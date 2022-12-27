BURLINGTON — Rutland earned a road victory over Burlington on Tuesday evening, getting a 10-point cushion (26-16) by halftime before steadily pulling away to a 57-38 victory.
Jasmine Evans led Rutland with 16 points and Anna Moser followed with 11. Karsyn Bellomo was next for Rutland with nine.
Evans was a monster underneath in the second quarter. Moser and Bellomo gave the Rutlanders a spark in the third quarter.
Rutland (5-2) has a major test on Thursday when Rice comes to Keefe Gym.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Westside 70, Mid-Vermont 11
QUECHEE — Peyton Guay piled up 27 points and Arianna Coombs scored 13 to power the West Rutland girls basketball team to a 70-11 victory over Mid-Vermont Christian on Tuesday night.
Isabella Coombs added eight.
"A lot of players got a lot of playing time so that was good," said Westside coach Carl Serrani.
The Golden Horde takes a 5-0 record into Thursday's home game against Otter Valley.
Poultney 56, Bellows Falls 42
WESTMINSTER — Emily Handley canned five 3-point field goals and her 15 points helped the Poultney girls basketball team to a 56-42 victory over Bellows Falls in Hilton Holland Gymnasium.
Hailey Hayes added 13 points for the Blue Devils.
Delaney Lockerby led the Terriers with eight points.
"We started dogging them in the second half and got some easy points off turnovers," Poutlney coach Todd Hayes said.
The game was close throughout the first half with Poultney taking a 22-19 lead into the locker room.
Poultney (4-1) is at Proctor on Thursday.
Arlington 41 Proctor 29
ARLINGTON — The Proctor girls basketball team fell to 0-2 on Tuesday night with a 41-29 loss to Arlington.
The Phantoms host rival Poultney on Thursday.
BBA 36, Mt. Abe 35
BRISTOL — Burr and Burton Academy gutted out a 36-35 victory at Mount Abraham on Tuesday night to elevate their record to 6-1.
Josie Powers led the Bulldogs with 10 points Nevaeh Camp followed with eight points.
Hartford 45, GM 22
CHESTER — The Green Mountain girls basketball team fell to a strong Division II Hartford squad 45-22 Tuesday night.
The Hurricanes held the Chieftains scoreless in the first quarter and broke the game open with a 23-point third quarter.
Charlotte Jasmin led Hartford with 15 points, followed by 10 from Izzy Sirois. Callie Spaulding led GM with 11 points and Colie Roby added nine points.
Green Mountain (2-2) has a huge test on Thursday, at rival Springfield.
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Johnsbury 50, Rutland 38
ST. JOHNSBURY — Rutland's scoring woes continued on Tuesday night. They manged just five fourth-quarter points and fell to St. Johnsbury 5-38.
"We went through a drought," Rutland coach Mike Wood said.
The loss dropped Rutland to 1-5.
"We are doing some great things on both sides of the ball," Wood said.
"I think when we get that elusive second win, we will be able to rattle off five, six or sevens wins in a row."
Eli Pockette led the Rutlanders with 12 points. Eric Swain added seven and Luke DelBianco and Will Fuller six each.
Rex Hauser led the Hilltoppers with 14 points.
Rutland hosts Saratoga Springs on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Twinfield 79, West Rutland 41
WEST RUTLAND — Meles Gouge poured in 17 points for Twinfield and the Trojans rolled to a 79-41 victory over West Rutland on Tuesday night at Hinchey Gym.
"We were asleep in the first half," Westside coach Ali Mitchell said.
