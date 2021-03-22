The Southern Vermont League announced its 2021 Nordic ski all-star teams Monday morning.
Brady Geisler was the lone Rutland skier to make the team. Geisler was consistently the Ravens’ first skier across the finish line. He was 18th in the state championship classic race and 22nd in the skate race.
At the SVL championships, he was seventh in the classic and 10th in the skate.
The full SVL boys team was: Luke Rizio, Twin Valley; Riley Thurber, Peter McKenna, Finn Payne, Silas Rella-Neill, Mount Anthony; Nolan Holmes, Tenzin Mathes, Sam Freitas-Egan, Magnus von Krusenstiern, Brattleboro; Brady Geisler, Rutland.
The full SVL girls team was: Eden White, Maggie Payne, Sadie Korzec, Chloe Stitcher, Elyse Altland, Mount Anthony; Katherine Normandeau, Ava Whitney, Sylvie Normandeau, Hazel Wagner, Alina Secrest, Brattleboro.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MSJ goes remote
Due to COVID-19 protocols, the No. 3 seed Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team is unable to play its Division II boys basketball semifinal against No.2 Montpelier.
As a result, the Solons advance to the D-II state championship game on Sunday at Barre Auditorium. No. 1 North Country will play No. 5 Fair Haven on Thursday to decide Montpelier’s opponent.
MSJ finishes the season 7-1.
Note: The semifinals preview on page B1 and continued on B3 was published before the MSJ news broke.
SOFTBALL
CU sweeps UMD
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — Taking the field for the first time in over a year, the Castleton University softball team had a perfect start to the 2021 campaign.
Thanks to strong pitching and timely hitting, the Spartans took both ends of Sunday’s doubleheader at UMass Dartmouth, 6-3 and 4-3.
In the opener, the Corsairs struck first, but the Spartans finished strong at the plate to claim the extra-innings victory. A seventh-inning single by Devin Millerick scored Makenna Thorne and Jamie Boyle to tie the game, 3-3. A big ninth inning would seal the deal.
Machaila Arjavich, who went 3-for-4 at the plate, slapped an RBI single to give the Spartans a one-score advantage. In her Castleton debut, freshman Allie Almond provided a pair of insurance runs with a base knock that scored Arjavich and Boyle.
Going all nine innings, Olivia Joy struck out six and didn’t issue a single walk. She didn’t allow a baserunner over the final three innings.
In the second game, the Spartans got on the board early and fended off a Corsair comeback to complete the sweep. Boyle hit a two-run double in the first. The lead would remain 2-0 until the fifth, when Hannah Mosher doubled and scored Kate LaPan.
Castleton allowed two runs in the home half of the fifth, but got one back in the seventh as Miranda Fish reached base on an error and Hailee Schrader crossed the plate.
Freshman Katie Gallagher earned a save, pitching the final two innings.
After her Game 1 heroics, Arjavich got the start in the circle. She pitched five innings and struck out two.
Castleton has another doubleheader at Western Connecticut State on Friday.
BASEBALL
Castleton falls
NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — The Castleton University baseball team opened up the 2021 season as it fell to Nichols College in both games of the doubleheader Sunday afternoon at the New England Baseball Complex, 7-0 and 2-1.
In the first game, for the first time in over a year, the Spartans took the field and Zack Marlow earned the start on the mound for the Spartans.
The Bison grabbed a 5-0 lead after three innings and Marlow exited the game. Nichols added two more runs as Kyle Bouchard and Christian Naccari each hit solo home runs to solidify the win.
In the second game, Aubrey Ramey earned his first career collegiate start on the mound. After three scoreless innings from both teams, the Spartans took the lead in the fourth inning as Kannon Dush earned a bases-loaded walk. The Bison, however, tied the game at one in the bottom of the seventh inning after Bouchard’s sacrifice fly brought in DJ Caron.
As the game entered extra innings, the Bison earned the victory and the doubleheader sweep on a bases-loaded walk from Bouchard. Richard Walker took the loss for the Spartans.
Castleton returns to action Tuesday in Saratoga Springs, New York to take on Skidmore College in a non-conference matchup.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Utica 22, CU 3
UTICA, N.Y. — Utica College got off to a hot start and left the Castleton University women’s lacrosse team in the rear view mirror on Monday, winning 22-3.
The Pioneers scored the game’s first 11 goals, before the Spartans’ Lacey Greenamyre scored. Kimberly McCarthy added the next CU goal. McCarthy was named Little East Conference co-Rookie of the Week earlier in the day.
Utica led by 13 at the half.
Katie Opiela added a goal for the Spartans midway through the second half.
Castleton (1-2) is at Skidmore College on Wednesday.
WORLDS
SMS’s Forehand 2nd
ASPEN, Colo. — Americans grabbed the top two spots in Saturday’s FIS World Cup men’s freeski slopestyle event.
Colby Stevenson won with a score of 91.40 and Stratton Mountain’s Mac Forehand was second with a score of 86.60. There were four Americans in the top 10.
West Dover’s Devin Logan was fourth in the women’s freeski halfpipe.
In Switzerland, Manchester Center’s Alex Diebold was sixth in the men’s snowboard cross event and Lindsey Jacobellis was fifth in the women’s event.
Elsewhere in Switzerland, Burke Mountain Academy alumna Mikaela Shiffrin was second in Saturday’s World Cup slalom, while UVM’s Paula Moltzan was seventh. Shiffrin followed that with a second-place finish in giant slalom on Sunday, while fellow Burke alumna Nina O’Brien was 12th.
Southern Vermont Series’ Julia Marino was eighth in the World Cup women’s snowboard slopestyle on Saturday.
Okemo Valley School’s Joey Okesson was 13th in the men’s snowboard halfpipe event.
