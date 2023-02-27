KILLINGTON — Rutland High School's Kyle Harned took home top honors in both of Monday's districts races, winning the slalom and giant slaloms held at Pico Mountain.
In the boys slalom, Harned finished with a two-run time of 1 minute, 7.84 seconds, followed on the podium by Burr and Burton's Robie Sumner and Woodstock's Bode Wood.
Four other Rutland skiers finished in the top 10 of the boys race with Ben Cerreta (4th), Sawyer Nelson (6th), Jackson Gilmond (7th) and Sebastian Pell (10th).
Rutland's Eli Rosi was 14th and Aaron LeFrancois was 15th.
Mount St. Joseph's top boys skier was David Franzoni, who finished in 12th place. Teammate Brian Pierce was also a top-25 finisher in 21st.
Otter Valley's Ella Brytowski finished fourth in the girls race in 1:19.09. Rutland's Ady Kinsman finished sixth in with a time of 1:20.51.
Woodstock's Chloe Masillo won the race in 1:13.46, followed on the podium by BBA's Alex Faucher and Hilary Cyr.
Three other Rutland skiers were in the top 25 with Paige Harned (14th), Lauren Solimano (16th) and Aly Cerreta (22nd). MSJ's Estella Gross was 24th.
In the giant slalom, Kyle Harned won with a one-run time of 48.37 seconds, followed by Woodstock's Bode Wood and Levi Halley on the podium. The top-five was finished by BBA"s Andre Maneggia and Woodstock's Owen Kross.
Other Rutland skiers in the top 25 were Nelson (6th), Gilmond (8th), LeFrancois (12th) and Ryan McPhee (17th).
Franzoni paced MSJ with a 10th-place finish, while teammate Myles Donahue was 23rd.
Masillo won the girls giant slalom as well, finishing in 50.28 seconds, followed on the podium by Rivendell's Harper Traendly and BBA's Alex Faucher. The top-five was finished by the Bulldogs' Kaylie Porter and Brooke Weber.
OV's Brytowski was eighth, while Rutland's Paige Harned was ninth and Lauren Solimano was 10th. Kinsman was 14th and Ally Cerreta was 22nd. Abigail Williams paced MSJ in 25th.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Spartans honored
Two Castleton University baseball players reaped Little East Conference honors for their performances in Virginia and North Carolina as the team went 2-2.
Tyler McLain, a sophomore infielder from Bethany, Connecticut, was named the LEC Player of the Week after batting .625 (10-of-16) and slugging 1.125 during which he totaled two doubles, two homers, seven runs scored and four RBIs.
He went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored in a 12-6 setback at Washington & Lee, before going 4-for-6 with a double, a solo homer and four runs scored in a 17-12 win at Guilford. McLain went 1-for-2 with a two-RBI double and a run scored in a 15-3 setback Guilford the following day.
Castleton's Aubrey Ramey, a junior from Fair Haven, was named the LEC Pitcher of the Week after allowing one run on four hits while striking out nine over five innings to earn the decision in a 7-3 triumph at Mary Washington. He notched three Ks in the first and fourth frames.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.