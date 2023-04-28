MANCHESTER — The Rutland High girls tennis team had a dominant performance on Friday, beating Burr and Burton 6-1 at the Equinox Tennis Center.
Arikka Patorti grabbed Rutland a win at No. 1 singles in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.
Anna Gallipo made her contribution winning at No. 2 singles 6-4, 4-6. 10-4.
Bethany Solari was also extended to the tiebreaker but gutted out a 6-4, 6-6. 7-6 victory and Emma Barclay had another long match that went to the tiebreaker which she won 10-7. Barclay lost the firsts et but bounced back to win the next 6-4, setting up the tiebreaker.
Both RHS doubles teams got their victory done in straight sets.
The No. 1 combo of Brooke Schaffer and Brianna Greene win 6-0, 6-3.
The No. 2 Rutland doubles unit of Jayla Eugair and Caroline McCormack prevailed 6-3, 6-1.
Rutland will take a 5-2 record into Tuesday's match at Woodstock.
SOFTBALL
Poultney 19, BBA 13
POULTNEY — The Poultney softball team pinned the first loss on Burr and Burton Academy on Friday. The Blue Devils ambushed BBA early, getting out to an 11-2 lead after three innings and used that as a springboard to a 19-13 victory.
Elizabeth Woodbury led the Devils by going 3-for-3 and Hannah Welch contributed two hits.
Rylee Gabert led the 4-1 Bulldogs with two hits.
Skyler Dotson started in the circle and took the loss.
Kaitlyn DeBonis went the distance to earn the victory. She surrendered eight hits, walked seven and struck out three.
The victory got the Blue Devils' record to 3-3.
BOYS TENNIS
Hartford 5, MSJ 1
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Mount St. Joseph boys tennis team fell to Hartford 5-1 Friday afternoon.
UNIFIED
Bratt 47, MRU 40
NORTH CLARENDON — The Brattleboro Unified basketball team won a tight 47-40 contest against Mill River Friday afternoon.
Austin Pinette led the Colonels with 23 points, followed by Thomas Bell with 10. Marcella Galdamez had four, while Jeff White, Faith Rowe, Mario Day and Tyler Bolduc had two apiece.
Avery Burney paced the Minutemen with 16 points, followed by 10 apiece from Andrew Wilcox and Matt Kennedy. Sidney Mozzer had four points.
Mill River is at Middlebury on Monday for its last regular season game.
TRACK & FIELD
FH at Penn Relays
PHILADELPHIA — The Fair Haven track and field team continued action at the Penn Relays on Friday with the girls 4x100 meter relay team competing.
The Slaters' quartet of Ayame Merkel, Holly Gannon, Ella Kuehn and Julia Carrara finished 105th in the 4x100 heats with a time of 58.11 seconds.
Fair Haven was the only team from Vermont competing at the national event.
ULTIMATE
Long Trail 15, MR 8
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River Ultimate team fell to Long Trail 15-8 Friday afternoon.
"It was such a fun, energized, and spirited game," said Minutemen coach Emma Weatherhogg. "We played well, just need to be more patient with the disc."
Miguel Levy led the way with four points and three Ds, while Evan Corey scored once and had five assists.
Bronson Patch, Nick Karpinsky and Jimmy Barrett all scored once, while Karpinsky had three Ds.
BBA 15, LG 6
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton Academy Ultimate team improved to 3-0 with a 15-6 win against Leland & Gray on Friday.
It was the second win of the week for BBA, who topped rival Long Trail 15-3 on Wednesday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CU sweeps
DANBURY, Conn. — Thanks to excellent pitching and errorless fielding, the Castleton baseball team completed a clean sweep of Western Connecticut on Friday, winning 3-0 and 5-3.
Jackson Cardozo had a 3-for-8 day at the dish, adding three RBIs and a walk. Tyler McLain and Evan Keegan each collected three hits and a ribbie with singles in both games. Cardozo and Reece de Castro collected doubles while Jack Boyle wore two HBPs, logging a hit and a run scored.
In the doubleheader's 18 innings, the Spartans (16-18, 6-8 LEC) allowed just two walks while fanning 12.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Maritime 26, CU 11
CASTINE, Maine — The Castleton University men's lacrosse team saw its season come to a close on Friday night, falling 26-11 to Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Little East Conference action.
The Spartans conclude 2023 with a 4-13 record.
Chris LaBonte wrapped up his Spartan career with his third consecutive hat-trick and his fifth-straight multi-point game. He potted three goals with two assists for a five-point night. Dawson Nalette had a hat-trick in his final game as well, while Casey Meczywor added a goal and two assists for a three-point night. Ethan Esposito assisted twice and four others scored for the Spartans. Dylan Davis had six ground balls to go with a goal.
Christopher Dindino made seven saves in 37 minutes before giving way to Conor McWeeny, who made four stops in 11 minutes. Zac Smith closed the game in goal with six saves in 12 minutes.
Dindino finished the season with 261 saves, good for third-most in a single season in program history.
