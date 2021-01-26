JEFFERSONVILLE — For the second straight day, it was junior Karoline Rettenbacher leading the way for the Castleton women’s Alpine ski team at Smuggler’s Notch.
Rettenbacher was the top Spartan finisher in 16th in Tuesday’s giant slalom race, finishing in 1:51.35, which was 4.93 seconds off the winning time of Britt Richardson, from Canada.
Her second run was the 12th-best of the day, moving her five spots up the leaderboard and just 0.32 seconds behind a top-15 finish
Castleton’s Lena Soehnle was 23rd with a time of 1:54.30. Soehnle’s second run bumped her six spots up the leaderboard and inside the top-25.
Grace Keane was 34th with a time of 1:59.12. Keane was in 41st place after an opening run of 59.47, but a strong second run of 59.65 moved her up seven spots.
Alexis Hollister (40th), Grace Weisiger (44th) and Matilda Gutke (46th) were other Spartan finishers.
The Castleton women are set for a pair of slalom races on Saturday at Burke. The first gets going at 9:30 a.m. and the second is at 1 p.m.
ALPINE SKIING
Shiffrin takes 4th
KRONPLATZ, Italy — Burke Mountain Academy alumna Mikaela Shiffrin returned to the slopes on Tuesday in giant slalom action.
Shiffrin finished just off the podium in fourth with a time of 2:12.46, which was 1.08 seconds off the winning time of 2:11.38 by France’s Tessa Worley. Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami and Italy’s Marta Bassino rounded out the podium.
“Congrats to Tessa, Lara, and Marta for putting on an impressive show. It’s a tough hill, so kudos to the girls who threw down,” Shiffrin said to U.S. Ski and Snowboard’s Courtney Harkins after the race.
“I felt like I made a few good turns both runs and my giant slalom is moving in the right direction, but it was a tough, bumpy, and dark second run. I’m really looking forward to getting another good training block in prior to World Champs at Cortina d’Ampezzo — which is one of my favorite venues on the Tour.”
Fellow Burke alumna Nina O’Brien was the only other American to finish the final run. O’Brien finished with a time of 2:15.43.
University of Vermont product Paula Moltzan did not finish her second run and AJ Hurt did not finish her first run.
Europa Cup
ORCIERES-MERLETTE, France — Middlebury College skier Erik Arvidsson finished first in the Europa Cup downhill race on Tuesday.
Arvidsson finished with a time of 1:27.30, besting second-place Gilles Roulin, of Switzerland, by 0.23 seconds.
American teammate Sam Morse rounded out the podium in third.
Killington Mountain School’s Bradshaw Underhill finished in 60th with a time of 1:30.11, which was 2.81 seconds off the winning pace.
NORDIC SKIING
Vermont Cup
WOODFORD — Stratton Mountain skiers topped the leaderboard in the majority of Vermont Cup races at Prospect Mountain over the weekend.
SMS’s Fin Bailey won all three Under-16 races he competed in, taking first in both sprints and the top spot in the 5k distance race.
Teammates Wyatt Teaford and David Shycon were second and third, respectively, in all three of those races as well.
Twin Valley’s Luke Rizio had his best showing in the distance race, where his time of 16:09.6 was good for fourth. He had a pair sixth-place finishes in the two sprints.
SMS’s Micah Bruner was fifth in both sprint races and was seventh in the distance race. Mount Anthony’s Finn Payne had two top-10 finishes in the sprints.
Stratton’s Miley Bletzer swept the U16 girls races.
Former University of Vermont All-American Bill Harmeyer won the men’s 10k classic race in 29:04.4. The SMS skier capped a weekend sweep after dominating both sprints Saturday.
Stratton teammates Jack Lange and Mathias Boudreau-Golfman were fourth and fifth respectively in the distance race.
Rutland High’s Brady Geisler finished in 21st with a time of 38:11.1, while Southern Vermont League rival Peter McKenna, from Mount Anthony, finished one spot ahead in 20th.
Dartmouth College’s Callie Young won both women’s sprints, while Mansfield Nordic’s Ava Thurston won the 10k distance race.
Thurston finished second in one the sprint races, while Stratton’s Anna Lehmann took second to Young in the other sprint.
AUTO RACING
ACT update
WATERBURY — American-Canadian Tour (ACT) and Pro All Stars Series (PASS) officials have announced the slate of racing for the 46th Thompson Icebreaker on Saturday, April 10 and April 11.
The 82nd season opener at Connecticut’s Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park consists of a nine-division card highlighted by the $10,000-to-win Icebreaker 125 for the Thompson Outlaw Open Modified Series.
The event marks the return of the historic season kick-off after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Icebreaker was first held in 1974 and has become a staple of the Northeast motorsports calendar. It includes two days of racing with an optional Test N’ Tune on Friday, April 9.
All five of Thompson Speedway’s local divisions join the Outlaw Open Modified Series on the card. This includes the Sunoco Modifieds, ACT-type Late Models, Limited Sportsmen/8-cylinder Street Stocks, SK Light Modifieds, and Mini Stocks. Laps for each division are to be determined. The purses for these divisions will be similar to those at the Thompson Speedway events ACT and PASS promoted in 2020.
The PASS Super Late Models headline the Saturday portion of Icebreaker Weekend with a 75-lap event. It is the fifth straight Icebreaker featuring PASS, joining the 2016-2019 editions. PASS holds their first event of the year in the Northeast after opening the season with a pair of events at North Carolina’s Hickory Motor Speedway.
The NEMA Lites of the Northeastern Midget Association, who are longtime Thompson Speedway supporters, return for another showing at the Icebreaker. The EXIT Realty Pro Truck Challenge rounds out the card. Both series were slated to be part of the 2020 Icebreaker before its cancellation.
A limited amount of garage stalls are still available for Icebreaker weekend. These will be awarded to Outlaw Open Modified Series competitors in the order their entries are received.
The Icebreaker 125 is the opener of the new Outlaw Open Modified Series. The six-pack of big-money events concludes with the $20,000-to-win Thompson 300 on October 9 and 10 as part of the 59th World Series of Speedway Racing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.