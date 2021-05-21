It has been a banner season on the courts at Rutland High School. The boys and girls tennis teams have a combined record of 20-3.
The boys raised their record to 9-2 on Friday by beating Mount Anthony 7-0.
No. 1 singles player Augie Louras lost the opening set to Asa Kobik 3-6 but rallied by winning the second set 6-2 and the tiebreaker 10-5.
Brady Kenosh, Ollie Hamilton and Zach Nelson won their singles matches in straight sets and Graham Seidner got his win by forfeit.
Rutland also won both doubles matches by forfeit.
Rutland will travel to Woodstock on Monday.
BASEBALL.
Arlington 12, Poultney 4
POULTNEY — The bad news in Poultney’s 12-4 baseball loss to Arlington on Friday was that the Blue Devils spotted Arlington a 10-run lead in the first inning.
The good news: Poultney coach Dan Williams loved the way his Devils responded to that adversity and how they played the rest of the way.
Chris Ray came on to stop the bleeding. He pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed allowed two runs on two hits.
“Chris pitched great,” Williams said.
Ray also had two base hits.
“Both teams had some good defensive plays,” Williams said.
Poultney’s defensive gems included Ryan Alt’s two relay throws that cut down Arlington runners at the plate.
Alt, playing shortstop, will start on the mound on Saturday morning when the Blue Devils host West Rutland.
Poultney (3-9) has four games remaining and Williams figures if the Devils can grab a couple of wins, they might be able to move all the way up to the fifth spot when the Division IV pairings are released on May 31.
“First, we have to worry about beating West Rutland,” he said.
BOYS LACROSSE
SMS, OV canceled
BRANDON — The Otter Valley boys lacrosse game against Stratton Mountain School was canceled on Friday with no reschedule date.
GIRLS LACROSSE
BBA 17, Rice 4
MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton Academy showed why it is the No. 1 ranked team in Division I in girls lacrosse by cruising past Rice on Friday, 17-4.
The day kept BBA perfect (14-0) and Rice fell to 3-6.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Smith NAC POY
WATERVILLE, Maine — Hartford High graduate Codi Smith, a pitcher/outfielder for the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon baseball team, has been named the North Atlantic Conference’s Player of the Year.
Smith led the NAC in batting average (.478), on base percentage (.557), slugging percentage (.955), home runs (7), and RBIs (30).
Smith made seven appearances on the mound, including five starts. He was 3-1 with one save. He led the NAC in strikeouts (53) and strikeouts per nine innings (14.91) and finished fifth in earned run average (3.09).
AUTO RACING
ACT points lead
WATERBURY — A man who has already won numerous Late Model track championships is now the early leader in the race for a regional title. East Providence, Rhode Island’s Gerry DeGasparre Jr. has moved to the top of the American-Canadian Tour (ACT) New England Late Model Challenge Cup standings following the most recent weekend of weekly racing action.
DeGasparre’s third-place finish at Massachusetts’ Seekonk Speedway on Saturday, May 15 netted him 32 points, giving him 92 total on the young season. It was the third straight top-5 finish for DeGasperre, which vaulted him ahead of North Franklin, Connecticut’s Ryan Morgan for the overall lead. Morgan now sits second with 89 points in the battle for the $5,000 top prize.
For more than 20 years, DeGasparre has called Seekonk Speedway his home. The veteran has seven championships at Seekonk, one only two drivers with that distinction. He also makes sporadic appearances at other tracks around the region. Like many others, DeGasparre has returned to Seekonk action this year after the track’s Saturday night program was shuttered in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
