry Sullivan.
The Quechee Club’s Jacob Lowe won in the boys 15-18 division
Teegan Duffy, a Kimball Union Academy standout, won her division in a close battle with 802 Golf Academy’s Kaylie Porter, a Burr and Burton Academy product.
Duffy finished at 3-over to Porter’s 4-over. Duffy buried a pair of birdies and notched 12 pars. Porter had two birdies of her own.
Lowe shot 3-under in the boys 15-18 division for his victory. Lowe was a birdie machine, sinking seven of them on the par-72 course.
Country Club of Barre’s William Eaton and Neshobe’s Luke Gronbeck tied for second at even-par. Gronbeck had four birdies and Eaton had three birdies.
The top-five was rounded out by Barre’s Garret Cameron and Links at Lang Farm’s Derin Suren, who both finished 1-over. RCC’s Mattie Serafin (4-over, 6th), Sam Arnold (6-over, 7th) and Kyle Blanchard (6-over, 7th) were also in the top-10.
Graves, Sullivan and Ronan Duffy all finished at 7-over to top the boys 10-14 division. Duffy had a trio of birdies, Sullivan had two and Graves had one.
Neshobe’s Rowdy Malcolm (10-over) and Cedar Knoll’s Isaiah Bowen (11-over) were also in the top five.
SOFTBALL
Slate Valley 5, Granville 1
WEST RUTLAND — Slater Valley’s Olivia Outslay celebrated her 14th birthday in style on Wednesday evening. She pitched a two-hit gem in a 5-1 victory over Granville in Tri-County Middle League softball action.
Outslay did not surrender a hit until there were two outs in the fifth inning.
Kianna Bushee led Slate Valley with three hits and scored their first run on Outslay’s groundout.
Alivia Morris stole home for another late Valley run.
Slate Valley shortstop Rhi Lubaszewski singled, stole second and third on consecutive pitches and then raced home on a pickoff throw to second.
Morris also had a two-run single and Madison Baker picked up an TBI for SV on a groundout.
The victory raises Slate Valley’s record to 6-2.
SWIMMING
Rutland meet
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Rutland swim team competed against the Upper Valley Rapids on Tuesday.
Rutland’s girls 12-and-under 200-yard medley relay team of Cameron Behrendt, Rory Moran, Kristin Sweet and Isabella Perez won their race in 2 minutes, 59.16 seconds and the girls 18U team won their race uncontested.
The 200 free relay team of Behrendt, Sweet, Moran and Mackenzie Corbin won in 2:30.99 and the boys 18U team won uncontested.
Rutland’s Olivia Cole-Bugay earned a win in the women 15-16 50 freestyle, finishing in 30.13 seconds. Teammate Ari Lefebre won the men’s race uncontested. Cole-Bugay won the 50 butterfly uncontested, while Brian Stnaley won the men’s 17-18 race the same way. Cole-Bugay won the 100 free in 1:12.78 and 50 fly as well.
Rutland’s Nora Greeno won in the girls 9-10 25 freestyle in 17.41 seconds. Marcus St. Peter won the boys 7-8 boys race in 21.74 and Caleb Sinclair was a close second in the 9-10 race. St. Peter won the 25 back in 25.91 seconds.
Greeno took the 50 free in 38.66 seconds, while Landon Bushee won the boys 8U race in 47.14 seconds.
Moran grabbed the win in the girls 11-12 50 free in 33.24 seconds, beating out Behrendt and Sweet. She won the 50 breast in 45.78 seconds and also won the girls 12U 100 breaststroke uncontested. Moran won the 100 free in 1:21.14.
Sweet was the winner in the 50 butterfly, finishing in 42.44 seconds, beating Behrendt and Mackenzie Corbin.
Rutland’s Piper Cioffi-Willman won the girls 11-12 backstroke in 44.24 seconds.
Rutland’s Scarlett Bogertman won the girls 7-8 25 backstroke, inching out a win with a time of 27.68 seconds. Two swimmers were less than a second off her pace.
Brady Hamilton won the boys 8U 25 breast in 29.16 seconds.
Emma Stanley won the women 15-16 100 breast uncontested, as did Lefebre at men’s 15-16 and Brogan Moran at boys 13-14. Stanley won the 50 breast uncontested as well.
Brogan Moran won the 50 breast in 45.08 seconds, while Brian Stanley and Lefebre won their races as well. Lefebre and Brian Stanley’s final wins came in the 100 free.
Lucy Lennox Levins took the girls 12U 100 backstroke uncontested. as did Greta Courcelle at girls 13-14 and Maya Traska at women’s 15-16.
Courcelle won the 50 back in 43.29 seconds and Traska won the women’s 15-16 uncontested.
Ezra Mabey won the boys 9-10 100 individual medley uncontested.
CRVS meet
SPRINGFIELD — The Connecticut River Valley Stingrays hosted a swim meet on Tuesday with the Bennington Marauders.
The Stingrays won the girls 18-and-under 200 yard medley relay in 2 minute, 16.35 seconds with the team of Aubrey Seman, Ari Cioffi, Rowan Caulkins and Ruby Kiefer. CRVS also won uncontested in the boys 14U 200 medley relay.
The same team of Seman, Cioffi, Caulkins and Kiefer won the 200 free relay in 2:02.84.
CRVS’s Mollee Thurston won a tight race in the girls 11-12 100 individual medley, finishing in 1:33.12, a little more than a second faster than second place. Carl Johnson won the boys race uncontested. Thurston also won the 50 breaststroke in 44.50 seconds and 50 freestyle in 1:27.84.
Kiefer was the winner in the girls 13-14 race, finishing in 1:14.19, while Cioffi won the girls 17-18 race uncontested. Kiefer won the 50 breast in a two-swimmer race.
Cioffi earned the win in the two-swimmer women’s 17-18 100 breaststroke, finishing in 1:25.52 and won the 100 free uncontested.
CRVS won both 25-yard freestyle races on the boys side. Ashton White won the 7-8 race and Ollie Lord won the 9-10 race. Lord took the boys 12U 100 breast, 25 breast and 100 backstroke uncontested. Ella Pelletier won the girls 12U back uncontested.
White won the 25 back in 26.15 seconds and Everett Whipple won the race in the boys 9-10 division. White took the 50 free in 44.29 seconds and the 25 breast uncontested, while Whipple won the 50 breast.
Noah Waterman took the boys 13-14 50 free, 50 breast and 200 free uncontested. Autumn Lord won the girls 9-10 25 back, 25 breast and 50 free uncontested. Luke Kiefer won the boys 9-10 25 butterfly in 25.32 seconds and the 50 back uncontested
In the 50 fly, Janey Whipple won the girls 11-12 race in 46.62 seconds, Rowan Caulkins won the women 15-16 in 31.89 seconds and Johnson won the boys 11-12 race uncontested. Johnson also won the 50 back and 100 free, while Caulkins won the 100 fly uncontested.