Gov. Phil Scott announced many sweeping changes in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, with one addressing recreational sports.
The governor announced that recreational sports, which includes youth and adult leagues, are suspended until at least Dec. 15.
“I hope youth sports will be one of the first things to reopen,” Scott said during his twice-weekly press conference on Friday.
This decision doesn’t affect school-based sports, which follows guidance from the Agency of Education.
High school winter sports are slated to begin practices on Nov. 30 with games not starting until at least Jan. 11.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
UVM picked 8th, 11th
BURLINGTON — After announcing its winter schedule on Wednesday, the Hockey East announced its Coaches’ Preseason Poll on Friday.
The University of Vermont women’s team was picked to finish eighth in the HEA, while the UVM men were picked 11th.
Northeastern was picked first on the women’s side with 90 votes and nine of 10 first-place votes. Boston University was picked second with 82 votes and the other first-place vote.
The rest of the ranking was Boston College (71), Connecticut (64), Providence (56), New Hampshire (52), Maine (41), Vermont (39), Merrimack (24) and Holy Cross (21).
The Catamounts finished last season 10-18-9, with a 7-14-6 record in Hockey East play.
Leading goal scorer Theresa Schafzahl, who had 14 goals, returns for her junior season. The Austrian forward has 21 goals and 47 assists in her two seasons with UVM.
The Catamounts three other double-digit goal scorers are all back as well, with junior Corinne McCool, senior Kristina Shanahan and junior Maude Poulin-Labelle.
Starting goaltender Blanka Škodová is back for her junior season, following a year where she had a .893 save percentage. Sophomore Natalie Ferenc got 11 starts as a freshman and returns too.
The Catamounts had just four seniors last winter, so there is plenty of experience coming back looking to improve on last year’s 10-win effort.
UVM has one Vermonter on the roster with 5-foot-5 freshman defender Bella Parento. The Montpelier native graduated from Kimball Union Academy, where she was a captain and all-league selection twice. Prior to that, she played for U-32 High School, with a 40-point campaign in 2017.
UVM coach Jim Plumer enters his ninth season with the Catamounts.
The Catamounts travel to UConn on Nov. 20 for their season opener.
Boston College was picked first on the men’s side with 95 votes and eight first-place votes. Massachusetts was picked second with 87 votes and two first-place votes.
The rest of the poll was Providence (77), UMass Lowell (71, 1 first place), Northeastern (68), Boston University (55), Connecticut (48), New Hampshire (44), Maine (27), Merrimack (23) and Vermont (10).
UVM stumbled to a 5-23-6 season last winter, going 2-18-4 in the gauntlet of the Hockey East.
The Catamounts had six seniors last season and have top scorers Ace Cowans and Christian Evers, both seniors this year, coming back.
Cowans had seven goals last winter and Evers had six. Top distributors sophomores Jacques Bouquot and Andrew Lucas are back as well. Both guys had double-digit assists in 2019-20.
UVM needs to replace goaltender Stefanos Lekkas, who had a .918 save percentage as a senior.
Senior Tyler Harmon is the only goalie with experience, having started twice last year and appeared in four games in 2017-18. Senior Matt Beck is on the roster, but has never seen game action in the crease.
Freshman Gabe Carriere could represent the future in goal. The Ontario native spent last year with the USHL’s Waterloo Blackhawks where he ranked second in the league with 21 wins.
Todd Woodcroft takes over as head coach, succeeding Kevin Sneddon who manned the post for 17 seasons.
Woodcroft spent the last four seasons as an assistant on the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets coaching staff.
He’ll be joined by another new addition in Mike Babcock as a volunteer advisor to the coaching staff. Babcock’s resume is vast, having coached the Detroit Red Wings to a Stanley Cup title in 2008 and Team Canada to five gold medals, including a pair of Olympic titles.
The UVM men open up against UConn at Gutterson Fieldhouse Nov. 20.
FIELD HOCKEY
BBA’s Farrington signs
MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton Academy senior Abby Farrington, has officially signed to play field hockey for Saint Michael’s College.
Farrington’s field hockey career began at Mount Anthony, but with the cancellation of their program in 2019, she established a member to member agreement with BBA, eventually transferring to the school for her senior year.
“Abby works tirelessly on her skills and inspires others to do the same,” said BBA coach Barb Miceli in a school press release. “Abby is one of those students who fully embodies BBA’s mission of responsibility, integrity and service. She has been a great addition to our program as a whole.”
Farrington’s mother, Becky (Marsden) Farrington also attended Saint Michael’s College as a scholarship athlete (basketball), and is a graduate of the class of 1996.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.