SOUTH BURLINGTON — The eighth-seeded Rutland boys hockey team wrapped up its season on Wednesday, falling to No. 1 Rice 8-3 in the Division I quarterfinals.
Logan Lembrecht had a hat trick for the Green Knights. Miles Grant, Jacob Chan, Kyle Tanis, Garrett Micciche and Mackenzie Owens also scored. The top distributor was DaeHan McHugh with three assists.
Patrick Cooley, Cam Rider and Aiden Good had a goal apiece for the Raiders. Cooley assisted on two goals.
Rutland goalie Noah Bruttomesso made 27 saves.
The Raiders finish the season at 4-16, while Rice advances to host No. 5 South Burlington the D-I semifinals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Proctor 57, Twinfield 36
PROCTOR — The No. 8 seed Proctor boys basketball team kept its Division IV title defense alive, beating No. 9 Twinfield 57-36 Wednesday night.
"This was a good win for us. We played with a ton of energy," said Phantoms coach Jake Eaton.
Bryson Bourn led Proctor with 24 points and Levi Petit added 14.
Kerrick Medose had 11 points for the Trojans.
Proctor improved to 12-9 and is set to play undefeated No. 1 Rivendell Friday night with a spot at Barre Auditorium on the line.
"They're well-coached and have probably the best player in Division IV in Kyle Carter. We have a big challenge ahead of us," Eaton said.
ALPINE SKIING
States Team Scores
BURKE — Champlain Valley Union swept the team championships at the alpine skiing state meet this week at Burke Mountain.
Girls team scores: 1. CVU 119; 2. Rice 120; 3. Stowe 129; 4. Woodstock 144; 5. Burr and Burton Academy 149; 6. St. Johnsbury 206; 7. Lyndon Institute 235; 8. Mount Mansfield 264; 9. Rutland 304; 10. Lamoille 335; 11. Burlington 349; 12. Mount St. Joseph 405.
Boys team scores: 1. CVU 55; 2. Woodstock 115; 3. Mount Mansfield 126; 4. South Burlington 168; 5. Rice 221; 6. Rutland 234; 7. BBA 259; 8. Stowe 262; 9. St. Johnsbury 317; 10. Colchester 318; 11. MSJ 320; 12. Thetford 408.
Combined team scores: 1. CVU 174; 2. Woodstock 259; 3. Mount Mansfield 390; 4. Stowe 391; 5. BBA 408; 6. St. Johnsbury 523; 7, Rutland 538; 8. MSJ 725.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Vuz, Magro honored
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Castleton University women's basketball players Kelly Vuz and Elise Magro were named to the Little East Conference's Second Team All-Conference on Tuesday following stellar seasons for the Spartans.
Vuz was a steady performer for Castleton, logging double-digit point totals in 20 of the Spartans' 25 contests. She had a 14-game streak in the middle of the season of double-digit outings, highlighted by a season-best 18 points against Rhode Island College.
Vuz finished the year averaging 13.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. She also averaged 1.84 steals per game and was second in the Little East in minutes per game at 35.7.
She had five or more rebounds in 17 games, and logged a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double in a win over Plymouth State in February. She was named the LEC Player of the Week for the first week of January after posting 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds against Fitchburg State.
Magro, Rutland High alumna, led the Spartans in scoring and ranked top-5 in LEC in points per game, assists per game, assist-to-turnover ratio, steals per game and minutes per game.
She finished the year averaging 14.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. She also averaged 2.3 steals per game and had a 1.07 assist-to-turnover ratio while playing 34.7 minutes per game.
She dropped a career-high 24 points against Southern Maine in December, while grabbing eight rebounds. She had five games with five or more assists and 10 games with five or more rebounds. Magro also notched three steals or more in 10 different games defensively.
Eastern Connecticut State's Anna Barry was named as the league's Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, while Angelina Nardolillo was tabbed as the Rookie of the Year for Rhode Island College. RIC's Jenna Cosgrove was named the league's Coach of the Year.
H.S. FOOTBALL
Camp dates
Vermont All-Star Football Camps recently announced the times and dates for their annual summer camps.
The southern Vermont camp will be held at Rutland High School from July 11 to July 15. Camps will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each day and are open to grades 4 through 12.
The northern Vermont camp will be held at South Burlington High School from July 18 to July 22 with the same times and eligibility.
For more information, visit www.vtfootballcamps.com, email info@vtfootballcamps.com or call 802-733-6672.
