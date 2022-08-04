MIDDLEBURY — Country Club of Barre's Riley Richards jumped out to a one-stroke lead on the opening day of the Vermont Golf Association's Junior Tour Stroke Play Championships at Ralph Myhre Golf Course.
Richards shot 4-over to lead the boys 15-18 division. Richards didn't sink any birdies, but he was consistent as can be with 14 pars.
Fellow Country Club of Barre golfer William Eaton is at 5-over. Eaton birdied the 10th hole, his lone birdie of the day.
The top-five was rounded out by Copley Country Club's Ty Whyte and Vermont National's Kaiden McClure at 9-over and Ekwanok Country Club's Charlie Davis at 10-over.
Fresh off winning the Junior championship at the Vermont Women's Amateur, 802 Golf Academy's Kaylie Porter jumped out to a first-round lead in the girls 15-18 division of the Stroke Play Championships.
The Burr and Burton Academy product shot 14-over to have a five-stroke lead over Rutland Country Club's Teegan Duffy and Burlington Country Club's Taylor Moulton.
Rutland Country Club's Mattie Serafin grabbed a lead in the boys 10-14 division, shooting 7-over. Serafin had three birdies, including two in the final three holes of the round.
One stroke back was Lakeside Golf Club's Brady Fallon. The top-five was rounded out by Kwiniaska Golf Club's Patrick Jack Bryan at 9-over with RCC's Kyle Blanchard, Kwiniaska's Cooper Guerriere and Cedar Knoll's Camden Ayer all at 10-over.
Elsewhere in Junior golf action, Otter Valley rising sophomore and Ralph Myhre Golf Course's Lucas Politano finished up play at the Junior PGA Championships at Cob Hill Golf and Country Club in Illinois.
Politano missed the cut shooting 18-over for the tournament.
AMERICAN LEGION
Essex thriving
WORCESTER, Mass. — The Essex Post 91 American Legion baseball team had a goal of winning a game in the Northeast Regional tournament.
Consider that done.
Essex earned their second straight win to open the tournament, beating Greece Post 468 of New York 1-0 in nine innings on Thursday.
Post 91 won the opening game of the tournament 12-2 on Wednesday against Concord Post 21 of New Hampshire.
