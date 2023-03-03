SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Rutland boys basketball team was still very much in Friday night's Division I quarterfinal game, trailing 31-23 at halftime. But No. 2 Rice broke the game open in the second half, cruising to a 67-49 victory and a spot in the semifinals at the University of Vermont's Patrick Gym.
No. 7 Rutland finishes the season at 12-10.
It was a game that pitted the teams that met in last year's D-I state championship game with Rice winning.
Eli Pockette led RHS with 14 points. Drew Bessette paced the Green Knights with 23 points and Daniel Bogre had 21 points.
Will Fuller had seven points and Luke DelBianco chipped in with six points and five rebounds for Rutland.
"They came out and hit a 3 at the beginning of the third quarter and it was a little bit deflating," Rutland coach Mike Wood said. "We couldn't seem to get any momentum.
Wood said Rutland made some mini-runs to cut the lead to 10 and 11 points but could not sustain it.
"Rice is very good. They are deep and athletic," Wood said.
BOYS BASKETBALL
No. Country 54, MSJ 38
NEWPORT — Friday night's Division II quarterfinal game was tight well into the fourth quarter but No. 3 North Country pulled away down the stretch for a 54-38 victory over Mount St. Joseph in a Division II quarterfinal boys basketball game.
Owen Traynor had a big night in his final high school game with 25 points for the Mounties and Dez Krakowka added nine.
Late in the game, Traynor did his best to get the Mounties back in it with six quick points. He connected on a 3-point field goal and then was fouled on a 3-point attempt on the next possession. He drained all three free throws to cut the Falcons' lead to 46-38 with 1:49 still to play.
Traynor connected three 3-point field goals.
MSJ, the No. 6 seed, wraps up its season with a record of 13-8.
The Falcons move on to the D-II semifinal game at Barre Auditorium on Wednesday night with their 20-2 record. Their opponent will be No. 2 and 22-0 Fair Haven.
"I feel like we didn't play our best basketball but I am proud of our guys. They battled and they battled all year," MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau said.
"We return a lot of guys. We will be ready next year."
Long Trail 64, Arlington 37
DORSET — Top-ranked Long Trail had little trouble with Southern Vermont League rival Arlington in Friday night's Division IV quarterfinal game, trimming the Eagles 64-37 to earn a trip to the Final Four at Barre Auditorium.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CVU, 43 St. J. 29
BURLINGTON — CVU toppled St. Johnsbury 43-29 in the Division I state championship girls basketball game on Monday night at the University of Vermont's Patrick Gym.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Midd 76, Worcester St. 51
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College men's basketball team was trailing Worcester State 30-26 at halftime of Friday night's first-round NCAA Division III Regional but the Panthers swamped the Lancers 50-21 in the second half half to win 76-51.
Leading the Panthers in scoring were Alex Sobel with 18, Noah Osher with 17 and Sam Stevens with 14 points.
The win pushed Middlebury's record to 20-5.
UVM vs. NJIT
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont men's basketball team will host NJIT in the first round of the America East Tournament on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Top-seeded Vermont brings a 20-2 record into the postseason conference tournament, 14-2 in the America East.
NJIT is the No. 8 seed and is 7-22 and 4-12 in the league.
The winner advances to play in the AE semifinal on Tuesday.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
UVM hosts UMBC
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont hosts UMBC in an America East semifinal game on Sunday at 1 p.m.
No. 1 Vermont is 23-6 and 14-2 in the conference. The Retrievers, the No. 4 seed, are 14-14 and 10-6 in the America East.
