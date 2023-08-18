PUTNAM, Conn. — Rutland Country Club's Jared Nelson won his first professional tournament on Thursday, winning The Gately Cup at Connecticut National Golf Club.
Nelson shot 15-under for the 36-hole tournament, shooting a 64 on Wednesday and 63 on Thursday. Nelson birdied eight holes in each round and bogeyed just one hole the entire the tournament.
Nelson is a former Vermont Amateur and New England Amateur champion.
GOLF
Senior 4-Ball
BRANDON — The Vermont Golf Association's Senior 4-Ball tournament finished up on Thursday at Neshobe Golf Club.
The A Division winners were Jason Balch and Bruce Gwin, who shot 9-under for the 36-hole tournament. The duo had 13 birdies in the tournament.
Also shooting 9-under in their division was Kim Perry and William Hadden. They had 12 birdies between them.
The B Division was won by Douglas Thorburn and John Kiely, who shot 2-under. They carded the only sub-70 round in their division.
Also shooting 2-under was Art Dusablon and Jason Thibault, who had a pair of birdies both rounds.
The Super Senior flight was won by Jim Odorisio and Christopher Wilson, who shot 5-over. The duo combined for four birdies.
MEN'S LACROSSE
DaMallie shines
MIDDLEBURY — Cooper DeMallie, of the Middlebury College men's lacrosse team, captained the team representing the United States of America (Team USA) and led the squad to its first gold medal at the International Indoor Junior Lacrosse (IIJL). Team USA downed Canada 10-7 in the championship match to bring home the hardware.
DeMallie registered two goals and a pair of assists during the tournament. He found the back of the net twice in an 18-14 victory over Scotland and dished out a pair of helpers during the gold-medal game.
"It is special any time you get to represent your country," said DeMallie. "It truly was a team effort, and everyone played their role incredibly well."
In his first campaign for the Panthers, DeMallie was third on the team in scoring with 33 goals and made an appearance in all 21 games. He tallied six markers during Middlebury's NCAA Tournament run, including two in the quarterfinal round.