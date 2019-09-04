FAIR HAVEN — Boys soccer is back in Fair Haven. In a town where three wins in a season would have been cause for celebration in recent years, the fans saw their Slaters extend their record to 3-0 under the lights of Tom LaPlaca Field on Wednesday night by rolling to a 5-1 win over Springfield.
Nathan Stone, moved up front from the goal this season, responded to his new surroundings by scoring three goals. Nick Carrabino assisted on two of them.
Carrabino had a goal himself and Jake Hochberg also found the net for the Slaters.
“We started out sluggish and didn’t pick it up until we scored at the 18:00 mark,” Fair Haven coach Tim Dayton said.
Kole Matta played in the net for the Slaters and made a “couple of very good saves,” according to Dayton.
Dayton credited Michael Thayer and Kaylo Stevenson with strong performances for his squad.
Next on the schedule for the Slaters is Woodstock on Sept. 12.
“That will be a good test,” Dayton said.
BOYS SOCCER
GM 6, MSJ 1
CHESTER — Everett Mosher exploded for five goals Wednesday in leading the Green Mountain boys soccer team to a 6-1 victory over Mount St. Joseph. Elias Stowell-Aleman had the other goal for the 1-1 Chieftains who travel to Springfield to take on the Cosmos on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Cortland Hussak had the goal for the 0-2 Mounties. Dave Mercure assisted.
“We work a a lot on possession and we really worked it around MSJ and controlled the ball,” Green Mountain coach Cole Wilhelm said.
Mount Anthony 2,
Otter Valley 0
BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony boys soccer team rebounded from its season-opening loss by beating Otter Valley 2-0 Wednesday night.
MAU grabbed a 1-0 halftime lead on a goal by Nate Potter and then extended the lead when Tristan Gardner scored.
Pete McKenna and Charles Dobson had the assists for the Patriots.
Burr and Burton 8,
Mill River 0
NORTH CLARENDON — Will Fox got Burr and Burton Academy on the board with 24 minutes left in the first half and it just got easier from there. The Bulldogs left town with an 8-0 victory Wednesday in Southern Vermont League soccer.
Niall Monahan had three goals for BBA and Fox finished with two.
“I thought our kids worked hard. Even in the second half, they never gave up,” Mill River coach Peter Roach said.
“Tyler Regula (the goalie) and our defense really played hard.”
The Minutemen fall to 1-1 and host Mount Abraham on Saturday at 11 a.m.
BFA-St. Albans 2, MMU 1
JERICHO — BFA-St. Albans’ Kam Dunsmore threaded his penalty kick just inside the post and the 2-1 lead stood up for BFA-St. Albans on the road against Mount Mansfield in boys soccer action on Wednesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Windsor 4, Bellows Falls 3
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls’ amazing streak of 58 straight field hockey victories ended Wednesday with a 4-3 loss to Windsor.
The Division I state champion Terriers had stretched the streak to 58 with a 2-0 win in last week’s season opener against Woodstock.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Middlebury 8, Castleton 0
MIDDLEBURY — The nation’s top-ranked Division III field hockey team cruised past Castleton University on Wednesday. Middlebury’s Audrey Lazar led the onslaught with three goals.
Castleton (1-2) did not get off a shot.
The Spartans will try to rebound on Sept. 14 in their home opener, a Little East Conference game against Bridgewater State.
