WOODFORD — The Rutland Nordic skiing team got its season started Wednesday afternoon at Prospect Mountain.
In the boys race, Rutland’s Brady Geisler was the top RHS finisher, taking 10th with a time of 19:37.
“Brady is our top skier,” said RHS coach Bill Belmonte. “He’s been busy, having just skied at Prospect over the weekend (for the Vermont Cup).”
Owen Dube-Johnson was 12th with a time of 20:52, while Phil Mahar finished in 14th and Caleb Dundas was 15th.
“Owen has been coming on really well,” Belmonte said.
Max McCalla and Ethan Woodbury rounded out the Rutland contingent in 18th and 31st respectively.
Twin Valley’s Luke Rizio won the boys race in 17:21, winning by 19 seconds over Mount Anthony’s Riley Thurber. MAU’s Finnegan Payne was third.
The Rutland boys finished third as a team, behind the winners MAU and second-place Brattleboro.
In the girls race, Rutland’s Annabelle Mahar finished 14th with a time of 27:33.
“It was Annabelle’s first varsity race, but she has a strong racing background,” Belmonte said.
MAU’s Maggie Payne cruised to the win with a time of 21:11, 56 seconds better than second-place teammate Eden White
The Patriots had the best team score, outpacing Brattleboro by eight points.
For the first time in competition this year, it was a great experience.
“It was a great day. The course was laid out really well and the snow was powdery,” Belmonte said.
Teams went out to compete in their own waves to ensure there wasn’t cross over.
“The social distancing was great. (MAU coach) Rob Short did a great job putting it together,” Belmonte said.
Rutland competes in a skate race next Wednesday at Brattleboro Outing Club.
LACROSSE
Byrne Cup set
The Hanover Lions have scheduled Saturday, June 19, 2021, as the proposed date of the 2021 Byrne Cup Twin State All-Star Lacrosse Games, subject to there being spring high school lacrosse seasons in New Hampshire and Vermont.
The event will return to Hanover High School’s Branch-Merriman turf playing field, after a two-year hiatus, while reconstruction work was being done in 2018, and, then a lapse in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The girls’ game will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the boys’ game at 3 p.m.
All participants are graduated/graduating seniors chosen by their respective coaches’ associations as outstanding players from their respective states of Vermont and New Hampshire.
The Games are sponsored by the Hanover Lions Charitable Foundation and all net proceeds will go toward funding charities and community efforts the Lions support. Several private, individual donors have graciously contributed significant donations of money or time, and several businesses have generously purchased advertising in the program to help reduce the cost of the Tournament to the players.
The Hanover Lions wish to publicly thank those sponsors and advertisers. Also, the Lions would like to thank both states’ coaches’ associations and all the involved volunteer helpers for their efforts in making the event possible.
As in the past, this year’s event will be dedicated to the memory of Vin Fucile, founder of the All-Star Games and owner of Forth N Goal sports of Middlebury, who passed away unexpectedly in 1997.
The team rosters, as they develop, will be posted on the event website www.twinstateallstars.com and will be continuously updated as players register, being substantially finalized, hopefully by June 7.
SCOTT ADDRESS
Sports update
Gov. Phil Scott did not address school-based winter sports during his Wednesday press conference, but State Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine discussed college sports being played amid the pandemic.
“It’s a hostile environment out there when it comes to the virus. Athletes are trying their best,” Levine said. “They’re essentially living in a quarantine-type of existence and they’re testing frequently.
“When they get off the bus, they play the game and they get on the bus and come home. They’re doing everything they possibly can.
“We’re seeing like across the country and in professional sports, the challenges of carrying out some of these winter sports at the college level with frequent games canceled and frequent teams being quarantined.”
Levine referenced the University of Vermont women’s basketball team that decided to end their season prematurely earlier in the week. UVM athletics, as a whole, is on pause until Thursday, Feb. 4.
“(The UVM women’s basketball team) decided they really didn’t want to deal with that anymore,” Levine said. “They have I’m sure a lot of reasons they came to their conclusions. Even enduring the harshness of the lifestyle that was imposed on them, it wasn’t paying off in terms of their ability to engage in competition.”
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
