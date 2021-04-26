The Rutland boys tennis team continues to roll. The Ravens hiked their record to 3-0 on Monday by storming past the Hartford Hurricanes 7-0.
Augie Louras was dominant in the No. 1 singles match for Rutland. He trimmed Ethan Mitchell 6-1, 6-0.
Brady Kenosh, Ollie Hamilton, Zach Nelson and Graham Seidner notched the other singles victories.
Reed Martin and Matt Goulette were every bit as dominant in their double match, cruising 6-0, 6-1 over Teddy LaFounatine and Zachary Carter.
The Ravens won the No. 2 doubles match by forfeit.
Rutland puts its 3-0 record on the line on Saturday at CVU.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rutland 12, VA 8
The Rutland girls lacrosse team stayed unbeaten through three games by toppling a solid Vermont Academy team 12-8 on Monday at Alumni Field.
Kendra Sabotka and Makieya Hendrickson had three goals apiece for the Ravens. Kathryn Moore had two goals and two assists.
Alexis Patterson had an outstanding game with a goal and two assists but that was not her biggest contribution.
“She was great on the draws,” Rutland coach Matt Zmurko said.
Karsyn Bellomo had a couple of goals and numerous ground balls.
Camryn Kinsaman also scored.
The Wildcats tested RHS goalie Olivia Calvin and she responded.
“She rose to the challenge,” Zmurko said. “She has been great all season and so has our entire defense.”
The Ravens are at Brattleboro on Thursday.
BASEBALL
Arlington 12, Proctor 10
PROCTOR — Proctor looked to be on the brink of winning this one when the Phantoms had an 8-6 lead, but Griff Briggs came to the mound for Arlington in the fifth.
“He shut us down,” Proctor coach Jeff Patch said.
Briggs got the victory as and the Phantoms fell to 1-3.
Can Richardson got the start for the Phantoms.
“The defense left him down. We had some dropped fly balls and that put his pitch count up,” Patch said.
Conner McKearin was a bright spot for Proctor, throwing three solid innings.
“We had some good at-bats and we were better defensively so overall I’m pleased,” Patch said.
Brennon Crossmon had a good day at the plate with a couple of hits, including a double and three RBIs.
The Phantoms will look to break the three-game losing streak on Friday when they host Rivendell.
Brattleboro 8, GM 1
BRATTLEBORO — Green Mountain’s bats could not break through against Brattleboro pitcher Zinabu McNeice. He pitched the complete game, striking out eight and surrendering six hits, as the Colonels beat Green Mountain 8-1 Monday evening at Tenney Field.
“He was really good,” GM coach Matt McCarthy said.
Reid Hrykiewicz had two hits and the RBI for Green Mountain and Jack Boyle also had two base hits for the 1-3 Chieftains. Ty Merrill pitched four innings and struck out five for Green Mountain.
Jack Pattison was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
GM is at Otter Valley on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
MR 46, Woodstock 19
(suspended)
WOODSTOCK — Monday’s softball game between Mill River and Woodstock was suspended because of darkness with Mill River leading 46-19 in the top of the fifth.
The game is scheduled to be completed on May 13.
BOYS TENNIS
Bratt 6, BBA 1
BRATTLEBORO — Lucas Arrington won his singles match but that was it for the Burr and Burton boys tennis team as the Bulldogs fell 6-1 to Brattleboro.
Burr and Burton (1-1) hosts Woodstock on Wednesday.
GOLF
Hole-in-One
WHITEHALL, N.Y. — On Saturday, Mike Pelkey, of Castleton, got his first hole-in-one on Hole 3 at Milestone Golf Course. He hit his 3-wood 162 yards.
Witnesses were Dana Parker, Dennis Angier and Adam Parker.
TRACK & FIELD
Tatton tabbed
CASTLETON — Castleton University’s Gwyn Tatton, who is in her first collegiate outdoor season, was named the LEC Rookie field Athlete of the Week after she won the javelin at the St. Lawrence Invitational with a toss of 34.27 meters.
She currently holds the No. 31 ranking in the nation, and is second in the LEC and New England Region.
