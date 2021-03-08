CRAFTSBURY — The Rutland boys Nordic ski team secured a seventh-place finish in Division I at the Nordic ski state championship meet Monday afternoon at Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
The Ravens had a team score of 132 in the classic and 121 in the freestyle to total 253 points. Mount Mansfield took home the boys state title with a score of 75 points, inching out Mount Anthony who had 79.
Brattleboro, CVU and BFA St. Albans rounded out the top five teams.
North Country’s Jack Young won both the classic and skate individual state championships.
In the classic race, Young finished in 9 minutes, 51 seconds. Second-place finisher Luke Rizio of Twin Valley, finished in 10:35.4. MAU’s Riley Thurber rounded out the podium, ahead of MMU’s Willem Smith and CVU’s Geo DeBrosse.
Rutland’s Brady Geisler was 18th in the classic race with a time of 11:38.7. Owen Dube-Johnson was 33rd and Phil Mahar was 39th to round out the Ravens in the top 50.
In the skate race, Young’s winning time was 8:51.2, ahead of Rizio, MMU’s Elliot Austin, Brattleboro’s Sam Freitas-Egan and MAU’s Thurber.
Geisler’s time of 10:30 was good for 22nd in the skate. Dube-Johnson was 29th and Mahar was 35th. Caleb Dundas (44th) and Karver Butler (48th) also made the top 50.
In Division II, U-32 won its third straight Nordic team state championship, besting Craftsbury Academy and Middlebury who tied for second. Lamoille and Burr and Burton rounded out the top five.
Craftsbury’s Aiden Casey won the classic and skate individual championships.
In the classic race, Casey finished in 10:06.3 beating out U-32’s Jed Kurts by 0.6 seconds. Middlebury’s Elvis McIntosh, U-32’s Tzevi Schwartz and Craftsbury’s Cormac Leahy rounded out the top five.
Liam Murphy was Otter Valley’s top classic finisher in 64th.
In the skate race, Casey finished in 8:41.5. Kurts was once again second, ahead of Leahy, Schwartz and U-32’s Carson Beard.
Murphy was the top Otter in the skate as well, taking 58th.
The girls state championships are scheduled for Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MAU 37, Springfield 35
(Overtime)
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield girls basketball team played well, but couldn’t pull out the win in overtime, falling to Mount Anthony 37-35 Monday night.
The Cosmos were up by three with 20 seconds left, but MAU’s Meghan Barilone hit a 3 to force overtime and the Patriots edged Springfield in the extra time.
MAU had an eight-point lead going into the second half, but Springfield stormed back to go up by one heading into the fourth.
“We played a great third quarter,” said Springfield coach Pete Peck. “We kept the pressure on the whole game.”
The Cosmos got to the free throw line a ton, but didn’t execute when they were there, going 15-for-35.
Maddie Clark led Springfield with 19 points, followed by Meg Stagner with 11.
Keely Greene led MAU with 13 points.
Springfield (1-7) has a long trip to Otter Valley Thursday to finish the regular season.
Fair Haven 56,
Hartford 27
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Another strong start paced the Fair Haven girls basketball team, as it bested Hartford 56-27 Monday night.
The Slaters led 18-2 after one and were up by 20 at the half.
“We got some kids some varsity exposure, so that was good,” said Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson.
Ryleigh Coloutti shot the ball just as well as Stephen Curry did in Sunday’s NBA 3-point contest. The Castleton-bound senior had 23 points with seven treys.
Sisters Emma Briggs and Lily Briggs both had seven points and Abby Brown knocked down a pair of 3s in the second to net six points.
Emily Wright had 10 for Hartford.
Fair Haven (8-0) hosts Woodstock on Friday.
GM 46, Poultney 34
CHESTER — The Green Mountain girls basketball team got back to the .500 mark, besting Poultney 46-34 Monday night.
The Blue Devils jumped out to an 8-2 lead, but the Chieftains controlled play from there.
“We didn’t show up with fire and intensity tonight,” said Poultney coach Todd Hayes. “We were playing for a home playoff game, so it’s disappointing.”
Green Mountain led by 10 at the half and five heading into the fourth.
"Our defense was outstanding and we played with patience and a purpose for all four quarters."
Hailey Pierce had her best game as a Chieftain, scoring 16 points. Kim Cummings had 18.
Grace Hayes led Poultney with 10 points and Emily Handley had nine.
GM (4-4) is at Arlington on Thursday, while the Blue Devils (3-3) hosts Mount St. Joseph on Thursday.
BF 40, Mill River 32
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls made a comeback to best the Mill River girls basketball team 40-32 Monday night.
Sydney Bazin led the Terriers with 12 points, followed by Julia Nystrom with 10.
Malori Carlson led all scorers with 14 points for Mill River and Lauryn Charron had eight.
The Minutemen (1-5) host Hartford on Thursday to finish the regular season.
Proctor 42, WRV 26
SOUTH ROYALTON — Maggie McKearin exploded for 32 points to propel the Proctor girls basketball team to a 47-26 victory over White River Valley on Monday night.
The Phantoms also got a lift from Hope Kelley on defense.
“(Hope) had a good game again, rebounding and playing defense. She did all the little things,” Proctor coach Joe McKearin said.
Sydney Wood connected on a couple of 3-pointers for the 7-1 Phantoms who have a return engagement with White River Valley on Thursday when the Wildcats visit the Almo Buggiani Gymnasium.
Jillian Barry led the Wildcats with eight points.
“They are really athletic and they are bigger than us as almost everybody we play is,” coach McKearin said of WRV.
The Wildcats hung around for a while. They were within striking distance at halftime, trailing 20-13.
But the Phantoms put the game away by scoring 17 in the third quarter.
Middlebury 53, OV 32
MIDDLEBURY — The Otter Valley girls basketball team dropped a 53-32 game to Division II Middlebury Monday night.
The Otters (2-5) host Springfield on Thursday to finish the regular season.
Spaulding 64, Hazen 43
HARDWICK — Spaulding cruised past Hazen on Monday night in girls basketball action, skinning the Wildcats 64-43.
CHEER
RHS, MRU win
The Rutland and Mill River cheerleading teams brought home wins in the NVAC cheer competition over the weekend.
In Division I, Rutland had a score of 130.5 points. South Burlington finished second with a score of 108, followed by Essex in third.
In D-II, Mill River had a score of 131.5. Poultney finished second with 78 points, followed by Enosburg with 76.5. Fair Haven was fourth, Missisquoi was fifth and Otter Valley was sixth.
Mill River coach Tabitha Moore said she did a double-take when she saw that her team’s score was one point better than Rutland’s.
“There’s a nice friendly rivalry between the teams. A lot of the girls (from Rutland and Mill River) know each other and compete together on all-star teams,” Moore said. “It was a great day for Rutland county teams.
“They brought it and did a good job with fundamentals.”
Saturday is the VCCA virtual meet and the Saturday after is the virtual state meet.
BOYS HOCKEY
Rutland 2, Woodstock 2
Patrick Cooley and Oliver Hamilton scored as the Rutland boys hockey team salvaged a tie against Woodstock on Saturday at Spartan Arena.
The Ravens jumped up early with a goal on the power play in the first period, before the Wasps added two to take the lead.
Rutland tied the game from there to grab the tie.
Augie Louras had 32 saves for the Ravens.
“We played really well. We did a great job defensively,” said Rutland coach Mike Anderson.
The Ravens host BFA-St. Albans Tuesday at Spartan Arena.
WORLDS
KMS’s Soar 10th
ALMATY, Kazakhstan — Killington Mountain School product Hannah Soar was 10th in Monday’s women’s moguls event at the FIS World Freestyle Ski Championships. She finished with a score of 76.12.
American teammates Kai Owens and Jaelin Kauf were sixth and eighth respectively.
KMS’s Alex Lewis was 35th in the men’s moguls competition with a score of 70.37. Mikael Kingsbury, of Canada, won the competition and American Dylan Walczyk finished in 10th
BOWLING
Perfect game
South Burlington bowler Aaron Murakami set a record that can’t be broken – only tied.
Murakami bowled the first perfect game of 300 in Vermont high school bowling history on Saturday.
MEN’S HOCKEY
UVM playoff game
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — The Hockey East Association announced the seeding and tournament field for the 2021 Hockey East Men’s Tournament, a single-elimination format with each game hosted at the home arena of the higher seed.
The men’s playoff will be a 10-team affair, with two Opening Round games on Wednesday, with the University of Vermont against UMass Lowell and New Hampshire against Maine. The winners of those contests will move on to the quarterfinals on Sunday.
Puck drop for the UVM game is at 3 p.m. The game will air live on NESN and stream on SportsLive.
