WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Rutland girls tennis team cruised to a 7-0 victory over Hartford on Thursday with every player getting the job done in straight sets.
Hartford was unable to field a No. 2 doubles team so the Raiders won that one by forfeit.
Rutland's No. 1 doubles unit of Bethany Solari and Arrika Patorti won 6-0, 6-0.
Olivia Shipley won in the No. 1 singles slot for the Raiders and the other senior co-captain Olivia Andrews won the No. 2 singles match
Anna Gallipo, Emma Barclay and Elizabeth Franzoni earned the other singles victories.
Franzoni, a senior playing in the No. 5 singles, was making her debut on the court as she won her match in the season opener by forfeit.
"We have a tough one now with St. Johnsbury," Rutland coach Rick Bjorn said.
That will be on Saturday at Rutland's Whites courts at 11 a.m.
BASEBALL
Essex 15, Rutland 1
(5 Innings)
ESSEX JCT. — Sam Arnold's fielder's choice scored Chris Maguire but that was the only run Rutland could push across, falling 15-1 to Essex on Thursday.
Chase de Castro started for the Raiders and took the loss.
The Hornets tamed the Raiders' lineup with three different pitchers.
The Raiders are 0-2 with both losses coming on the road. They hope that playing in the familiar surroundings of Giorgetti Park will yield that first win when Mount Mansfield comes to town on Saturday.
Rivendell 11, Westside 0
WEST RUTLAND — Rivendell Academy's Rowan Halsey Leckerling fired a no-hitter at West Rutland in Thursday's baseball game.
The Raptors 11-0 win brought West Rutland's record to 0-2 as they get ready to play a road game on Tuesday with Poultney.
Westside lost the season opener to Poultney.
"Hopefully, we can turn it around," West Rutland coach Dave Bartlett said.
SOFTBALL
Essex 15, Rutland 9
ESSEX JCT. — The Rutland softball team left 15 runners on base in a 15-9 loss to Essex on Thursday, but Raiders coach Dick Wright liked many things he saw.
"We tripled our hits today from our first game," Wright said. "A lot of times when we've come up here the games have been five innings. To have this one go the full seven is a step in the right direction."
Essex jumped up to a 13-4 advantage through three innings, doing damage off Rutland starter Sierra McDermott, making her debut in the circle.
Alyssa Kennedy came on in relief and pitched well, allowing two hits and four walks.
Tamara Sabotka had there hits and multiple RBIs. Samera Rideout also drive in multiple runs. Kayla Stevens made some great plays in center field, according to Wright.
Rutland (0-2) hosts Mount Mansfield on Saturday.
Mount Abe 23, OV 6
BRANDON — The Otter Valley softball team hung with Mount Abraham for a while, but couldn't hold off a late charge, falling 23-6 to the Eagles.
The Otters trailed just 8-6 after five innings, but Mount Abraham scored 15 runs across the last two innings.
Riley Keith, Mackenize McKay and Sierra Cormany all saw time in the circle for OV.
Cormany was 3-for-4 at the plate, while Alice Keith and Sydney Gallo did a great job of getting on for the Otters.
Eve McCormick had a grand slam for the Eagles.
Otter Valley (0-2) hosts rival Fair Haven on Tuesday.
Springfield 5, Windsor 4
SPRINGFIELD — Ari Cioffi blasted a walk-off home run for the Springfield softball team as the Cosmos beat Windsor 5-4 Thursday afternoon.
Springfield trailed 4-3 in the seventh, but Izzy Belisle got on base to set up Cioffi's homer.
Jill Muther also homered in the game, while Belisle had two hits.
Belisle threw a complete game for the Cosmos.
Springfield (3-2) is at Leland & Gray on Saturday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Skidmore 4, Castleton 3
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The Castleton baseball team hit the road to take on Skidmore in a non-conference showdown Thursday afternoon, completing their halted contest from earlier in the month before falling 4-3 in their third meeting of the season.
The afternoon began with a continuation of the teams' game from April 6 that was called due to darkness. With the game in extras after Skidmore tied it late, the Spartans (7-17-1, 1-8 LEC) scored six runs in the top of the 10th to take the 14-8 lead before Adam Winchell put together a quick 1-2-3 inning to earn his first save of the season and the win for Castleton.
In the full nine-inning game, the Spartans struck first in the fourth, scoring twice on the back of three walks and a hit batsman.
That lead was short-lived, however, as the Thoroughbreds responded with a run in the bottom of the inning before taking the lead with a three-run fifth inning, making it a 4-2 game.
Down to their final out, Castleton rallied in hopes of taking back the lead, scoring Jesus Cardenas on a throwing error before loading the bases, but they couldn't add on.
Zack Marlow (1-4) took the loss, allowing all four Skidmore runs through two innings of work.
Castleton is back in action Saturday to take on Plymouth State, with the first pitch of the doubleheader set for noon.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
CU Plymouth split
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — The Castleton University and Plymouth State softball teams split their doubleheader on Thursday, Castleton bouncing back with a dramatic 6-5 win in 10 innings in the nightcap after the Panthers won the first game 6-2.
Kylie Wright was a marathon pitcher for the Spartans in the second game, going all 10 innings. The victory hiked her own record to 6-1.
The Spartans won when Hannah Mosher's single scored Jess Heinrichs in the top of the 10th.
Heinrichs, Hannah Mosher, Machaila Arjavich and Makenna Thorne had two hits apiece in that second game.
The Spartans manged only four base hits in the first game, one a double by Thorne.
Olivia Joy (5-5) took the loss.
The Spartans are 14-9 and 5-3 in the Little East Conference heading into Saturday's LEC doubleheader at home against Rhode Island College.
Strike Out Cancer
CASTLETON — Castleton softball has rescheduled its Strike Out Cancer games to Sunday, where the Spartans will host UMass Dartmouth.
The games are played in association with the American Cancer Society and Making Strides of Southern Vermont with the goal of raising awareness and funding for cancer research.
Castleton will don pink jerseys as the softball program continues its support of the "Losing Is Not An Option" movement, the motto coined by former Castleton softball and men's soccer head coach, the late John Werner.
As part of the event, the program will sell t-shirts, run a 50/50 raffle, and accept donations. All proceeds will go directly to cancer research. "I Strike Out Cancer" placards will be available for all in attendance. Like the "Stand Up To Cancer" campaign in the annual Major League Baseball All-Star Game, fans will have the chance to rise and show their support.
MEN'S TENNIS
UMB 8, CU 1
The Castleton University men's tennis team fell to UMass Boston 8-1 Thursday afternoon.
The Spartans' lone win came from Jahwara Rennalls at No. 6 singles, winning 6-1, 6-0 against Felix Nguyen.
CU (2-7) is at Salem State on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.