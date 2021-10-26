BENNINGTON — Due to inclement weather, the No. 13 seed Rutland boys soccer team’s Division I playoff game at No. 4 Mount Anthony was postponed to Wednesday.
The game will be played on the field at Southern Vermont College at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Fairfax 2, OV 0
FAIRFAX — A pair of penalty kicks were the difference in a competitive Division III first round matchup between No. 7 BFA-Fairfax and No. 10 Otter Valley Tuesday afternoon.
The Bullets jumped out to the early edge with Matt Spiller executing on a penalty kick with 10 minutes left in the first half, the lone goal of the opening 40 minutes. Spiller had another successful PK with 26 seconds left in the second half.
“It was a very back and forth game,” said OV coach Dick Williams. “(Fairfax) had a really good defense.”
Fairfax advances to play at No. 2 Winooski in the D-III quarterfinals on Friday at 3 p.m. Otter Valley finishes at 4-9-2.
Other Boys soccer playoff scores: Burlington 2, BFA-St. Albans 1; Mt. Manfield 1, BBA 0; Brattleboro 3, No. Country 1; Paine Mountain 2, Woodstock 1; Montpelier 5, Lake Region 0; Missisquoi 4, Lyndon 3; Peoples 10, Oxbow 0; Hazen 7, Leland & Gray 1; Vergennes 13, Bellows Falls 0; Thetford 2, Randolph; White River Valley 3, Craftsbury 0.
OTHER PLAYOFF SCORES
Volleyball: Montpelier 3, So. Burlington 2; CVU 3, Harwood 0; Mount Mansfield 3, Lyndon 1; Rice 3, Colchester; St. Johnsbury 3, Mount Anthony 0; BFA-St. Albans 3, Burlington 0.
GIRLS SOCCER
OV, Harwood ppd.
DUXBURY — The Division II opening round matchup between No. 1 Harwood and No. 16 Otter Valley was postponed to Wednesday at 3 p.m., due to weather and unplayable field conditions.
MEN’S SOCCER
Springfield 7, CU 1
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Springfield College men’s soccer team cruised to a 7-1 win against Castleton Tuesday night.
The Pride opened the scoring in the 4th minute on a goal from Sebastian Correia, assisted by Andrew Ma.
Castleton tied it on a goal from Toby Ritzkowski in the 32nd minute, assisted by Adolphe Alfani.
Springfield took a 3-1 lead into halftime after goals from Aiden Casinghino Matthew Mela
After the break, Michael Tocci scored and Casinghino added the next two, before Skylar Shum finished the scoring.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
CU captains
The Castleton University men’s and women’s hockey teams open their respective seasons on Friday and recently announced their captains for the 2021-22 season.
The Spartan women have named Katherine Campoli, Ryanne Mix and Darby Palisi assistant captains, while Courtney Gauthier will wear the ‘C’ for the second consecutive year.
With all but five players returning and the addition of four newcomers, this Spartans group boasts plenty of experience and depth heading into the year.
The Castleton women open their season Friday at Rivier University, with puck drop set for 4 p.m.
The CU men named three seniors to the 2021-22 leadership group. Fifth-year forward Glenn Wiswell will don the ‘C’ once again while Andrew Barber and Jahwara Rennalls take assistant captain status.
The three veterans will lead a roster that features 21 returners and 13 newcomers.
The Spartan men open their season at home Friday against Wentworth. Puck drop at Spartan Arena is slated for 7 p.m.
BASKETBALL
Officials wanted
The Vermont Board No. 105, International Board of Approved Basketball Officials, Inc., will be holding instructional classes for anyone interested in becoming a certified IAABO basketball official. The course will focus on the rules and mechanics of basketball officiating beginning Monday, Nov. 1 at Castleton University, Glenbrook Gymnasium, Classroom A.
The classes will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will continue on Nov. 3, 8, 10, 15, 17 and 22, with the final exam administered on Monday, Nov. 29.
Participants will be required to wear masks indoors on campus regardless of vaccination status. For registration and further information please contact Joe Davine at 802-236-0740.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Nichols, Livesey honored
Castleton University women’s soccer player Rylee Nichols shared Little East Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors with Southern Maine’s Alex Allain.
Nichols scored twice in the Spartans’ 5-0 victory over UMass Dartmouth.
Nichols’ teammate Chase Livesey earned the LEC’s Defensive Player of the Week accolade.
Livesey spearheaded a back line that posted a pair of shutouts in a 1-0-1 week for the Spartans. Castleton limited SUNY Potsdam to 10 shots (four on goal) in a scoreless draw before yielding six shots (one on goal) in a 5-0 win over UMass Dartmouth. She also contributed offensively against the Corsairs, scoring one goal and setting up another.
Bankert tabbed
BOSTON — Former Mill River girls soccer standout and current University of Vermont graduate student Ella Bankert was named America East Offensive Player of the Week Monday by the league office.
The Cuttingsville native had two assists Sunday in Vermont’s 3-1 win over UMBC that clinched their second America East regular season title in program history.
SNOW SPORTS
Shiffrin wins
SOELDEN, Austria — Burke Mountain Academy alumna Mikaela Shiffrin won Saturday’s World Cup Alpine skiing giant slalom race in FIS World Cup action.
Shiffrin finished with a combined two-run time of 2 minutes, 7.22 seconds. Fellow American Nina O’Brien finished in 9th in 2:09.53
