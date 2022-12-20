SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Rutland boys basketball team struggled all night to score and fell to South Burlington 45-27 on Tuesday.
The evening began well enough for Rutland as they went up 7-0 but the Wolves took a 15-14 lead into halftime.
South Burlington used a 21-6 third-quarter advantage to secure the home win.
The Wolves were led by Tyler Bergmans with 23 points and eight rebounds. Bergmans was 12-for-14 at the line.
Will Fuller was the only Rutland player in double figures with 11 points.
"We have got to figure some things out quickly," Rutland coach Mike Wood said, noting that Burlington is visiting Keefe Gym on Thursday night.
Rutland fell to 1-3.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TV 47, West Rutland 37
WEST RUTLAND — West Rutland fell Tuesday night in boys basketball 47-37 to Twin Valley.
The game was tight in the early going with the Wildcats leading by three after one quarter and clinging to a two-point advantage at the half.
"We came out in third quarter and didn't apply what we had talked about in the locker room. They were deer in the headlights," West Rutland coach Ali Mitchell said.
But every close game like this is a learning experience, Mitchell said, since her team has not been in a a lot of tight games.
David Noel led Westside with 14 points and Tristan Rocke tossed in seven.
West Rutland (0-2) will hope to break through into the win column on Thursday at Mill River.
Proctor 61 L&G 54
PROCTOR — The Phantoms made their free throws and held their own in the rebounding department in beating Leland & Gray 61-54 in boys basketball action on Tuesday night at Almo Buggiani Gymnasium.
The Phantoms led by two after the first quarter, but the Rebels took control in the second building a seven-point lead. Proctor responded late in the quarter with an 11-0 run to head into the break up four.
"It was pretty much neck-and-neck down the stretch," Proctor coach Matt Parker said.
Until, the Rebels got in foul trouble that is. The Phantoms were shooting free throws in the double bonus and cashed in at the line.
Carter Crossmon made a good many of these free throws on the way to a 23-point game.
Freshman Chase Razanouski had a monster game inside with 11 points and 18 rebounds.
Isaac Parker added 11 points to go with six rebounds.
Leland & Gray was a tough team. This was a good win for us," Parker said.
The Phantoms take a 2-1 record to Green Mountain on Thursday.
Arlington 56, Mill River 36
ARLINGTON — The Arlington boys basketball team rolled past Mill River on Tuesday night, 56-36.
Cooper Jennings fueled the victory with 12 points.
Ryan Smith led the Minutemen with 15 points and Solan Palmer added 19.
The Minutemen take a 1-3 record into Thursday's home game against West Rutland.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven 54, Midd 34
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven girls basketball team remained undefeated, beating Middlebury 54-34 Tuesday night.
The Slaters jumped out to a 9-3 advantage, but the Tigers closed the first quarter on a 7-0 run to take the lead.
Fair Haven was in control for much of the second, opening up a 10-point lead at one point, and led by eight at the half.
The Slaters turned it on after the break and won going away.
"We got some quality looks and we capitalized on them," said Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson, of the third quarter effort.
Brittney Love led the Slaters with 17 points and five steals. Lily Briggs had 11 points and Izzy Cole added 10. Alana Williams hauled in seven rebounds in limited minutes, due to sickness.
Elle Sellers led Middlebury with 21 points.
Fair Haven (5-0) is at Brattleboro on Friday.
Mt. Abraham 56, OV 22
BRISTOL — Maia Jensen and McKenzie Greiner had 12 points apiece to power Mount Abraham to a 56-22 victory over Otter Valley on Tuesday night in girls basketball action.
Elena Politano led the Otters with seven points.
"Our shooting woes continued," OV coach Ray Counter said.
The Otters will be hoping to break through for the first victory on Friday night at home against Middlebury.
BBA 55, Essex 52
JERICHO — The Burr and Burton Academy girls basketball team remained unbeaten (5-0) on Tuesday evening by defeating Essex 55-52 in the first round of the Mount Mansfield Tournament.
