BRATTLEBORO — The Rutland boys basketball team extended its win streak to three, beating rival Brattleboro 48-31 Thursday night.
The third quarter was the difference in the game as RHS outscored the Colonels 17-4 to extend their lead to 20 heading into the fourth.
"It was pressure that got us going," said Rutland coach Mike Wood. "We sped (Brattleboro) up, forced some turnovers and got out in transition."
The Colonels were up by two after one, but RHS had pushed ahead by seven by halftime.
Eli Pockette led Rutland with 12 points and seven assists. Braeden Elnicki had seven points and five rebounds, while Tyler Weatherhogg, Eric Swain and Jaiden Watson all had six points.
Tate Chamberlin led Brattleboro with 11 points.
Rutland (6-7) has a huge test on Saturday playing Mekeel Christian Academy in the Zero Gravity North South Classic at the Washington Armory in Albany, New York.
MCA was a 61-37 winner against Burr and Burton Academy on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hartford 51, MSJ 40
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team dropped its second game in a row to an elite Division II opponent, falling to Hartford 51-40 Thursday night.
The Mounties led by five after the first quarter, but the Hurricanes were up at the half. Hartford used some free throws to pull away down the stretch.
"Our defense wasn't at the level it was against Fair Haven," said MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau, referencing the Mounties' four-point loss to the Slaters last time out.
Keegan Greeley led the Mounties with 11 points, followed by 10 from Austin McLaughlin. Brody Tyburski led Hartford with 16 points and Brady Olmstead added 11.
MSJ (7-5) hosts Woodstock on Monday. Hartford (12-2) is at Otter Valley on Monday.
Poultney 55, Arlington 45
POULTNEY — The Poultney boys basketball team held off Arlington to win 55-45 Thursday night at Capman Court.
The Blue Devils were up 16-6 after one quarter and pushed their lead to 14 at the half. The Eagles cut the lead to six at the end of three, but Poultney responded in the fourth and held on.
Marcus Lewis had 21 points to lead Poultney, along with six assists. Peyton Book had eight points and eight rebounds and Ryan Simons had seven points and three blocked shots.
Joe McCray paced Arlington with 14 and Cameron Clark had 13.
Poultney (5-9) is at Division IV heavyweight Long Trail on Thursday.
Midd 61, Mill River 38
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River boys basketball team ran into a tough Division II Middlebury squad and fell 61-38 Thursday night at Dean W, Houghton Gymnasium.
"We played out tails off," said Minutemen coach Ben Smith, lauding his team's effort against the favored Tigers.
Ryan Smith returned to the lineup for Mill River and shined, scoring 19 points, including 14 in the fourth. Sasha Auer added 11.
Penn Riney paced Middlebury with 20 points.
Mill River (1-13) hosts Bellows Falls on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mill River 36, Twin Valley 22
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River girls basketball team nabbed its second victory of the season, topping Twin Valley 36-22 Thursday night at Dean W. Houghton Gymnasium.
The Minutemen led by five at the half, but grabbed the momentum out of the break.
"We turned up the intensity in the second half and got after (Twin Valley) defensively," said Mill River coach Ken Webb.
MRU was led by Cheyenne Hoyle with 12 points and Molly Hier with eight. The Wildcats were paced by Bianca Place with 11 points.
The Minutemen (2-14) is at Poultney on Tuesday.
ALPINE SKIING
Bromley GS
PERU — A pair of Rutland High Alpine skiers finished in the top three of Thursday's giant slalom race at Bromley Mountain.
Kyle Harned was second in 1 minute, 14.87 seconds and teammate Sawyer Nelson was third in 1:16.32. Burr and Burton's Okie Knight won the race in 1:14.23.
The top-five was finished by Woodstock's Bode Wood and BBA's Andrew Maneggia. RHS's Ben Cerreta was seventh.
Other RHS skiers in the top 25 were Jackson Gilmond (11th), Eli Rosi (12th), Sebastian Pell (14th), Aaron LeFrancois (17th) and Ryan McPhee (23rd).
Brian Pierce was the lone Mount St. Joseph skier in the top 25, taking 22nd. Jimmy Barrett was the top Mill River skier in 33rd.
Paige Harned was the lone Rutland skier in the top 10 of the girls race, finishing ninth in 1:30.12. Teammate Ally Cerreta was 14th.
MSJ's Estella Gross was 18th, just ahead of teammates Abigail Williams and Lauren Costales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.