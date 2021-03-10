The Rutland girls hockey team held a lead for most of its game against Burlington/Colchester, but couldn’t hold on in the third, falling 4-3 at Spartan Arena Wednesday afternoon.
Alexis Patterson and Izzy Crossman scored for the Ravens to go up 2-0 early. Addison Hubert scored in the second period, but Rutland’s lead was cut to one heading into the third.
In the final period, Burlington/Colchester scored twice to take the lead. Rutland pulled goalie Sierra McDermott to get an extra skater, but ran out of time for the equalizer.
“(Burlington/Colchester) had a great forecheck that took us some time to get used to, but we did a great job responding and we out-shot them,” said Rutland co-coach Emily Reynolds.
McDermott, who recently took over the goalie position, played well.
“Sierra has been excellent for us,” Reynolds said.
Elizabeth Cooley and Alyssa Kennedy both had assists.
Rutland (2-4) waits to see where it will fall in the Tier 1 playoffs with playoff pairings released on Thursday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
CU 57, Norwich 42
NORTHFIELD — The Castleton University women’s basketball team used a strong second half to put away Norwich Wednesday night, winning 57-42.
The Spartans jumped out to a four-point lead in the first quarter, but the Cadets outscored them in the second.
Castleton opened up its lead to eight heading into the fourth and slowly built the cushion before the final buzzer.
The Cadets were held scoreless for the last 4:44 of the game.
Taylor Goodell led all scorers with 17 points for the Spartans, followed by Elise Magro with 12 and Emilee Bose and Brooke Raiche both with nine. Bose also had 10 rebounds.
Rachel Botala led Norwich with 14.
Castleton finishes the regular season 2-6.
NORDIC SKIING
Girls states
CRAFTSBURY — The Vermont high school Nordic ski championships wrapped up on Wednesday at Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
In Division I, Rutland’s lone skier was Annabelle Mahar. Mahar finished 52nd in the classic race, with a time of 17:57, and she was 54th in 15:55.9 in the skate race.
Mount Mansfield’s Hattie Barker had a comfortable win in the D-I classic race, finishing in 13:52. That was 12.4 seconds better than Burlington’s Rebecca Cunningham. The Seahorses’ Quincy Massey-Bierman was third, followed by CVU’s Finnegan Mittelstadt and Esther Cuneo.
The top Southern Vermont League skier was Maggie Payne, who took seventh. Her Patriot teammate Eden White was tied for ninth and Brattleboro’s Ava Whitney was 12th.
Barker made it a sweep by winning the skate race as well, finishing in 11:30.5, which was 28.2 seconds faster than second-place Cunningham. Massey-Bierman was third, followed by Mittelstadt and MMU’s Emma Page. Payne was sixth for MAU.
Burlington took home the D-I team state championship, the first in program history.
In Division II, Otter Valley had Kelsey Adams and Sarah Calvin competing.
In the classic race, Adams was 49th with a time of 17:34. Calvin finished in 55th in 18:26.5. In the skate race, Adams was 37th in 15:22.6 and Calvin was 56th in 17:13.
The D-II races belonged to Harwood’s Ava Thurston who individual state titles in classic and skate.
In the classic, Thurston finished in 10:47.6, beating out Lyndon Institute’s Nina Seemann by 17.8 seconds. Craftsbury Academy’s Camille Bolduc was third, followed by Lamoille’s Maggie McGee and U-32’s Isabelle Serrano.
The top SVL skier in the classic was Burr and Burton’s Isabelle Connolly in 22nd.
In the D-II skate, Thurston’s winning time was 9:57.8. Bolduc was second, followed by Seemann, U-32’s May Lamb and McGee.
Connolly’s 25th-place finish was the best by an SVL skier in that race as well.
U-32 won the D-II team title, with a 12-point edge over Harwood.
MEN’S HOCKEY
UML 5, UVM 3
LOWELL, Mass. — The University of Vermont men’s hockey team played well early, but the floodgates soon opened in its 5-3 loss to UMass Lowell in Wednesday’s Hockey East tournament opening round matchup at Tsongas Center.
The Catamounts had the better of play in the first period, besting the Riverhawks 11-5 with shots on goal.
After a turnover in the neutral zone late in the period, UVM went on a 3-on-1 down the ice and took advantage with Jacques Bouquot scoring on assist from Alex Esposito and Vlad Dzhioshvili.
UML evened the score with 17:10 left in the second period. Off a faceoff, Nolan Sawchuk wound up for a hard slap shot just inside the blue line and found the net. It was his first collegiate goal.
The Riverhawks added on with a rebound goal from Anthony Baxter, mid-second period, with Charlie Levesque and Ben Meehan assisting. Less than two minutes later, Levesque scored for UML.
The Riverhawks’ fourth goal came on a breakaway from Matt Brown that was unassisted.
UVM got a goal back in the final minute of the second, with Bryce Misley netting a short-handed tally.
Both teams added a goal in the third, with Seth Barton scoring for the Riverhawks and Simon Boyko scoring for the Catamounts on a misplay by UML goaltender Owen Savory.
Savory made 20 saves, while UVM goalie Gabie Carriere made 26 saves.
“It was indicative of our season, a lot of momentum swings inside the game,” said Catamounts coach Todd Woodcroft after the game. “The best part tonight was the building blocks that got laid for next year.”
UML advances to play Boston University in the tournament quarterfinals.
H.S. PLAYOFFS
Pairings info
Vermont Principals’ Association Associate Executive Director Bob Johnson said that the pairings for the Vermont high school hockey playoffs will be released Thursday afternoon.
The state championship games will be on March 23 and 24 with sites to be determined.
Boys and girls basketball playoff pairings will be released Monday afternoon. As previously announced, the state championship games will be held at Barre Auditorium on March 27 and 28. Game times will be 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. with a specific schedule to be determined at a later date.
WORLDS
BMA’s Zimmerman 6th
BANSKO, Bulgaria — Burke Mountain Academy product Zoe Zimmerman wrapped up the FIS Alpine Junior World Ski Championships, taking sixth in the slalom, with a time of 1:40.75.
American teammate AJ Hurt made the podium finishing in third. Italian Sophie Mathiou won the race.
Devin Logan 6th
ASPEN, Colo. — The FIS Snowboard and Freeski World Championships opened up on Wednesday with freeski halfpipe and snowboard slopestyle qualification.
West Dover native Devin Logan was sixth in the women’s freeski halfpipe. qualification. She notched a score of 80.25 points, which was 14 points behind top qualifier Rachael Karker, of Canada.
Logan’s American teammates Brita Sigourney and Hanna Faulhaber were fourth and fifth respectively on home snow.
Freeski slopestyle qualification gets going on Thursday. A pair of Vermonters are on the U.S. team in that discipline with Stratton Mountain’s Mac Forehand and Caroline Claire.
Snowboard halfpipe also has qualification on Thursday. Okemo Mountain School’s Joey Okesson is on the U.S. in that discipline.
