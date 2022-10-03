BENNINGTON — The Rutland girls soccer team is hot. They won their third straight game on Monday, trimming Mount Anthony 4-1 on the strength of Bethany Solari's hat trick along with some cohesive team play.
"We are starting to play good soccer," coach Lori McClallen said of her 5-4 team.
Kylee Niering got the ball rolling for the Big Red. Ady Kinsman earned the assist.
Then, Solari began her scoring extravaganza. Her first one was assisted by Mattie Peters.
Kinsman picked up her second assist on Solari's next goal and RHS took its 3-0 advantage into halftime.
Roey Rella-Neill broke through for the Patriots but any comeback hopes were dashed when Solari completed her hat trick via Mia Marsh's assist with 6:42 left.
Emilia Sabataso played the first half in goal for Rutland and Taylor Swett took over for the final 40 minutes. Each made four saves.
"Taylor had to make a couple of tough saves," McClallen said.
If the Rutlanders are to extend the winning streak, they will have to do it on the road Thursday under the lights against Brattleboro.
GIRLS SOCCER
Fair Haven 9, Hartford 1
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven girls soccer team took a 2-0 lead into halftime and then exploded, leaving LaPlaca Field with a 9-1 victory and a 7-0 record.
Maddy Perry and Holly Gannon had the first-half goals.
Brittney Love put on a show in the second half, hammering home four goals for the Slaters. Clara Young notched two goals and Lily Briggs had a goal and a whopping five assists.
Fair Haven goalie Kate Hadwen had three saves.
The Slaters will take their perfect record to Otter Valley's Markowski Field on Wednesday.
Proctor 5, Long Trail 0
PITTSFORD — The Proctor girls soccer team won its eighth straight game, beating Long Trail School 5-0 Monday afternoon afternoon at Taranovich Field.
The Phantoms jumped out to a 4-0 halftime lead and didn't look back.
"We had one of our best passing games of the season," said Proctor co-coach Chris Hughes.
The Phantoms' terrific trio did the offensive damage. Isabel Greb scored two goals and assisted twice. Jenna Davine had two goals, while Emma Palmer had a goal and an assist.
Proctor (8-1) is at rival Poultney on Thursday.
COLLEGE GOLF
CU improves score
PORTLAND, Maine — The Castleton University golf team improved its scoring by four strokes on Monday in the final round of the Southern Maine Fall Classic, but was unable to move up the leaderboard as host USM took home the top spot after a final-round 305.
The Spartans shot 309 Monday afternoon and totaled 622 for the tournament. Southern Maine and Nichols tied for the low-total with 617, with USM claiming first place in a tiebreak of No. 5 golfers.
Nick Ojala was Castleton's top finisher, placing second with a two-day total of 152. He shot 73 on Sunday and 79 on Monday.
Brandon Picard posted the lowest one-round and two-round totals of his career, shooting 75 on Monday after Sunday's 79 for a 154 overall. Brady Hathorn impressed as well with a two-day score of 155 after shooting 79-76 at the event. Andrew Stefura played steady golf both days with scores of 82-79—161, while A.J. Tatton rounded out the lineup with 86-84—170. The event was the best two-day score of his career, coming in one stroke better than last year's iteration of the tournament.
St. Joseph's (ME) No. 1 Trevor Flanagan claimed medalist honors, while Ojala, Picard and Hathorn all finished top-10 for Castleton in the 34-man field.
Castleton has just two days off before returning to the tees for the Little East Conference Championships hosted by Eastern Connecticut State at the Ellington Ridge Country Club on Thursday and Friday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Castleton honors
KILLINGWORTH, Conn. — After a convincing win over Dean on Saturday, Evan Smith and Jackson Brand of the Castleton University football program were named Eastern Collegiate Football Conference Offensive Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week, respectively.
Smith, the Offensive Player of the Week, accounted for four touchdowns in the 39-0 win over Dean, throwing for a pair and rushing for two more. In total, he completed 18 of 24 passes for 225 yards.
Brand was named Rookie of the Week after yet another week of finding the end zone. His 33-yard receiving touchdown was his fifth in five games this season, scoring in each contest to date. He ended Saturday with a team-high 56 yards on three catches, his touchdown being the longest play in the game by either team.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Harris tabbed
PROVIDENCE, R.I. -— Castleton University field hockey's Emily Harris became a six-time Little East Conference Offensive Player of the Week award winner per the conference's release Monday.
Across the Spartans' pair of contests last week, Harris scored four goals with three coming against LEC foe Western Connecticut State for her third hat trick of the season. The junior forward played the entirety of both games, logging 120 minutes on the pitch.
