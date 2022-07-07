BENNINGTON — The Rutland County Little League 10U all-star team scored a bunch of runs in their opener on Wednesday, but they felt the other side of the coin on Thursday against Bennington.
Bennington cruised to a 15-5 win in four innings on Thursday.
Bennington scored three runs in the first inning, but Rutland responded with four in the top of the second.
Bennington responded with two runs in the bottom half and didn't trail the rest of the way, breaking the game open with an eight-run third inning.
The Rutland 10U team (1-1) is at Brattleboro on Saturday at 11 a.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE
Brattleboro 9, Rutland 2
BRATTLEBORO — The Rutland 12U Little League all-star team fell in the second game of the district tournament, driving home with a 9-2 loss to Brattleboro on Thursday.
Rutland scored single runs in the second and fifth innings. Collin Bridge and Parker Steady were the two that came around to score.
Brattleboro jumped up early with a four-run first inning and never trailed, putting the game away with five runs across its final two times to the plate.
The two teams play again on Sunday at 4 p.m. with Rutland playing host.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Middlebury HOF
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College Athletics announced six members for its 2022 Hall of Fame.
The eighth class represents eight sports and includes Matt Dunn, Sam Guarnaccia, Mark Spence, Tracey Thompson Turner, Alice Tower Knapp and Ellie Wendell Reiter.
The Panthers will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday, November 5.
