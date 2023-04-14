JERICHO — The weather was much different from the Rutland girls lacrosse team's first game, but the result was the same, an RHS victory.
Rutland took a 16-9 victory against Mount Mansfield on Friday to improve to 2-0 on the season.
RHS took a 2-0 lead, but the Cougars scored the game's next four goals. Rutland responded well after that and went into the half leading 12-6.
The second half was much less high-scoring, but RHS was able tick up its lead to win comfortably.
Rutland's Loretta Cooley continued her strong start to the season, scoring seven goals and dishing out four assists. Karsyn Bellomo had four goals and five assists, while Lila Tu had two goals and one assist.
Mia Marsh, Piper Newman and Sarah Crossman all scored once and Marsh dished out two assists. Newman did well in the circle, earning five draw controls.
Amelia Marsh made nine saves for Rutland.
Mount Mansfield was led by Alyssa Benson with four goals.
Rutland (2-0) hosts rival Mount Anthony on Friday, while the Cougars (1-2) are at Essex on Tuesday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Midd 8, Hamilton 6
The Middlebury College baseball team rallied from a 5-4 deficit in Friday's sixth inning to earn an 8-6 win over Hamilton. The contest was the opener of a three-game NESCAC West series at Forbes Field.
The Panthers jumped out to a 4-1 lead through five innings, but the Continentals scored four runs in the top of the sixth to take the lead.
Middlebury bounced back with a three-run seventh inning to push ahead and the Panthers never gave it back.
John Collins had three hits and four runs batted in for Middlebury, including a home run. Sammy Smith had three hits as well and Andrew Gough had two hits.
Henry Gustavson earned the win for the Panthers, pitching 1 2/3 of scoreless relief. Alex Price grabbed the save.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.