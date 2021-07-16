CASTLETON — Following a national search for the next Castleton University men’s ice hockey head coach, Kyle Richards has been promoted to the role of head coach of the program effective immediately, announced Castleton’s Associate Dean for Athletics and Recreation Deanna Tyson on Friday.
“We’re excited to have Kyle fill this role,” said Tyson. “He has been a part of this program for many years both as a player and a coach, and he has a true passion for Castleton, for the student-athletes and for the community.”
Richards most recently spent the 2020-21 season as Castleton’s graduate assistant, returning to his alma mater on the coaching side of the program. He was a four-year member of the Spartan hockey program from 2010 through 2014, winning more than 70 percent of his face-offs and earning the team’s Most Improved Player award during the 2011-12 season.
He was also named to the ECAC All-Academic Team multiple times and was named the Fan Favorite during his senior year. Richards finished his playing days with Castleton 30 points on 10 goals and 20 assists.
Following a successful playing career with the Spartans, Richards quickly moved behind the bench as the head coach of West Virginia University’s ACHA men’s ice hockey program where he coached his way to a 21-16-1 record over two seasons, including a win over a nationally-ranked program.
Following his time at WVU, Richards spent the 2016-17 season as the associate head coach for the University of Alabama’s AHCA program before stepping into the head coach role at Alabama during the 2017-18 season. During his three years as head coach at Alabama, Richards guided the Crimson Tide to their most AHCA Division I wins and the highest national ranking in program history, and had a team GPA above 3.1 each year.
“I am incredibly honored and grateful to be named the newest head coach of the Castleton men’s hockey program,” said Richards. “I want to thank Deanna Tyson, Tim Barrett, the entire hiring committee and the Blue Line Club for putting their trust in me to lead this program. Since I stepped foot on campus, I knew that Castleton was home. I had an unbelievable experience as a player, student, and member of the community, and I want to help current and future student-athletes have that same experience.”
“I look forward to building a new tradition and standard of Castleton hockey that the University, community and, most importantly, the alumni will be proud to call their own,” he continued. “I am excited to help our current and future student-athletes achieve their goals academically and athletically during the time at Castleton and beyond.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Coaching moves
There have been some recent basketball coaching changes of note concerning the area’s college scene.
Former Castleton University basketball player Casey McGraw has taken the head coaching position of the Elmira College men’s team.
Northern Vermont University-Johnson has named Alfred Johnson as its men’s basketball coach. He replaces Miles Smith.
McGraw was an assistant coach at Nebraska Wesleyan when that school won the Division III national championship.
Johnson was 42-61 as a head coach when he was at St. Mary’s in Maryland from 1999 through 2003.
He was most recently an assistant coach at Division II Elizabeth City State.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Willard lands at NU
NORTHFIELD — Norwich University women’s hockey head coach Sophie Leclerc named Taylor Willard as her lead assistant coach on Friday.
Willard replaces Mollie Fitzpatrick who left to join the Boston University women’s ice hockey coaching staff in June.
Willard comes to Norwich after serving the last two years as a volunteer assistant at the University of Vermont. She helped guide the Catamounts to a 16-23-8 record and back-to-back Hockey East quarterfinal appearances.
“I am beyond thrilled to have Taylor Willard join our staff,” Leclerc said. “It was clear after getting to know Taylor through the hiring process that she has a deep passion for all aspects of the game, and will be an incredible addition to the Norwich community. The players and I are eager to learn from Taylor and her tremendous experiences as a player and coach at the Division I level.”
Willard played for and worked under former Amherst College head coach Jim Plumer at UVM. Plumer won back-to-back NCAA Division III National Championships at Amherst in 2009 and 2010.
Willard was a two-year captain, logging 145 games for Vermont, which is tied for the second-most in program history. Willard also ranks in the program’s top 10 for points, assists, power-play goals and most power-play goals in a single season. Her point total is the most by a defenseman in program history.
Willard was a two-time Hockey East Second Team All-Star (2015-16, 2016-17) and an Honorable Mention All-Star in 2017-18. She was also named to the New England Hockey Writers Association Division I All-Star Team following her 2016-17 campaign.
“I am extremely honored to be given the opportunity to join such an established and successful program at Norwich University as an assistant coach,” Willard said. “I am thrilled at the opportunity to work for Sophie Leclerc. She is an amazing person and coach, and I’m excited to get to know and build relationships with our driven student-athletes. I cannot wait to experience and feel the support from the community, and become part of the Norwich family!
“I also want to thank the University of Vermont for everything they have given me over the years, and I hope that I can bring the knowledge I gained from both playing and coaching for that program to Norwich.”
Willard also won the 2018 Sarah Devens Award, which is presented annually to a player who demonstrates leadership and commitment both on and off the ice. The Devens Award is given as a joint honor between ECAC Hockey and Hockey East and aids a deserving student-athlete with a post-graduate scholarship of $10,000.
Willard was the first Vermont player to win the prestigious award, and the first Hockey East player since 2006 to earn the honor.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Middlebury openers
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College men’s soccer team will open the season on Sept. 7 against Mount St. Mary College in Newburgh, New York.
The Panthers home opener comes on Sept. 111 at noon against Wesleyan.
The Middlebury women’s soccer team kicks off its season at Union on Sept. 7 and then play the home opener on Sept.11 at 11 a.m. against Wesleyan.
