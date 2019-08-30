Haley Chase scored a pair of goals to give the CVU Redhawks a 2-0 lead in the first half of Friday’s field hockey opener. After a Raider timeout called by coach Karen Poljacik the Raiders started their comeback.
Mary Sutton scored for Rutland on an assist from Alexis Patterson to make it 2-1 at half time.
Raider goalie Jess Ebbighausen kept CVU off the board in the second half while Jenna Sunderland and Stephanie Allen assisted each other on goals to put the Raiders on top for good at 3-2.
“They battled to the end,” said Poljacik. “I was holding my breath.”
Bellows Falls 2, Woodstock 0
WOODSTOCK — Bellows Falls won for the 58th straight time as the Terriers stopped Woodstock 2-0 Friday.
Mya Waryas and Ashyn Maxfield scored.
Woodstock travels to Hartford on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Springfield 4, GM 0
CHESTER — The Springfield girls soccer team opened in style Friday by blanking Green Mountain 4-0.
Ari Cioffi had two goals for the Cosmos and Jenna Veysey contributed a goal and two assists. Kayla Gibbons had the other goal and Maizy White and Emma Snyder earned assists.
Cioffi’s first score came just 25 seconds into the game and was her first varsity goal.
Springfield goalie Megan Stagner earned the shutout by making four saves.
Alex Hutchins was impressive at the other end of the field. She kept the score closer by saving two penalty kicks.
“It was a a confidence boost for us,” Springfield coach Ray Curren said.
The Chieftains trailed only 1-0 at halftime and they will try to break through against Otter Valley on Friday night in the Black River Invitational in Ludlow.
West Rutland 1, Arlington 0
ARLINGTON — Jenee McGee blasted in the winning goal from 40 yards out with about six minutes remaining to give West Rutland a 1-0 victory over defending Division IV state champion Arlington in girls soccer action under the Friday night lights.
Westside goalie Serena Coombs made 13 saves including one spectacular diving stop to deny Haley Mattison.
“Serena played great,” West Rutland coach Deanna Rodolfy said.
Rodolfy also credited Kiana Grabowski for an outstanding effort at the stopper position in shutting down Mattison.
Morgan Jennings played most of the game in the goal for the Eagles and had a shutout going before having to leave the game with an injury.
The Golden Horde will put their 1-0 record on the line against Poultney on Thursday.
BBA 4, St. Johnsbury 1
ST. JOHNSBURY — The Burr and Burton Academy girls soccer team opened with a bang, riding Grace Pinkus’ hat trick to a 4-1 win over St. Johnsbury.
Willa Bryant had the other goal for the Bulldogs.
BF 1, Windsor 1
WESTMINSTER — Evelyn Page scored for Windsor and Emma Graham answered for Bellows Falls. The teams left with a 1-1 stalemate in the girls soccer opener.
Bellows Falls will take its 0-0-1 record to Twin Valley for a 6 p.m. game on Sept. 5.
BOYS SOCCER
West Rutland 2,
White River Valley 0
WSET RUTLAND — Tyler Serrani scored a pair of goals the first on a free kick and the second on a rebound of his own shot as West Rutland shut-out White River Valley 2-0 Friday.
Patrick Smith made several strong goals for the Golden Horde as they win their season opener.
West Rutland coach Dillon Zaengle cited Tim Blanchard and McAllister Perry for strong play.
Twin Valley 4, Rivendell 0
RIVENDELL — Jack Kehoe picked up a shutout in his first start in goal as Twin Valley blanked Rivendell 4-0 in the boy’s soccer opener Friday.
Lucas Messing, Owen Grinold, Casey Sibilia, and Jack McHale all scored for the Wildcats.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Plattsburgh 2, Castleton 1
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The Castleton University women’s soccer team fell 2-1 to Plattsburgh State in the season opener on Friday evening.
Tatum Shappy, a freshman from Milton, had the goal for the Spartans.
Castleton hosts state rival Norwich on Sunday at 1 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Union 3, Castleton 2
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Gabriela Hunt and Allison Lowell scored for Castleton University but it wasn’t enough as the Spartans dropped the season opener in field hockey Friday 3-2 to Union.
Katie Talacci scored twice for the Dutchmen.
The Spartans will try to break through on Sunday at Morrisville State.
MEN’S SOCCER
Clark 2, Castleton 1
WORCESTER, Mass. — The Castleton University men’s soccer team fell to Clark University, 2-1, in the season-opening game on Friday afternoon.
It was an encouraging result for CU against a team that handled them 8-0 in 2018.
Freshman Jacob Henderson scored on a corner kick at the 17:44 mark of the opening half. Henderson slipped a header past Cougar goalkeeper, Melvin Vincent, on a corner kick by senior Colby Gay to give the Spartans a 1-0 advantage.
Despite getting outshot by a total of 29-16, Castleton put 13 shots on goal compared to Clark’s eight. Vincent turned aside 12 shots to pick up the win. Alex Fernald took the loss and made six saves.
Clark tied it at one with 14:08 remaining in the first half with a left-footed strike from Alex Maiorano from 23 yards after stepping to the middle and striking back to the right side of the goal.
Sean Munroe gave Clark the lead at the 59:14 mark.
The Spartans return to action on Sept. 7 at RPI.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
MAU, Spaulding
BENNINGTON — After a scoreless first quarter, Caleb Hay threw a 39-yard scoring pass to Gavin Johnson and Mount Anthony was on its way to a 38-0 victory over Spaulding in Division II football action on Friday night.
Brodie Krawczyk returned the second-half kickoff 85 yards to a TD for MAU. It was the first kickoff return for a touchdown for the Patriots in 10 years.
In other Friday night football action, Colchester trimmed Milton 21-0, Burr and Burton Academy made a big splash in its Division I debut by overwhelming South Burlington-Burton 35-7, U-32 outgunned North Country 60-33 in a game that featured seven touchdowns in the fourth quarter, Brattleboro handled Bellows Falls 49-26, Lyndon cruised to a 52-16 win and Rice forfeited to Hartford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.