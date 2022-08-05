MIDDLEBURY — Rutland Country Club's Kyle Blanchard earned a win the Vermont Golf Association's Junior Tour Stroke Play Championship at Ralph Myhre Golf Course on Friday.
Blanchard made a move up the leaderboard on Friday, shooting an even-par 71. He sank three birdies the second day of the tournament and found himself in a tie with Kwiniaska Golf Club's Patrick Jack Bryan at 10-over.
Blanchard beat out Bryan in a playoff to earn the boys 10-14 year old championship.
Vermont National's Jack McDougall and RCC's Mattie Serafin finished third at 15-over and Lakeside Golf Club's Brady Fallon rounded out the top five at 16-over.
A second-round 74 was key in Ekwanok Country Club's Charlie Davis winning the boys 15-18 division. Davis shot 13-over for the tournament and eagled the 11th hole to go along with four birdies on Friday.
Country Club of Barre's Riley Richards led the division heading into the second day, but struggled on Friday, shooting an 84. He still was good enough to take second-place at 17-over.
The rest of the top-five was completed by a three-way tie for third between Kwiniaska's Kosi Thurber, Copley Country Club's Ty Whyte and Country Club of Barre's William Eaton at 19-over.
Kaylie Porter, of 802 Golf Academy, earned the win in the girls 15-18 division, shooting 23-over in the two-round tournament. Porter had two birdies on Friday, running her total to three across the two days.
Rutland Country Club's Teegan Duffy finished in second, a stroke back at 24-over. Duffy birdied a pair of holes on Friday.
AMERICAN LEAGION
Shrewsbury 3, Essex 1
WORCESTER, Mass. — The Essex Post 91 American Legion baseball team suffered its first loss of the Northeast Regional tournament, falling to Shrewsbury Post 397 3-1 on Friday.
Braedon Jones paced Essex with two hits in the loss.
