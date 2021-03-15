RICHMOND — Rutland’s Reed Martin couldn’t have scripted a better way to start the Alpine skiing state championships Monday at Cochran’s Ski Area.
Martin had the best run of all boys skiers both times taking the course, bringing home first place in slalom with a combined time of 1:29.05.
“I was so proud of him,” said Rutland coach Dawn Adams. “He worked really hard to make it happen.”
Woodstock’s Aaron Wilson was second, 2.01 seconds behind Martin, and South Burlington’s Rex Jewell was third. Mount Mansfield’s Ebbe Longstreth and Cyrus Goetze rounded out the top five.
Rutland’s Zachary Nelson (21st) and Ben Cerreta (26th) were the other Ravens in the top 50. Jack Wallace was 55th and Tom Goldberg was 61st. Brady Kenosh had a strong first run, but didn’t finish his second, getting caught up in a combination.
“Brady took it with lots of sportsmanship,” Adams said. “He had a great first run.”
Green Mountain’s Leo Schnipper was 28th.
The Rutland boys were fifth as a team, behind South Burlington, MMU, CVU and St. Johnsbury.
The girls slalom race was won by Rice’s Deena Jacunski, who bested CVU’s Olivia Zubarik. MMU’s Louise Filkorn, CVU’s Dicey Manning and Rice’s Blythe Fitch-O’Leary rounded out the top five.
Mount St. Joseph’s Taylor Blodorn finished 14th with a time of 1:43.28. Rutland’s Lauren Solimano was 33rd, Ady Kinsman was 42nd, Paige Harned was 43rd and Luci Horrocks was 53rd.
“I thought their first runs were stronger than their second but they all skied really well personally,” Adams said.
The Rutland girls were 10th overall. The top five teams were CVU, Rice, Burr and Burton, MMU and Woodstock.
The giant slalom portion of states is scheduled for Wednesday at Smuggler’s Notch.
Adams is confident in the Ravens’ chance to be competitive on Wednesday
“We don’t have a lot of depth, but because of that we come together really well as a team,” she said.
NCAA Championships
Tommy Kenosh 6th
FRANCONIA, N.H. — Rutland High graduate Tommy Kenosh, a sophomore at St. Lawrence University, skied to a sixth-place finish and earned All-America honors in the men’s slalom for the St. Lawrence University Alpine ski team at the 2021 NCAA Skiing Championships at Cannon Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire on Friday.
Kenosh posted a time of 45.18 seconds in the first run of the day to position him in sixth-place awaiting the second run. He posted an identical time in the second run to finish in 1:30.36 for sixth place and earned the first All-America honors for the Saints since Ashley-Kate Durham in 2011.
“It was a great day for Tommy,” said head coach Willi Steinrotter in an SLU athletics press release. “He’s worked hard all season and what a day to put together two great runs at the National Championships. With the warm temperatures, they had to use salt on the course today and that made the course a bit more challenging for both the men and the women.”
WORLD SKIING
Shiffrin 2nd
ARE, Sweden — Burke Mountain Academy alumna Mikaela Shiffrin picked up her second podium of the weekend, finishing second in Saturday’s FIS World Cup slalom.
Shiffrin finished in 1:48.65, only trailing Austria’s Katharina Liensberger. University of Vermont’s Paula Moltzan finished fifth with a time of 1:49.93. Burke’s Nina O’Brien was 22nd.
At the World Freeski and Snowboard Championships in Aspen, Colorado, Stratton Mountain School’s Mac Forehand was 31st in the freeski slopestyle with a score of 58.75 on Saturday. Forehand had a qualifying score of 94.25 in big air. The finals for big air is on Tuesday.
Okemo Mountain School’s Joey Okesson was 17th in the snowboard halfpipe on Saturday with a score of 58.50.
In biathlon action, Rutland High graduate Chloe Levins was 59th in the women’s 7.5k sprint competition at the IBU Cup on Saturday. Levins was 22nd in Friday’s competition.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
UVM falls in opener
BURLINGTON — The UVM women’s soccer team suffered a 2-0 setback to UAlbany in the 2021 season opener on Sunday afternoon. While the Cats start off 0-1 in conference play, the Great Danes improve to 2-3 and grab their first league win at 1-1-0.
Cuttingsville’s Ella Bankert made a strong bid to tie the game but her shot from 20 yards out caromed off the crossbar.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
McLaughlin honored
BOSTON — UVM women’s lacrosse junior goalie Sophie McLaughlin was named America East Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
McLaughlin stopped a career-high 16 shots in UVM’s 13-4 conference win over New Hampshire on Saturday. The Keene, New Hampshire product saved 80.0% of the shots fired her way. The Catamounts held the Wildcats to four goals – the fewest allowed since giving up three goals at Binghamton the 2017 regular season finale. The weekly accolade is the first of McLaughlin’s career.
The Green and Gold have won two out of their first three games of the season and have jumped out to a 2-0 start in conference play for the first time since 2008.
Vermont will make the trip to Binghamton on Saturday (March 20). The opening draw is set for 4 p.m.
