ST. JOHNSBURY — The Rutland girls basketball team made the long trip to the Northeast Kingdom worthwhile by leading nearly wire-to-wire in a 42-36 victory over St. Johnsbury Academy.
"It was a very good win," said Rutland coach Nate Bellomo who saw his team improve its record to 4-2.
The Hilltoppers made a run near the end but Rutland's Ryleigh Hughes made four big free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.
Anna Moser led Rutland with 13 points, Jasmine Evans had 11 and Karsyn Bellomo added 10.
Rutland (4-2) swings back into action on Tuesday with a game against Burlington that will be played at the University of Vermont.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WRV 51, Springfield 18
SOUTH ROYALTON — Springfield had one practice with all its players together to prepare for the game against White River Valley due to illness.
There was another reason why the Cosmos got whipped 51-18 by the Wildcats on Thursday night.
"They are very good," Springfield coach Pete Peck said.
Macie Stagner led the Cosmos with 13 points.
The Cosmos (2-1) will try to get back on the winning track on Dec. 27 at Mill River
BOYS BASKETBALL
GM 59, Proctor 48
CHESTER — Green Mountain turned things around in the second half and defeated Proctor 59-48.
"(Carter) Crossmon had his way with us in the first half. He had 18 points in the first half and Proctor led 28-24," Green Mountain coach Brian Rapanotti said.
Carter Crossmon had only three points in the second half and the Chieftains their third victory against two defeats.
Caleb Merrow led Green Mountain with 20 points and he connected on four 3-point field goals. Eben Mosher had 14 points and Tanner Swisher helped to spark the second-half run-around by scoring all 11 of his points after halftime.
Crossmon's 21 points led the Phantoms and Aaron Brock tossed in 10 points.
Green Mountain (3-2) hosts Springfield on Jan. 3. Proctor (2-2) hosts Otter Valley on Tuesday.
Postponements
Due to potential treacherous conditions, the Otter Valley away game against Hartford was postponed from Thursday night to next Friday, Dec. 30.
The Woodstock at Fair Haven boys basketball game scheduled for Thursday night was postponed by Woodstock. Fair Haven athletic director Kim Alexander is working on a makeup date for the contest.
The Poultney at Leland & Gray boys basketball game was also postponed with a makeup date to be determined.
NORDIC
Wild Wings race
PERU — The Rutland Nordic skiing team got its season started with a race at Wild Wings Thursday afternoon.
Rutland's top finisher was Erin Geisler in the girls race, finishing in 12th in 17 minutes, 21 seconds. Teammate Annabelle Mahar was 24th.
Middlebury's Beth McIntosh won the race in 14:24. MAU's Tanis White was second, ahead of the Tigers' Mary Harrington and Ava Schneider and the Patriots' Eden White.
Middlebury was the winner in the girls team scoring with 15 points, beating MAU's 32.
On the boys side, RHS was paced by Sam Kay's 17th-place finish in 14:54. Karver Butler was 21st, Marco Svoren was 34th, Josh Kay was 38th and Brycen Gandin was 44th.
MAU's Luke Rizio won the boys race in 11:40, winning by more than a minute. Woodstock's James Underwood was second and Quinn Uva was third, while the Patriots' Finn Payne was fourth and Riley Thurber was fifth.
MAU won in the boys team scoring with 16 points, beating Woodstock's 35.
