The battle of unbeaten teams never did materialize into a competitive contest as Rutland came out breathing fire and rushed to a 30-9 first-quarter lead on the way to a 70-50 victory over the Hartford Hurricanes in a boys basketball game at Keefe Gym on Tuesday night.
The Ravens entered the final quarter still comfortably in front 57-34.
Brothers Eli and Evan Pockette had three 3-point field goals each in that first quarter.
“We got off to an unbelievable start,” Rutland coach Mike Wood said.
Eli Pockette finished with 25 points on the strength of five 3-pointers. Jack Coughlin and Evan Pockette added 15 points apiece and Slade Postemski had a big game with nine points and nine rebounds.
Tarin Prior led the Hurricanes with 16 points. Dylan Morse added 10 and Dan Bushway nine.
“They have got a good thing going. I would keep my eye on them, for sure,” Wood said of the Division II Hurricanes. “They have pretty good length and I think that it bothered us a little bit.”
Rutland remains perfect through four games and the Hurricanes fall to 5-1.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MSJ 58, Springfield 28
SPRINGFIELD — The Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team put this one away early, carving out a 40-10 lead by halftime and then coasting to a 58-28 victory over Springfield.
Maddox Traynor led the Mounties with 13 points. Jerimiah Green and Andre Prunty chipped in 10 apiece and Jake Williams added nine.
The Mounties take a 3-1 record into Saturday’s home game against Woodstock.
Poultney 59,
Woodstock 49
WOODSTOCK — Levi Allen scored 29 points and was sharp from the foul line in helping the Poultney boys basketball team to a 59-49 victory over Woodstock at Bob Dailey Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
It was a close game throughout with several lead changes but the Blue Devils were in the double bonus for much of the fourth quarter and cashed in at the line.
“Our young guys played very well. It was good to get one in the win column,” said Poultney coach Bob Coloutti.
The Blue Devils take a 3-2 record into their Senior Night on Friday against Leland & Gray,
Green Mountain 86,
LTS 36
DORSET — The Green Mountain Union High boys basketball team enjoyed itself immensely in the Long Trail School’s gorgeous Fieldhouse, rolling to an 86-36 victory on Tuesday evening.
The Chieftains bolted to a 21-4 first-quarter lead and never looked back. They extended the lead to 40-9 by halftime.
“We just ran into a very seasoned, physical and athletic team,” Long Trail coach Mike Olson said. “They play very well together and it seems to me like they are on a mission this year.”
The Chieftains are on course for that mission with a record of 6-0.
Sawyer Pippin had 19 points to lead the Chieftains’ balanced attack. Everett Mosher added 18, Ty Merrill 17 and Jack Boyle 11.
“I would not be surprised if Jack Boyle had a triple-double,” GM coach Brian Rapanotti said of Boyle’s rebounds and assists.
Rapanotti expects a sterner test on Friday when 5-1 West Rutland comes to Chester.
West Rutland 47,
Sharon 33
WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland boys basketball team celebrated Senior Night in Hinchey Gym on Tuesday night with a 47-33 victory over Sharon Academy.
The Golden Horde is working on a special season and hiked their record to 5-1.
Tm Blanchard led the Horde with nine points, Tyler Serrani followed with eight and Mac Perry and Patrick Smith added six each.
“It was an emotional night with nine seniors realizing that their time as a basketball player here is coming to a close,” Westside coach Jordan Tolar said.
The Golden Horde has a big test coming up on Friday when they travel to unbeaten Green Mountain.
“That is a tough place to play in Chester but our guys are excited for the next challenge,” Tolar said.
MAU 62, Windsor 47
BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony cruised to a 62-47 victory in boys basketball on Tuesday night over Windsor in Kates Gym.
Gavin Johnson led the Patriots with 16 points and Austin Grogan had 13.
Braeden Billert, Ian White and Carter Thompson provided strong complementary scoring.
Owen Abrahamson led Windsor with 12.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Woodstock 2,
Otter Valley 0
BRANDON — Woodstock won Tuesday night’s girls basketball game over Otter Valley by forfeit for reasons related to the “mask rule.”
Rivendell 40,
Mill River 15
ORFORD, N.H. — Rivendell had everything its way in Tuesday night’s 40-15 victory over Mill River in girls basketball action.
It was the second straight victory for the 3-1 Raptors. The Minutemen fell to 1-3.
Peoples 59, Craftsbury 7
MORRISVILLE — The Peoples Academy girls basketball team ran its record to 5-0 Monday night with a 59-7 victory over Craftsbury Academy.
The Wolves put their unbeaten mark on the line on Saturday at Montpelier.
Vergennes 50, Hazen 39
HARDWICK — Vergennes continued to send out signals that it is a contender in girls Division III basketball by stretching its record to 6-0 on Tuesday night with a 50-39 road win over 1-5 Hazen.
CVU 55,
St. Johnsbury 23
HINESBURG — The CVU girls basketball team remained unbeaten on Senior Night on Tuesday with a 55-23 victory over St. Johnsbury Academy.
GOLF
OV’s Politano commits
A two-time Division II golf medalist made her future plans clear.
Otter Valley senior Mia Politano has committed to continue her golf career and academics at Middlebury College.
Politano won the Division II medal in 2018 and 2019 and finished second in 2020.
She is a multi-sport athlete, also competing in soccer, basketball and softball.
For Politano, she’s staying close to home. Her home course is Ralph Myhre Golf Course in Middlebury.
Her father, Paul Politano, is the golf pro at Ralph Myhre and is an assistant on the Middlebury golf staff.
WORLDS
Diggins nabs 4th
OBERSTDORF, Germany — Stratton Mountain School skier Jessie Diggins was the top American in Tuesday’s 10k freestyle race at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships.
Diggins finished just off the podium in fourth, with a time of 24:21.8.
Norway’s Therese Johaug won the race, adding to her win in the skiathlon on Saturday. Sweden’s Frida Karlsson and Ebba Andersson were second and third.
Sadie Maubet Bjornsen was 11th for the Americans. Dartmouth College’s Rosie Brennan was 17th and Middlebury College’s Sophia Laukli was 23rd.
The men’s 15k freestyle is set for Wednesday.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.