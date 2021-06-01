The No. 3 seed Rutland boys tennis team moved on to the Division I quarterfinals with a 6-1 win against No. 14 Rice Tuesday afternoon at Whites Park.
The Ravens won four of the five singles matches. No. 1 singles player Augie Louras took a hard-fought 7-5, 6-3 win against Nate McDonald. Brady Kenosh won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, Ollie Hamilton won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3 and Graham Seidner won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 4.
Rice’s lone win came from Joona Juntinen who beat Rutland’s Tyler Carroll 6-3, 6-0 at No. 5 singles.
Rutland’s doubles teams of Reed Martin and Matt Goulette and Robin Rushing and Ben Cerreta won handily in straight sets.
RHS (12-2) hosts No. 6 CVU on Friday at Whites Park. The Redhawks beat Burr and Burton 5-2 on Friday. BBA’s lone wins came from Nick O’Donnell and Cristo Buckley.
BASEBALL
Rice 4, Rutland 1
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Rutland baseball team held No. 4 Rice to just three hits, but lost 4-1 Tuesday in a Division I opening round matchup.
Jevan Valente started for the Ravens and went 3 2/3 innings, before Noah Depoy pitched the rest of the way.
“We played really well. The seniors had some things to say after the game to the younger guys,” Rutland coach Geoff Bloomer said.
Rutland got its lone run in the seventh inning, on a Joey Giancola single and a trio of walks.
Owen Simpson had two hits and Chaska Stannard had a double for the Ravens.
Rice’s Josh Perkins got the win in relief and Tanner Wolpert got the save.
Rutland (1-11) loses 10 seniors to graduation.
Otter Valley 10, NCU 5
BRANDON — Otter Valley had a seven-run first-inning and used that as a springboard to a 10-5 victory in the opening-round game of the Division II baseball playoffs on Tuesday.
The Otters had some good at-bats, working a number of walks in that inning. Jordan Beayon struck the big blow, a two-run single.
Coach Mike Howe was able to pull his ace Fraser Pierpomt after just one inning of pitching. Matt Greeno pitched four innings and Pierpont came back in to close out the game but still has his full number of pitches for Friday’s quarterfinal game at Hartford.
Caleb Whitney had two hits with a triple for the Otters. Pierpont added two hits with a double and Lane Eddy contributed two hits.
No. 9 North Country finishes its season at 7-9-1.
OV, the No. 8 seed, takes an 8-8 record into the quarterfinals.
Enosburg 15
Fair Haven 0
(5 Innings)
ENOSBURG — Fair Haven’s long trip to Enosburg yielded only two base hits, singles by Sawyer Ramey and Matt Heibler, along with a stop at Buffalo Wild Wings.
No. 6 Ensoburg made quick work of the Slaters, ending the game in five innings with a 15-0 victory.
Even Reed started and pitched three innings but not many of the eight runs off him were earned.
Harwood 8,
Springfield 0
MORETOWN — The No. 3 seed Harwood baseball team shut out No. 14 Springfield 8-0 on Tuesday in a Division II opening round contest.
The Highlanders scored three early on, before scoring five in the fourth to add some needed insurance.
Springfield finishes the season at 3-11.
Danville 12, Westside 2
DANVILLE — West Rutland baseball’s return season ended on Tuesday, falling to No. 8 Danville 12-2 in the Division IV playdowns.
The Golden Horde finish up at 2-11.
SOFTBALL
GM 8, Williamstown 4
CHESTER — The No. 5 seed Green Mountain softball advanced to the Division III quarterfinals, besting No. 12 Williamstown 8-4 on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils scored the game’s first two runs in the first, but GM grabbed a 4-2 advantage in the third. The Chieftains did their most damage in the sixth, scoring four runs.
“They didn’t have the pitching we were used to,” said Green Mountain coach Matt Wilson. “Most of the runs came on bloopers or passed balls.”
Defensively, the Chieftains shined. Wilson described Tierney O’Brien as a ‘ball magnet’ on Tuesday and third baseman Riley Paul played great defense as well.
GM (11-6) travels to No. 4 BFA-Fairfax on Friday, who was 15-0 winners against Thetford on Tuesday.
L&G 19,
Bellows Falls 11
WESTMINSTER — Leland & Gray found itself in an 8-0 hole after two innings but clawed its way back for a 19-11 victory in the first round of the Division III softball playoffs.
Mary Sanderson pitched the complete game for L&G and was backed by some offensive support led by MaKaila Morse with three hits and five RBIs.
Hannah Greenwood added two hits with a double and two RBIs and Sanderson had a double and an RBI.
The Rebels advance to Friday’s quarterfinal game at No. 1 at 15-0 White River Valley.
SVL
League champions
Eleven different schools were crowned Southern Vermont League divisional champions as the spring regular season concluded this past weekend.
Burr and Burton led the way with three league crowns as they completed an undefeated league season in girls lacrosse (8-0) and tied Woodstock for the boys lacrosse crown at 7-1. The Bulldogs also shared the Ultimate season crown with Leland & Gray at 5-1.
Rutland swept both tennis titles with the girls completing a 12-0 season in SVL games and the boys finishing at 9-1.
White River Valley was also perfect in league play in taking home the C Division baseball (9-0) and softball (11-0) titles.
Other divisional winners were Brattleboro (4-1) in A Division baseball, Hartford (7-0) in B Division baseball, Arlington (5-1) in D Division baseball; Mt. Anthony (7-0) in A Division softball; Springfield (5-1) in B Division softball and Poultney (7-0) in D Division softball.
SOCCER
Applejack openers
MANCHESTER — Applejack Stadium is set to host two home-opener soccer matches this coming weekend.
On Saturday at 7 p.m., the USL League’s Two Black Rock FC hosts the Boston Bolts at Applejack Stadium. The Bolts are 4-1 while Black Rock travels to Connecticut on Wednesday for its first match of the 2021 campaign.
On Sunday at 5 p.m., WPSL’s Vermont Fusion hosts Westchester United at Applejack Stadium. Vermont Fusion tied the New York Shockers 0-0 in its season opener in Albany, New York, and easily defeated Nordic FC 8-2 in a friendly match at Applejack Stadium.
The games on June 5 and June 6 will feature food truck vendors and beer and wine by The Union Underground.
Black Rock FC and Vermont Fusion return to Applejack Stadium on Friday, June 11, Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13 for New England Soccer Fest Showcase Weekend.
OTHER PLAYOFF SCORES
Baseball: South Burlington 3, BBA 2; St. Johnsbury 8, MAU 5; Burlington 9, BFA-St. Albans 8; Colchester 5, Mount Mansfield 3; Hartford 10, Lamoille 0; Lyndon 8, Lake Region 0; U-32 11, Missisquoi 1; Spaulding 11, Milton 1; Mount Abe 12, SMS 3; Windsor 6, Leland & Gray 4; Vergennes 15, Randolph 1; Montpelier 3, Williamstown 2; Hazen 6, Oxbow 3.
Softball: Peoples 15, Vergennes 9; No. Country 6, Brattleboro 3; Essex 19, Burlington 1; BFA-Fairfax 15, Thetford 0; So. Burlington 18, Mt. Mansfield 5; St. Johnsbury 12, CVU 2; Lake Region 18, Randolph 14.
Boys lacrosse: Stowe 10, Milton 4; St. Johnsbury 14, Burlington 12.
Girls lacrosse Mt. Mansfield 16, MAU 8; Lamoille 12, Stowe 11.
Boys tennis: So. Burlington 4, U-32 3; Stowe 5, Essex 2; Woodstock 4, Mt. Mansfield 3.
Girls tennis: Harwood 4, Rice 3.
Boys Ultimate: Colchester 11, Montpelier 9; Rice 15, Essex 10; CVU 15, Fairfax 4; So. Burlington 15, St. Johnsbury 5.
