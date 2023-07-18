FALMOUTH, Maine — The 94th annual New England Amateur golf championship got underway on Tuesday at The Woodlands Club.
Rutland Country Club's Garren Poirier finished the opening day at an even-par 72, good for a tie for sixth. The former Vermont Amateur and Mid-Amateur champion had two birdies and 14 pars.
Burlington Country Club's Michael Walsh, fresh off his second-place finish at the Vermont Am, shot even-par. Walsh had two birdies and 14 pars as well.
Ekwanok Country Club's Taylor Bellemare, a former Mid-Amateur champion, shot even-par, notching a pair of birdies and 14 pars. Manchester Country Club's Mathew Smith was the final Vermont golfer at even-par, carding three birdies.
Barton Golf Club's Jackson King shot 2-over in a tie for 26th. King had a trio of birdies on his card.
Country Club of Barre's Garret Cameron shot 6-over in a tie for 77th. He had four birdies, including two in a row on 17 and 18.
Ryan Porter, an 802 Golf Academy golfer who is a former Mid-Amateur champion, shot 11-over and Brattleboro Country Club's Jacob Miller shot 24-over.
GOLF
OV at Nationals
FRISCO, Texas — The Otter Valley boys golf team competed in the second day of the Boys High School Golf National Invitational on Tuesday.
Rising junior Lucas Politano came out of the second day at 6-over. Coming off a three-birdie day on Monday, he followed it up with another three-birdie showing on Tuesday. Politano sat in a tie for 67th individually.
Thomas Politano sat at 27-over after the second day, parring eight holes on Tuesday.
Matt Bryant was 45-over and Jackson Howe was at 65-over.
LEGION BASEBALL
Post 31 tops BF
The Rutland Post 31 American Legion baseball team bested Bellows Falls Post 37 by forfeit on Tuesday.
The win pushed Rutland to a 5-10 record and into sixth place in a crowded Southern Division race where only four teams advance to the state tournament this weekend.
Bellows Falls dropped to 4-11 and down to seventh in the Southern Division.
LR, WRJ halted
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Inclement weather has been been an annoying force for American Legion baseball teams all summer and Tuesday was no different for Lakes Region and White River Junction Post 84.
The teams were playing a doubleheader that had massive seeding implications for the state tournament and got into the bottom of the sixth of the first game, but a thunderstorm ended the doubleheader prematurely.
The game was knotted 1-1 at the time of the stoppage. The Lakers' Jacob Patch had pitched five innings of four-hit ball, allowing the single run and one walk, while striking out one. Post 84's Matt Hayes had pitched six innings of three-hit ball, striking out 11, while walking one.